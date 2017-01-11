The Best Spring Beers You Can Find in Michigan

Winter in Detroit this year has been kinda... meh. Not too cold, but also not that memorable -- kind of like a lukewarm can of Bud Light at a company picnic. That's why we're so stoked to move on to spring, and we have the beers that will carry us through.

A couple things before we get started: 1) not all of these brews are spring seasonals, and 2) we selected bottles that are widely distributed enough to be easily found either in your local party store or brewery (because not everyone can afford to make a beer pilgrimage to find the super secret limited release). So, onward to warmer days, filled with better beer.

