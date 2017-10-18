Where to Drink in Detroit Right Now

Standby Downtown This one-time new kid on the block has quickly become a go-to standard -- a standby, if you will. This place is consistent, creative, and always on point: we still love the Snake In the Grass cocktail, which mixes liquid nitrogen with muddled mustard greens, Citadelle gin, lime, simple syrup, and celery bitters. The full menu is organized by spirit and lists tasting notes under every drink, ranging from "meditative, medicinal, viscous" to "vegetal, tropic, familiar." Its sister bar, The Skip, added an epic moving wall to make it a four seasons bar, but Michigan summers will be here soon enough.

The Royce Foxtown Wine can be an intimidating booze. The labels can all blend together, the regions hard to remember, and many of the flavors are so nuanced it takes years of training to discern. The Royce takes much of guesswork out of wine by providing a vast selection of well-priced and delicious bottles. What makes the experience even better is the elegant bar in the center of the building. You can enjoy the bottle that speaks to you most for a $10 corkage fee, or order wines by the glass while sampling from the diverse meat, cheese, and tinned fish menu.

The Whisky Parlor Downtown This bar takes all the dignified elements of Gentleman’s Club and none of the raunchy ones. Crafted hardwoods paired with rich leathers makes the Whisky Parlor warm and inviting. One of the best dressed bartenders of the city, Joe M. Schubert, will take you through the extensive whisky selection with a sincere smile and a firm handshake at the end.

Wright & Co. Downtown There is a collective but silent agreement that in metro Detroit's bar scene, we have more important things to worry about than frilly drinks. However, there is one bar that has such a beautiful space and crafts such majestic cocktails you almost feel like you should be in a tuxedo or ball gown. While Wright & Co. would never expect such a thing, it wouldn't hurt your experience, though you might field some side eyes from the clientele.

‎Batch Brewing Company Corktown Michigan is awash with an outrageous amount of great beer, so it's often challenging to find a place that separates itself from the herd. Batch Brewing is that place which combines compassionate social programs with phenomenally good beers. Proclaimed as a nano-brewery, the team here takes chances creating unique beverages. And its city-wide Feelgood Tap program gives back to worthy organizations while you drink the fermented creations.

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails Midtown When your restaurant finds out it's one of the top places in the country for selling the herbal liqueur of the same name, you know magic is happening. Chartreuse Kitchen has travelled to the motherland for its spirit and brought back incredibly rare varieties, in both age and type, to sample at the bar. If you’ve never tried the reasonably common green or yellow flavors of Chartreuse, come here for your first sip; if you want to expand your palate, treat yourself to that scarce stock of bottles.

Grey Ghost Detroit Midtown Will Lee is a man of extreme creativity and determination. His cocktails at Grey Ghost are deceptively simply and well thought out. Nuanced details such as tiny drops of sesame oil or homemade infusions with adventurous ingredients like mace put him in a class outside of many others others. He is also among the brave few leading the charge on quality batched cocktails served by the tap.

Motor City Wine Corktown One of the more seasoned wine bars in Detroit, MotorCity Wine bar could only be more relaxed if it offered spa services and played new age music. Honest and exquisite wine selections surround the space with a staff that will hold your hand through tastings or full flights. While the patio never really shut down for the Winter, the party will continue to get more exciting as the temperature heats up.

Mudgie's Corktown Between the savant sommelier skills of Putman Weekley and the mixology skills of Michael Finsilver, Mudgies brings its A-game for diverse wines, deep beer list, and topical and tasty cocktails. The humble beginnings of this deli have expanded into a relaxing and inviting full-service restaurant with an expansive patio. Keep an eye out for Finsilvers experiment of the day: the corned beef infused Jameson for St. Patrick’s Day 2017 was a rollercoaster from start to finish.

Sugar House Corktown One of the leaders in metro Detroit hospitality is Sugar House, whose example has not only spawned an empire of bars within its organization but outside as well. It's rare to enter this space and see an empty table. The atmosphere is energetic, the excitement contagious. Maybe visitors are sampling from its deep list of rare spirits, seasonal cocktails, or just chatting with the intensely knowledgeable bar staff. No matter what, you're in store for a memorable experience.

Two James Corktown There are more than 30 distilleries in Michigan and most are doing great work. Two James Spirits is proving that it's one of the area's best by making knock-out spirits and taking brave chances, such as producing absinthe and mezcal currently unrivaled in the state. Have a seat in the circular bar and see how the source treats its spirits.

Detroit City Distillery Eastern Market The ultimate in classic decor is Detroit City Distillery. Walls are sparsely decorated, the bar itself is a massive wooden masterpiece. While it focuses on the full product line on-site, DCD truly eclipses the competition when it comes to gin. No other Michigan producer has the depth of line, ingredient, or flavor when it comes to the juniper spirit.

Selden Standard Midtown Farm-to-table is Selden Standard's middle name, and nothing beats sitting at the cocktail or kitchen bar watching the masters at work. The drink menu here is broad (maybe the only place in town you'll find Australian rarities) but curated enough to not be overwhelming, That said, there are secret-ish extended menus with some real treats, if you know who to ask.

Ale Mary's Royal Oak What once was the overflow room for a subpar oyster bar is now a thriving beer hall. Ale Mary’s keeps its tap rotating, has a profound bottle list with plenty of rare beers, and vast selection of whiskeys to boot.

Mabel Gray Hazel Park Another transformation story is Mabel Gray, which took a Coney Island and turned it into a world-class, James Beard-recognized restaurant. Paul Fradeneck has spent his time working around the best bars in the city and put his particular touch on the drink list here, which changes daily to work with the freshest ingredients. So many intensely flavored boozy creations come out of such a small working space.

The Oakland Downtown Ferndale Besides creating some of the best drinks in the whole city, the Oakland has served as a training ground for local bartenders to build up their skills, only to go onto bigger things outside of the nest. These same bartenders win awards around the world too. Its “dusty shelf” contains spirits with forgotten names and checkered pasts, and the menu changes often to showcase cocktails with spirits acquired abroad. Even David Wondrich, one of the world's foremost cocktail historians, was in awe with the collection during his visit.

The Conserva Ferndale Jarrod Kassis has been slowly gaining fame in the Metro Detroit area, and he's working hard to further that glory at The Conserva with flavor-forward cocktails like the Irish Handcuffs, a smart mix of Irish whiskey, Pimm’s Cup, sugar, citrus, and just a dash of Laphroaig Scotch. If that wasn't enough to convince you, the last Monday of every month sees the bar host two visiting chefs in a refined hot dog challenge.

Bad Luck Bar Downtown The ultimate hidden bar in Detroit, Bad Luck burst onto the scene in 2016 offering an $80 pour of vintage British navy rum and hasn't looked back since. Bar mastermind Yani Frye breaks all the cocktail rules, creating memorable mixed drinks using ingredients that range from condiments and Pop Rocks to prosciutto and classic treasures like vintage falernum.

La Dulce Downtown Turning out upscale Spanish tapas with high-class cocktails to match, La Dulce also has one of the area's best selections of sherry, and is the only game in town (that we know of) making Spanish-style gin & tonics. Seek out the mixology skills of bar manager Dan McCarthy for his delicious mad scientist creations, such as pumpkin-infused Scotch, shisto tincture, and drinks with chlorophyll.

The Butter Run Saloon St Clair Shores Bourbon continues to be "so hot right now" with no sign of stopping, and the original epic bourbon bar of the region is Butter Run Saloon. With over 750 whiskeys available to pour, and a barrel-aging program you can actually see front and center, this is just about the best selection in town.

The Peterboro Midtown This place is a tribute to the Detroit Chinatown of days gone by, with arguably the best sake program in town. The beer list is curated and thoughtful, which is good since 8° Plato is just around the corner, and the cocktails are Asian-influenced without being gimmicky, relying on Eastern flavors like chai, cardamom, and orgeat.