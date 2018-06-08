Where to Watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Detroit

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

Fowling Warehouse Hamtramck Best for: Ravenous soccer fandom

The Fowling Warehouse is already one of the main stomping grounds for supporters of the Detroit City Football Club. Each home game, hundreds of fans get DCFC festivities started at this bar and fowling (the Detroit-centric football bowling pin game) venue, before marching over to Keyworth Stadium for the games. This year there's sure to be some overlap between DCFC game days and some of the big World Cup games (including June 17 and 23), but seeing as how the World Cup matches commence as early as 8am, and DCFC games come later in the evening, there shouldn't be an issue. Brews and cocktails are available for sale, but not food; guests are invited to bring their own snacks, though!

Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar Eastern Market Best for: England fans

If you’re looking for a World Cup viewing spot near Downtown in the company of other football fans, Thomas Magee’s is the popular winner. A favorite for Liverpool supporters and an official chapter of the American Outlaws United States national team, fans here can be sure to enjoy pints of Newcastle, Harp, and Guinness, as well as a variety of whiskeys.

The Town Pump Tavern Downtown Best for: Poland fans

This no-frills pub is a mainstay for Tigers fans, but also makes for a good spot to hit up the World Cup games. The bar has the capacity to play three games at once and can provide sound on the main match. Beer specials are a regular occurrence here, as are lunch deals on non-Tigers days. We’re told that there may be a bit of a Polish vibe here (thanks to one of the bartenders), so this may be the spot to check out those games on June 19, 24, and 28.

La Feria Midtown Best for: Spain fans

Many of the bars around Metro Detroit that cater to rabid soccer fans tend to be UK-style pubs. Not here. This tapas eatery celebrates not just the Spanish national team, favored by some of the ownership, but encourages a little fun rivalry between other favorites like Senegal and Brazil. During the month-long matches, flags from the 32 participating nations will be on display and customers are encouraged to come up with country-specific drink specials depending on who’s playing on any given day.

El Salpicón Mariscos Southwest Detroit Best for: A Spring Break vibe

Mexico fans can enjoy the games on four projector screens on display at El Salpicón Mariscos, a popular Nayarit-style seafood spot on West Vernor Highway. To eat, there’s plenty of finger food on hand, ideal for sharing and munching during matches, including a variety of tostadas, seafood cocktails (with fish, shrimp, octopus, etc), empanadas, and grilled whole fish or shrimp. As for drinks, grab a bucket of Coronitas or a frosty margarita. After the game, stick around and dance the night away at the adjoining nightclub.

Honest John's Midtown Best for: All-day breakfast

Honest John's isn’t strictly a sports bar, per se, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sneak over during a lunch break to catch an afternoon game. The no-frills spot is usually a safe bet for sports viewing, not to mention all-day breakfast and affordable diner fare and cheap drinks. If you feel like taking the viewing party home, domestic and foreign craft beers can be purchased to-go.

El Nacimiento Restaurant & Taqueria Southwest Detroit Best for: Family-friendly viewing

This stalwart Mexican eatery always makes it a point to air the games, whether it be in support of Mexico’s national team, the USA (maybe next time?), or any other team fans want to watch. The West Vernor Highway restaurant and bar will feature two large projector screens, in addition to its existing 12 or so TVs. In addition to its regular menu, beer buckets and taco specials will also likely be part of the festivities.

Motor City Sports Bar Hamtramck Best for: A quiet, laid-back experience

For folks who’d rather skip all the game-day hype, Motor City Sports Bar is a sure bet. The vibe is usually pretty laid back, save for the lunchtime crowd drawn in by the spot’s famous burgers or chevapi. Lunch crowds aside, fans can generally walk in, park at a barstool near one of the many big-screen TVs perched above the bar, and ask the bartender to tune into whatever game is on at that moment.

La Terraza Southwest Detroit Best for: Non-booze options

This Mexican restaurant and bar is already famous for its live acts, but during the World Cup, La Terraza makes room for soccer with eight projection screens and several TVs on hand for optimal viewing. The menu is wide-ranging, including seafood, tacos, fajitas, and even burgers -- whether you should be ordering a burger at a Mexican restaurant is another question, though. In addition to booze, La Terraza also carries fresh-squeezed juices and Mexican sodas in the bottle.

Red Fox English Pub Royal Oak Best for: Premier League followers

A longtime favorite in the suburbs, Rox Fox English Pub is the spot for Premier League fans. Much of the menu pays homage to British pub food, including the requisite fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and chicken tikka; matches will be shown all month long on the above-bar flat screens, and drinkers can pick from 38 beers available on tap.

