Are the Bad Luck Bar's Controversially Pricey Cocktails Really Worth It?

When I heard about the Bad Luck Bar and its expensive ass cocktails, I rolled my eyes with the rest of y'all. Immediately, I started calculating things I could do with $80 that don’t involve buying a single infamous cocktail: fill up the gas tank on my Prius five times; adopt a puppy that I can smother with love and treats and cuddles; get a one-way flight to Miami and get away from this God-forsaken single-digit arctic winter; buy 16 bottles of André and be set forever -- or at least into next week.

Still, I’m a sucker for fancy and extravagant things and wanted to find out for myself what this $80 drink that everyone's been pontificating on was all about. So I dressed in sequins and fur on a snowy Friday evening and was dropped off in front of an unmarked door, aside from the address and an unfinished snake drawn in black, in an alleyway by a very concerned suburban Lyft driver. I left the starkness of the alleyway and entered into a lush, narrow room with high ceilings, 30 seats, and an entire wall of high-end, carefully curated liquor by mastermind Dave Kwiatkowski, who's also responsible in part for the cocktail programs at Sugar House and Wright & Co.