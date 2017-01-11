Drink Up: The Best Boozy Brunches in Detroit

Because a brunch without booze is just breakfast, we've rounded up the brunch joints in the city where you can test the limits of your server's patience while you determine just how bottomless "bottomless" actually is. Some of these fall under the 'not quite bottomless, but still dirt cheap' category. Some places are more generous and quicker with the refills than others. We're not trying to mimosa-shame anyone here, but what's up with that? Are some of the 1,308 new places that have opened in the past few years too fancy for bottomless mimosas and the terrible crowds they attract? Detroit, you've changed. We'll still love you (and the booze-addled brunches) anyways.

Bobcat Bonnie's Corktown Another of the not-quite-bottomless-but-might-as-well-be brunches is at Bobcat Bonnie's in Corktown, where the build-your-own Bloody Marys and mimosas are just $3 each, and the menu includes fried bologna and Ubuntu eggs. Plus brunch is offering Saturdays AND Sundays. Brunch: not just for Sundays anymore.

24grille Downtown There are two restaurants inside the Westin Book Cadillac -- this is the other one. The food can be hit or miss but it's a sexy space, and there's even a sidewalk patio, if you must. For $28, you get the brunch buffet with an omelet station, salad station, and fruit bar, and mimosas at the flavored mimosa bar are $5 each. This is the most expensive of the "not quite bottomless but still pretty cheap" mimosa options on here, but it still deserves some love.

St. Cece's Pub Corktown Bottomless mimosas are $12 on Sundays at Corktown's favorite not-really-Irish Irish pub. By summer, hold out for a seat on the patio. By winter, make it to the fireplace. Everyone loves that damn fireplace. Continue Reading

Northern Lights Lounge New Center LDV might get all the hype for its tucked-away "urban oasis" patio, but have you been to the patio at Northern Lights? It's pretty great. You should totally go. Especially since New Center/Milwaukee Junction are going to be The Next Big Thing(s) of Detroit neighborhoods. (Sorry Ave of Fash, your turn is totally coming, though!) Also, mimosas are $2.50 each, or you can get a one-liter carafe for $10. Again, not quite "bottomless," but close enough!

Cliff Bell's Downtown Cliff Bell's is the boozy brunch for grown folks. On Sundays, you can add bottomless mimosas to your breakfast poutine or cinnamon swirl French toast for just $10 (hey now, that's the stuff!), and it runs until 3pm.

Grand Trunk Pub Downtown Your first mimosa at the Grand Trunk Pub will cost you $7. Every mimosa thereafter will cost you $1. So $12 will put you in a pretty good way every Saturday and Sunday, and that's what we like to call "close enough to bottomless."

Green Dot Stables Corktown Green Dot Stables' spectacularly inexpensive food menu complements well with a whole bottle of bubbly that'll set you back all of $15, and you can probably get some orange juice with it too. Do you really care about the orange juice, though?

La Dolce Vita Highland Park Make no mistake, this is a "Girls' Day Out" booze brunch spot. It's true that the patio is nice, and the stuffed French toast is really good, but this place most certainly has a place in the Seven Circles of Brunch Hell. The only appropriate way to deal with it is to make like the Romans and get the $12 bottomless mimosas.

LAIKA DOG at UFO Factory Corktown Hot dogs and orange juice sounds like something 7-year-old us would be really into. Regardless, mimosas and Bloody Marys are bottomless for just $12 during Saturday and Sunday brunch, which also includes waffle-wrapped hot dogs. Which again, sounds like something the 7-year-old version of us would be really into.

PJ's Lager House Corktown The house mimosa is $4 and well vodka Bloody Marys are $5. These are definitely not bottomless and are really pushing the "but so cheap they might as well be" line, but PJ's deserves some love. Three Bloody Marys and you'll be feeling pretty all right. Its brunch has that slight Creole tinge PJ's is known for by those who know, plus there are pretty great vegan items like the vegan biscuits and gravy, which is another thing PJ's is known for by those who know.

Majestic Cafe Midtown One of Midtown's old standbys has bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for brunch until 4pm on Sundays for $12. 4pm is a reasonable and acceptable time for brunch to end, especially for those who can never seem to rally before 2pm (no, this isn't directed at anyone in particular… *cough*).

Union Street Midtown Union Street, another long-time Midtown staple right across from the Majestic, promises the largest Bloody Mary bar in the city, as well as $12 bottomless mimosas. Dig into brunchables like Southern praline pancakes and house-smoked brisket poutine.

The Whitney Midtown The Whitney is one of the priciest brunches on here, but you are 100% paying for the ambiance above all else, and it is 100% worth it. The $39 brunch buffet is pretty spectacular, as far as brunch buffets go: there's a seafood bar, extensive cold and hot buffet selections, a prime rib station, a variety of desserts and pastries, and it includes bottomless sparkling wine and mimosas. For an extra five bucks, you can also add on bottomless Bloodys. Let's make the Whitney hip again, guys!

Maccabees at Midtown Midtown At Maccabees, the bottomless mimosas are $21... which includes your brunch meal. OK, technically, the brunch is $21 and includes bottomless mimosas -- tomayto, tomahto.

Traffic Jam & Snug Midtown Start your Sunday Funday at Traffic Jam with $15 bottomless mimosas, then transition into a Canfield walking beer tour with a few of its beers in the bar followed by a few Motor City beers across the street. And then a few Jolly Pumpkin beers down the block, and any number of beers around the corner at HopCat. You'll be in bed by 7pm.

Bronx Bar Midtown The Bloody Mary bar is $5 and has been $5 for forever. It's loaded with a small grocery store's worth of fixings -- not a Whole Foods-sized grocery store, but, like, your friendly neighborhood hipster market that has one of each kind of item in their "curated" selection of sundries – and runs until 5pm because let's face it, brunch ending at 2pm is just stupid. It's also available on both Saturdays and Sundays, because this is a glorious time to be alive.

Woodbridge Pub Woodbridge This was always one of this writer's favorite hungover brunch spots. Maybe because the servers always seemed even more hungover than anyone else dining there. Maybe because the place just seems to have that soothing "It's OK, this is a safe space" vibe that the hanging-low need so desperately. Maybe because it doesn't really attract the trendy/twee crowd other spots do. Maybe because the bottomless mimosas are and always have been $11, and they keep your glasses full. Probably a combination of all of those things.

