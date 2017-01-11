The Boozy Trends That'll Take Over Detroit in 2017

Vintage spirits

We’ve all seen old bottles of bourbon, scotch, and rum on spirits lists. But have you tried a spirit aged in the bottle? It’s true that once a spirit is taken out of the barrel it mostly stops improving in flavor. That being said, spirits -- especially ones with a high sugar content -- do break down over the years, and sometimes in delicious ways. Take Chartreuse Kitchen, which has a world-class selection of vintage Chartreuses going back to as old as the '40s. The recently opened Bad Luck bar launched with a vintage rum that would have been served to the British Navy for their daily ration. But that practice ended in 1970, and it was a dark day indeed. However, you can reap the benefits and can enjoy this 40-year-old drink. We predict that more bars will be serving vintage spirits that don’t just have a printed age statement, but are procured from past years.