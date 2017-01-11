15 Detroit Bars Open on Christmas Day

While checking Christmas Day schedules with area watering holes, we were met with such responses as: "I hope not," "Are we what on the what now?", and “Are you OK?” But, without fail, there remain the few and the proud, the bars that even Christmas can’t put a cork in. So, whether you're stuck with family, without family, or just avoiding the whole thing altogether, head to these reliable spots down to pour you a drink.
The Old Miami
Midtown
It would take a hurricane to keep The Old Miami from opening its doors, which means you can go from Grandma's couch to... someone else's Grandma's couch. This year, the Old Miami should open around noon on Jesus’ alleged day of birth, and dinner will be served at 2pm.
Whiskey in the Jar
Hamtramck
Ah yes. This bar would likely serve up cheap suds during the apocalypse, so clearly, staying open during Christmas is like any other day of the year. When we inquired as to when the doors might swing open, an unidentified, saucy bartender responded with, “We open at, like, seven. We like to let you sit with your family and stew on that shit for a while. It makes it more exciting when you come in.”
Abick’s Bar
Southwest
This neighborhood bar is a hidden gem and, of course, open on Christmas Day for its usual stream of loyal locals. Expect the doors to open around “6, 6:30, or so.”
Roast
Downtown
If Keno and Stroh’s don’t appeal to you, hit Roast and keep it classy at one of the best hotel bars in town. Michael Symon himself wants you to have a Merry Christmas.
Donovan’s
Southwest
Southwest’s favorite neighborhood staple would never leave its regulars hanging.
My Dad’s Bar
Kercheval
We mean… of course it's open.
Bumbo’s
Hamtramck
This Hamtramck bar, one of the newer dives on the scene, commences Christmas Day hooch-selling around 7pm.
3 Nicks Tap Room
Southgate
It's true, even on Christmas Day: a Downriver party don't stop... at least, until the Bud Light runs out. Festivities begin at 4pm.
Sneakers
Ferndale
Service with a smile? Maybe. Service when all you need is a one-way ticket to Blottoland? You got it.
Stonehouse
Ralston St
This place has more ghosts in its closets than your entire family combined. No but really, Stonehouse is haunted. Belly-up and hope the spirit you meet is as benevolent as Clarence Odbody.
Volt
Downtown
Nestled within the Renaissance Center's Marriott Hotel, here you'll be surrounded by fellow drinkers who skipped town for the holidays on purpose.
MGM Grand Casino
Downtown
Open 365 for your all your vice-related needs. Who needs holiday scratch-offs when you’ve got the 3D version of gambling AND multiple bars to drink at?
Greektown Casino
Greektown
Play some Christmas blackjack!
Motor City Casino
Downtown
Roll some Christmas craps!
The Painted Lady Lounge
Hamtramck
The Painted Lady Lounge is a great bar to go to when you want to booze without anyone knowing (or, more importantly, caring) that your pants have been unbuttoned all day to make more room for ham and Hamm’s.
Your friendly neighborhood house party
It’s been six years now that the Mitten state has been able to purchase libations on Christmas Day (possibly the best thing accomplished by the Legislature under Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure), so your best bet may just be your buddy’s basement. Hopefully there’s a kegerator and shot roulette
-
Owned and operated by a Vietnam vet, this place is where the old war heroes hang out, thus the big comfy couches with flannel blankets, ancient rifles hanging from the ceiling, and of course, High Life on draft.
Home of the Ratalope (see photograph), this is where Hamtown’s finest gather. Aside from local regulars, the crowd’s also a diverse mix of Hamtown hipsters, Polish natives, and PBR admirers.
The longtime owner of Abick’s passed away in 2014, after a long stint living above the bar her parents opened in 1919, but the place still has the near-century-old familial charm it always has: original tin ceilings, a old-time brass cashier, walls filled with old family photos. A cigar lounge, all smoke and scotch, lives in the back of the dive, for puffing pleasure. You can find a reliable platoon of regulars shooting pool under the bar’s green-tinted lamps, but that doesn’t mean the atmosphere is exclusive to the old guard: the wave of young people moving into the neighborhood have adopted this anachronistic standby as their new favorite, too.
Headed by Iron Chef Michael Symon, Roast is a massive, highly decorated, 200-seat steakhouse. Its bar/lounge is also known for dishing out some of Detroit's best cocktails, each made with fresh ingredients. Located within the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the bar’s Renaissance-style ambiance will make your night out feel classy as can be.
This is a cozy and casual spot to come grab a cold beer and watch some sports in a place that feels like your dad's old basement lounge -- but with way better TVs.
Replacing the old Hamtramck dive bar K. Hank's Lounge, Bumbo's has an updated look and feel -- cute vintage glassware contains more "cocktails" than "mixed drinks," and the menu of modern Polish food aspires to be a step above the typical Ham-town Polish dive bar fare. Run by an adorable husband and wife team, Bumbo's is the Brooklyn-esque bar Detroit's been waiting for.
This bar is so old-school, it is rumored to have been a hangout for Prohibition-era Detroit gangsters, the Purple Gang -- and even a brothel at one time. Hypotheses aside, this bar today has a coveted Victorian-style covered front porch, a jukebox, cold beer, and cheap prices that may explain all the regulars.
Just off the Renaissance Center People Mover stop, VOLT is a hotel bar that will hold up in a pinch. Go with a group of friends or just grab a martini, enjoy the views, and mix it up with whoever happens by.
Hamtramck’s Painted Lady lounge (rumored to be Detroit’s oldest) could use a paint job, sure, with turquoise and coral pink chips falling off of the wood-sided facade of a former Victorian-style home, but fixing that would betray the standby’s unpretentious, rough-and-tumble charm. Regulars gulp PBR on-tap after downing well shots as regular punk music acts keep them nodding their heads in the fashionably unfashionable orange-walled space. Weekly events, from movie nights to live comedy to bar-side taco nights keep the place full.