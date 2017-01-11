The Best Cider Mills Around Metro Detroit to Visit This Fall

Bloomfield

Opened in 1837, this picturesque cider mill is a family tradition -- and not just because it says so on the wall (along with other tacky but lovable sentimental signage). With a face-painting station and bread (for a little extra -- though no one's stopping you from BYOB) to feed ducks in the nearby stream, Franklin is the kind of place you go to as a child and still come back to as an adult decades later because the donuts really are that good. In the heyday of fall, the apple cider slush is a perfect cooldown, and at the tail-end of fall, warm up with hot cider, all made in front of you via a water-powered apple press as you wait for fresh donuts.