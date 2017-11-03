Where to Drink in Honolulu Right Now

Bar Leather Apron Chinatown The warm wood and leather tones in Bar Leather Apron transport customers to an intimate space to enjoy Honolulu’s largest whiskey collection... and some seriously beautiful handcrafted beverages. Bartender Justin Park’s award winning E Ho’o Pau Mai Tai is definitely not your average Mai Tai. It arrives covered in a glass bell and is infused with the kiawe smoke. Asian flavors, such as shiso, yuzu, lemongrass, and matcha have been magically incorporated into a variety of oh-so-delicious cocktails. You don’t want to just hope for a seat -- make future you happy by emailing ahead for reservations.

Moku Kitchen Kakaako Not only is Peter Merriman’s newest venture, Moku Kitchen, known for being a restaurant that focuses on using locally sourced food, this place is also home to a 46-foot bar that boasts 36 craft beers and also a unique keg wine system that offers 12 biodynamic and sustainable wines on tap. Happy Hour is daily from 3-5:30PM, with drink specials and 50% off all apps (with the exception of the items with raw fish). It’s a great time to try the Monkeypod Mai Tai, which is well balanced with a touch of tart flavor from the honey-lilikoi foam, or one of those perfectly chilled -- 29 degrees Fahrenheit -- beers on tap. With live music every day, it’s a great place to bring a group.

Tchin Tchin Bar Chinatown Enjoy a cozy indoor atmosphere complete with brick walls and comfy leather couches, or get a breath of fresh air out on the patio where the fern-adorned wall brings a bit of relief from the otherwise urban concrete jungle. No matter where you end up sitting, you’re in for a treat -- The Tchin Tchin Bar not only has an extensive wine list, but also offers cocktails and a handful of carefully selected beer and ciders. Small food dishes are perfect accompaniments -- stinky cheeses, fancy cured meats, salty olives, and more.

Bevy Kakaako The ambiance in Bevy is dark meets industrial, but the food and drink offerings are refined and refreshing. Try the Smoke Rose Collins, which is sweet (but not too sweet) and packs a punch. Or the Hall Pass, a combination of rye whiskey, amaro, fresh lemon, sugar, egg whites, and lilikoi -- it goes down smooth and fast. Plus, you can’t beat the $1 happy hour oysters every Tuesday-Saturday 4-7pm.

Wang Chung's Waikiki There’s something about public karaoke that only a good dose of liquid courage can assist. And Wang Chung’s sure does a good job of having tasty drinks. The Yuzu Me, Please is a fun pairing of yuzu jelly, house made ginger lemon fizz, Thai tea, and vodka, and the Lychee Co-tini brings together the light milkiness of Calpico and lychee vodka and pear. Visit Wang Chung’s on Sunday 10am-1pm for brunch -- $28 nets you one delish brunch dish plus flowing (aka bottomless) mimosas with a variety of fresh-squeezed juice options.

BREW'd Craft Pub Kaimuki Brew’d gives gastropubs a good name -- great food and a large variety of beer. With over a dozen beers on tap and literally hundreds of bottles, it’s a beer lover’s dream. And if that leaves you in a tizzy, the helpful staff can help you narrow down the options, or you can pay for 4oz samples. Not to worry if you don’t care for beer, Brew’d has some delicious beer cocktails that incorporate other liquors and taste delicious! The Half A Weizen is part St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, part fresh squeezed orange juice, and part German hefeweizen -- it’s light and crisp and oh-so-delicious.

Thank Q Pocha Ala Moana Thank Q Pocha appears to be just another Korean bar, but it actually has a surprising number of innovative drinks that are not only Instagram-worthy, but also taste really good too. First up, the Magic Cloud (aka cotton candy) cocktails -- either lemon or peach, both tart drinks pair well with the sugary topping. The Shark Attack is an interactive drink -- it’s made of vodka, rum, and Blue Curacao, and features a plastic shark that you squeeze to incorporate strawberry puree into the drink. Other fun options include soju in the appropriate fruit vessel (e.g., apple soju in a hollowed out edible apple cup).

The Pig and the Lady Chinatown This former pop-up has become a trendy, critically acclaimed spot for Vietnamese cuisine that lives up to every bit of its hype. The Chinatown brick-and-mortar storefront is a family affair, owned and operated by the Le family and using "Mama" Le's family recipes as the basis for their most popular dishes. A lot of the hype surrounds their signature dishes -- giant, family-style cuts of meat meant to be shared amongst 10+ people. The pig's head entree, broken down from a full pig by the kitchen staff, is particularly striking when entering the dining room. You're definitely going to want to make a reservation for this hot spot, or else you'll face a long wait.

Mud Hen Water Kaimuki Ed Kenney’s Mud Hen Water is known for its delicious twists on traditional Hawaiian food using locally sourced ingredients, but it also has some really yummy drinks. The Grapefruit Snap is delightfully bright, with a nice joining of vodka, grapefruit, ginger syrup, mint, and soda. A recent addition to Mud Hen Water is Saturday brunch with a Cava bar 11am-1:30pm. Select either a 6oz carafe or just go all out and purchase a whole bottle, then feel free to go up as many times as you like to the fresh fruit/puree/syrup bar.

Genius Lounge Waikiki A hidden gem in the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, Genius Lounge is a bar that’s mostly known for its sake, but also has wine, cocktails, beer, and shochu, and also serves some really delicious Japanese bar food. The atmosphere is relaxing, and if you prefer sitting outside, there are cute covered patio areas available. The Hello Kitty Tea is made from lychee, apple sour, and watermelon sakes, but tastes like juice and is decently strong. Genius Lounge boasts a daily happy hour 6-8pm, so it’s great for those who work late, or are in Waikiki looking for a reasonable dinner or a place to start a fun night on the town.

Amuse Wine Bar Ala Moana Amuse Wine Bar is the place to be if you enjoy drinking and sampling all kinds of wine. The premise is simple -- load up a “wine card” with money (if you go on Wednesdays or Saturdays 5-8pm you can get $50 worth for only $28), and then take your glass and pick out any wine you want from the 80 self-dispensing kiosks. It’s a pretty swanky place, perfect for date night or a girls’ night out.

Home Bar & Grill Ala Moana Home Bar is definitely synonymous with best bar food in Honolulu, serving up items like tater tot nachos, kalbi, and kimchi fried rice. With all of that killer food, Home Bar serves up the usual liquors, beers, and some super good cocktails, too. Check out the WTF Martini, which is made like no other martini we’ve ever heard of: Grey Goose, fresh strawberries, simple syrup, soda, sweet & sour, plus balsamic vinegar, and freshly cracked black pepper. The sweetness of the strawberries is cut through by the sharpness of the vinegar and spiciness of the pepper. Another concoction ideal for sweets lovers, the Toasted Marshmallow, is well worth your tastebuds -- a sweet mix of marshmallow liqueur, marshmallow simple syrup, Calpico, and soda.

8 Fat Fat 8 Makiki Don’t judge a book by its cover: That’s something our parents always told us. And in the case of 8 Fat Fat 8, this is certainly true. It’s located along Beretania St, and looks like an average dive bar from the outside. And yes, it still looks like an average dive bar on the inside too. But it’s so much more than meets the eye -- pool tables, dart boards, karaoke, and to top it all off, great drink specials and broke da mouth Chinese food (get the Fat Fat Special Chicken, you won’t regret it). Plus, they show all of the University of Hawaii football games that aren’t on TV for free.

RumFire Waikiki Rumfire at The Royal Hawaiian Hotel is the epitome of a Waikiki beachfront bar -- gorgeous views of the water, Diamond Head, and sunset. Sit inside on comfortable lounge furniture, at the bar, or outdoors near fire pits. Of course the drink menu is varied and highlights local Hawaii flavors, such as the Guava Lemonade carafe, and the Lilikoi Cosmo. RumFire also offers Spiked Afternoon Tea everyday 1-4pm, which is decidedly a step up from the traditional English version. There are four tea cocktails to choose from -- Sweet Energy, Plantation Pineapple, Ginger Peach Green Tea, and Rumfire’s House Tea.

La Mariana Sailing Club Kalihi Take a step back in time into the 1950s, and visit Oahu’s original tiki bar. Old Hawaii is definitely alive and well at La Mariana Sailing Club -- including the rattan chairs, tiki collection, and the nets and glass balls decorating the walls. Of course, you gotta get at least one umbrella laden Mai Tai in an ugly tiki mug!

SKY Waikiki Waikiki If not for anything else, you need to visit SKY Waikiki for a must-watch Hawaii sunset at least once in your life. With the craziness of Waikiki below you, sit and enjoy nature’s beauty in the outdoor seating area with a drink in hand. The cocktail menu has interesting beverage options, such as the Makaha Madness (cold brew coffee, chili liqueur, bitters, and creme de cacao). If money ain’t no thang, there’s always the $195 punch bowls that are sure to please. For those of us who are on a slightly tighter budget, check out happy hour Wednesday-Sunday 5-7pm.

