Where to Drink Vernors-Based Cocktails This Week

Detroit’s drink has 20 years on Coca-Cola and is old enough to be the grandparent of Faygo, Detroit's other drink. And despite its moniker, the Boston Cooler was dreamed up right here by James Vernor, a pharmacist, politician, and soda maker who (legend has it) left some ginger ale in a barrel while he went off to fight in the Civil War and returned to find a “deliciously different” drink. While some historians doubt the story’s accuracy, we do know that Vernor was selling his crisp concoction by 1866, marking this year as the 150th anniversary of Vernors.

Starting June 5th, the entire city will be celebrating Vernors Week, but there are some bars and restaurants taking the holiday in stride, mixing Vernors-inspired cocktails (though you can get most of them the rest of the year, too). Here's where to find them around Detroit.