Detroit Is America's Next Cocktail Capital -- Why Aren't More People Paying Attention?

This is Part One of a two-part series on Detroit's burgeoning cocktail scene. Read Part Two here.

The cocktail capitals of America are as follows: New York. San Francisco. New Orleans. Chicago. Portland. End of list. There are certainly other cities with mighty respectable cocktail cultures of their own, but as far as The Ones That Really Matter, those are it for most people.

And... Detroit? Many of those same people might find this claim insane, superfluous. But to understand Detroit's subtle ascent, it'll take some considering of the national trends that brought us to where we are today. A lot happened in the early to mid 2000s, culinarily-speaking. The Food Network got big. Top Chef happened. Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations. The "foodie" movement. The Slow Food Movement. The maker movement (which included food entrepreneurs starting their own bread/pastry/pickle companies out of their home kitchens). Instagram. The popularization of all things craft. The recession.