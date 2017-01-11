Honolulu's Coolest WWII Museum Is Also a Bar

Down an unassuming alley off Ward Ave, this tucked-away spot is the Home of the Brave Brewseum, hand-built and assembled for a mission: to remember, honor, and salute America’s fighting men and women. At first glance, the interior of the bar resembles a T.G.I. Friday's or Ruby Tuesday; historical artifacts fill the shelves and antique signs cover the walls. But unlike those chain restaurants, the Brewseum isn’t filled with a jumble of ahistorical props. They’re telling a story, and an important one at that.

Everything on display here, from the vehicles to the weapons and equipment to the photographs, is real, and has been donated by veterans as a way to share their experiences and honor the past. "Everything in the museum has been donated by veterans or their families for this purpose, as a way to pass the stories on to future generations," says owner Glen Tomlinson. "As the decades go by, the best way we can honor the legacy of these fighting men and women is to share their stories, so they never become forgotten."