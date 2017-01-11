Detroit's Best Bartenders Want to Pour You a Drink Tonight

Most Admired Bartender: Joe Rob

“Making drinks only goes so far," said Joe Rob, partner of Standby. "People come to a bar to take a load off and be social. Our job is to facilitate that with every single person who walks through the door.” Living simple statements on hospitality like these have brought him great success with his Cocktail Classic Event (one of the largest tastings in the area) or his two bars, Standby and The Skip, have made him one of the most respected bartender in the city. Travis Fourmont, Cocktail Ambassador for Great Lakes Wine & Spirits and partner for Cocktail Classic, was one of his early teachers who taught him the basics and how to create balanced drinks. Now, he's training the new generation of bartenders as well. “My best advice to new bartenders would be work hard to give consistent service to every guest that comes in the door,” said Rob. “We're surrounded with knowledge on spirits and cocktails, but there is no formula to giving exceptional service. You just have to do it.”