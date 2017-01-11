We Found the Best Fall Beers From Detroit's Newest Breweries

New breweries are popping up all over the place these days, and it can be tough to keep track of them all. It seems like every time we turn a corner, we’re running into a great new spot. So, to sort through the folderol, we visited the Detroit Beer Festival in Eastern Market. Hey, it’s a tough job, but somebody had to do it. It’s much easier to suss out the hot new spots when they’re conveniently serving in one place for the weekend. We found some innovative brewers with unique recipes and some old-school newcomers doing things the way our German forefathers did it best. We focused on the beers from the newer breweries that have opened since last fall, but we had plenty of other fantastic fall offerings from the likes of WAB's new brewer, Arcadia's 20th Anniversary Battle Kriek, B. Nektar's Berliner Braggot, Canton Brew Works' Say Whaaat Saison, and a whole lot more that we’re likely forgetting because… you know… beer festival. But regardless of your preference, there’s plenty of new brews to get you through the chilly fall.