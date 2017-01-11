The Rise of Strange Spirits: Where to Drink Mezcal and Absinthe in Detroit

In fact, the "green fairy" was banned in the US for most of the 20th century for a couple of reasons: first, the now completely debunked idea that wormwood in absinthe causes hallucinations and seizures. Second, despite the proven lack of dangerous chemicals in most absinthe, its extremely high alcohol content (here in the US, between 90 and 148 proof) paired with its deceptive sweetness means that even one glass of absinthe is more than enough to knock you back a step or two.

Now that it’s available again in the US (since 2007), curious drinkers are learning how to enjoy the rituals associated with absinthe consumption. Since it’s so high in alcohol, and the botanicals in it need some breathing room, most absinthe isn’t consumed straight from the bottle. Instead, an ornate absinthe fountain comes into play. The pure absinthe is poured into its own glass, then covered with a special slotted spoon topped with a sugar cube. Over that, very cold water is gradually dripped so that the anise, fennel, and wormwood can "cloud up" and the glass of liquid turns into a swirling, milky dream.