A Citywide Guide to the Best Whiskey Bars in Detroit

Ferndale

The Oakland has been getting some love lately for its collection of vintage bottles of booze -- so for you age queens, there is simply nowhere else in Metro Detroit (and by greater extension, the state of Michigan) with a selection like this. Do you like your Old Weller Antique and your Old Fitzgerald extra old? 'Cuz it's got 'em. It also has its own hand-selected, exclusively bottled, single barrel Four Roses OBSO bourbon. Oh, you want highly allocated spirits like Pappy? Yep, that's here, too. This is a whiskey bar for the hardcore whiskey nerd.



Downtown

Upstairs from the Grand Trunk Pub, the Whisky Parlor is a sophisticated watering hole with excellent cocktails and a whiskey list that earns the place its name. There are more than 80 bottles of bourbon, Scotch, rye, and Irish & Canadian whiskey that are ready for sampling through pre-selected or build-your-own flights. The Whisky Parlor also has live music (the sophisticated kind!) on weekends, parlor games on Sundays, cocktail classes on Thursdays, and special guest local startenders on Wednesdays.