Where to Drink in Houston Right Now

The Pastry War Downtown You’ll find exactly zero pastries at this best-in-show mezcalería, which began as a passion project to champion only mezcaleros and distillers using traditional methods to make agave spirits. That passion is still there, but the past couple of years have brought a more fun, lighthearted focus to the bar, with a recharged menu that zeros in on delicious, juice-forward cocktails heavily influenced by the culinary aspects of Mexican culture. Tongue-in-cheek drinks like the Puma in Paradise -- The Pastry War’s version of a Mexican resort drink made with Cascabel-infused vodka, mango, cilantro, cayenne, lime, and tajin -- sit alongside the house favorite Margaritas de la Casa spiked with habanero and serrano, strawberry balsamic, and grilled spiced beets.

Moving Sidewalk Downtown When a bar makes and sells its own crystal-clear, hand-carved ice to keep its cocktails flawlessly chilled, it’s legit. Then, when it tacks on stuff like liquid nitrogen-chilled glassware and homemade bitters and syrups, legitimacy remains unquestioned. Helmed by beverage director Alex Gregg, the program is a constant evolution of consistent, freak-out-worthy cocktails. Near the end of last year, the bar brought back its most beloved classics and re-mixed the drinks with a new, fresher perspective, like the Sitar Wolf, a rum-based, mango-tamarind-curry cocktail that got “Dressed In Black” with the addition of coconut syrup and a tamarind-infused rum.

The Hay Merchant Montrose Kevin Floyd, co-owner and CEO, takes care to hand-select The Hay Merchant’s rotating list of 80 taps and five casks, and as a surprise to absolutely no one, it’s one of the finest in the city. Beer geeks are downright turned on by the bar’s dynamic selection of fine-as-hell brews, both local and out-of-staters broken down into categories like “Sociable & Refreshing,” “Hop-a-licious” and “Not for the Faint of Heart.” At the turn of last year, the bar introduced its five-years-in-the-making bottle program, featuring an 80-deep list of bottles including some that were cellaring before the bar even opened in 2012. Of course, you don’t have to be a beer geek to enjoy any of it. Especially when nearly all of ‘em pair well with a bag of churro-like crispy pig ears, sticky-sweet PB&J wings, and double burgers with house-spiced pickles.

OKRA Charity Saloon Downtown Spending your hard-earned cash on drinks becomes easier when you know you’re drinking for a cause. Enter OKRA Charity Saloon, a non-profit bar that gives its proceeds to a different charity every month. Here’s how it works: Every drink you purchase earns you a vote, so the more passionate you are about a cause, the more “fun” you’ll likely experience that evening. Narrow, exposed brick walls, a gorgeous original circle arch and barrel vault ceiling, gas light fixtures and fine-looking central bar give the space a beautiful aesthetic to match its heart. Combined, the entire atmosphere makes you feel good about that last shot of Fernet.

Anvil Bar & Refuge Montrose Bobby Heugel’s first bar put Houston’s cocktail scene on the map, with a focus on form and a robust collection of house-made bitters, sodas, and infusions. The team at Anvil deserves to be taken seriously too, as the staff goes through an intense training process ending with a 50 count blind taste test, and several of the highly skilled alums have gone on to open some of the most exciting bars in town. Cocktail fiends can and should journey through the “100 list,” a bucket list of the bar’s take on iconic classics, and those looking for a taste of the unknown can get it through the menu’s seasonal revamps. There’s also a cool as hell break-even bottle program to make luxurious sips more affordable, and the bar’s most recent renovations added a fresh new look and booths with charging stations.

13 Celsius Midtown Winos should head straight for this masterclass, European-style enoteca, which prides itself in storing wines at a temperature that you would never, ever guess by its name. Housed in a swanky '20s-era building that makes for the perfect date night, its extensive 450+ library of global selections is one of the best in show. Get offerings by the bottle, glass, half-glass, and taste, and do it alongside damn fine charcuterie and bar snacks, wine-centric dinners, pop-up tastings and art installations, and a special list of Sunday bottles help to raise your enjoyment levels that much higher.

Kirby Ice House Upper Kirby With 51 beers on tap, a full bar for craft cocktails and wine and an expansive backyard, this laidback newcomer was an instant hit. But it truly earned street cred when it busted out one simple rule: No one under 23 allowed. The ice house has stuck to its guns, carding every patron, whether they have wiry gray hairs poking out from underneath their FYHA hat or not. Does that keep the establishment the classiest in town? Probably not. But it does cement its dedication to being a friendly neighborhood bar for years to come. At least pups are allowed out back.

Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirits Lodge Downtown Justin Burrow stacks his narrow Downtown stunner with what may be the widest selection of interesting spirits outside of Anvil (he was one of the original partners there, not surprisingly). Though the interior is dark and moody, the vibe is casual and friendly, with boozed-up, old-style cocktails laced with elderflower and spiced wine syrup. On nice nights, they are best enjoyed on the balcony with a view down Main, though on quiet nights, chatting with the ever-talented staff behind the bar is equally as refreshing.

Julep Washington This Southern charm has been making Houstonians swoon since 2014, earning its stripes as one of the best cocktail bars in America just one year later. In addition to masterful odes to the bar’s namesake drink, bourbon boss Alba Huerta ups the game with a flourish of back porch inspirations that read like a history book of the South. Housed in an industrial 1880s uniform factory, the space is just as stunning as the lineup of refreshing juleps, bold Sazeracs, and hot and sour Creole rums, with a gorgeous copper bar and sophisticated details that give you all kinds of feels. To the old Southern grandeur, slurp your drinks alongside a platter of oysters.

Petrol Station Oak Forest Entering the scene way back in the harrowed days of 2007, this cool kid’s watering hole was one of the first full-fledged craft beer bars in Houston. It remains one of today’s best thanks to a solid library of interesting, hard-to-score suds that both beer nerds and regular Joe’s can get behind. Just be warned: No one’s looking to hold your hand here. You’ll have to make your way through the list of "Younglings," "Padawans," and "Jedis" all by yourself. That’s OK, the Rancor burger will be there to offer support.

Axelrad Beer Garden Midtown Hammocks and beer. Could a lazy afternoon get any better than that? It can here, because there are also bar games, picnic tables, food trucks, the occasional live music, and a next-door pizza joint that will bring garlic knots straight to you. Hanging out in this super-chill beer garden is the day drinking equivalent of going to a spa (especially during prime patio season). The eclectic collection of craft beers -- poured from cool-looking tap handles by Venezuelan-based artist, Maria Rangel -- only brings your relaxation to the next level; and those that prefer cocktails or wine can get down with choices by the glass and bottle. Bonus: You can get a 5% discount by coming on foot, via bike, or by ride-sharing (basically any way of transport besides driving yourself).

Public Services Wine & Whisky Downtown When a James Beard Award-winning chef teams up with a master sommelier to open a whisky-fueled side project, you pay it a visit. But not just once. In fact, you should find yourself constantly frequenting this wine and cocktail bar, housed on the first floor of the 1884 Cotton Exchange building. Sink into the plush sofas to embark on a classy buzz off Justin Vann’s boutique selection of hard-to-find Old World wines and New World classics, plus ciders, beers, and simple tinctures that you can sneak in as you please. When you’re hungry, Justin Yu’s house-made baloney, served warm with smoked cheese spread and Ritz crackers, fits the bill perfectly.

West Alabama Ice House Montrose This throwback ice house was around before refrigerators became an “it” thing to do. Open in 1928, locals frequented the spot to get ice blocks and a couple of cold ones before heading home for the day. Today, they’re doing the same damn thing, minus the ice and adding in tacos al pastor from the nearby Tacos Tierra Caliente truck. West Alabama Ice House’s sprawling patio and tiny indoor space is so unapologetically no frills, it earns your instant respect. As such, you’ll find all walks of Houstonian life sharing tables and laughs, from bikers and CrossFitters to some guy rocking the hell out of a Fu Manchu.

Grand Prize Bar Montrose If you want to know where all the industry folk are hanging out on their time off, it’s at this unpretentious watering hole. The bar has a got a Jekyll and Hyde-like personality that’s half serious cocktailery, half low-key dive bar, and the happy hour deals are always on point. Go here to have some unfiltered, good old-fashioned fun, which should involve some mixture of old-school delights like shooting pool, hittin' up the jukebox, and straight-up chillin’ on the rooftop (if you don’t mind smokers). Can’t decide what to drink? It’s as easy as taking a spin at whatever’s in the always-reliable frozen margarita machine that day.

Eight Row Flint The Greater Heights Whiskey, beer, and tacos. You really only need one of the holy trinity to survive in Houston, but this Agricole Hospitality bar number has all three. Named after the heirloom corn that was the first corn ever distilled into whiskey in the US, the modern icehouse and lounge carries over a hundred selections of whiskey, including proprietary barrels of bourbon that beverage director Morgan Weber hand-selects and showcases in a cool looking rickhouse-like structure behind the bar. Food comes from the food truck, with the menu created by Agricole’s other half, Chef Ryan Pera. Take down short pulls like the Hell’s Bells -- a shot of Buffalo Trace with a shot of Revival b&b pickle brine and a Lone Star -- alongside superior-quality, scratch-made tacos filled with things like braised beef cheek and Berkshire pork collar carnitas. Look out for the the bar’s seasonal events, from crawfish boils to a weekly outdoor cooking series.

Conservatory Downtown Every year, Houston takes another step towards becoming a metropolitan powerhouse. Last year, that step was adding its first underground food and beer hall, Conservatory. Travel down the rabbit hole, i.e. the art deco staircase with a below-the-steps greenhouse, and you’ll find a modern, bustling food hall back-splashed by a 60-count craft tap wall. If there was ever a place to escape the Houston sun for some cold ones, this is it. The lineup of crepes, BBQ, and now, pizza, poke, donuts, and kolache, plus the occasional pop up, are pretty great, too. And recent plans announced that the wine taps will move to the greenhouse space under the stairs in a new spot dubbed Noble Rot Wine Bar.

Reserve 101 Downtown If you love drinking whiskey, you’ll love Reserve 101. The old favorite is known for a roster of whiskey that goes unrivaled in the city. Sip on selections from far and wide, including East, West, and Mid-Coast varieties and an entire library dedicated to the ruckus juice of Kentucky, plus international blends from Scotland to Japan. The staff -- which now includes rockstar bartender Leslie (Ross) Krockenberger -- also gives its cocktail list seasonal facelifts, mixing up bold, seriously boozy creations alongside special tastings to keep your experience perfectly on point.

Johnny's Gold Brick Heights The guys behind Grand Prize Bar and Moving Sidewalk teamed up with Treadsack to open this vintage neighborhood joint in the Heights just two years ago. Today, all 10 of its expertly balanced classics remain just $8 a pop, and the seasonal menu and well-versed selection of spirits keep regulars on their toes. Go from a Michelada-inspired cocktail named “The Upward Swing” -- made with pale ale and house sweet pepper jam -- to a Boiler Maker, which takes a Lone Star and Mellow Corn whiskey pairing and turns it on its side with Luxardo cherries and an Angostura-dipped orange peel. On nicer days, the bar’s fresh-faced backyard bar and patio is where you’ll find the action.

Wooster's Garden Midtown Recently celebrating its second anniversary, this very chill craft cocktail and beer garden feels like it’s always been a part of the Midtown scene. We don’t know what’s better, the fact that it rocks 49 on-tap brews running from the dark and savory to the sour, funky, and alluring, or the fact that the barkeeps pull out all the stops with showy concoctions featuring thoughtful touches -- think infusions of fruit that get smoked with wood chips from repurposed whiskey barrels. Plus, there’s house-made Fireball, made with a kiss of cinnamon, molasses, and straight-up bourbon, that will put any sorry shot you’ve taken in the past to complete shame.

Tongue-Cut Sparrow Downtown Thought Houston was missing a formal cocktail bar experience? So did mixology mastermind Bobby Heugel, who quietly opened this hidden jewel earlier this year. Housed in a nearly 120-year-old building and accessed through a staircase in the back of The Pastry War, the 25-seat space offers 15 quality cocktails (Japanese highballs, swizzles, and Sazeracs), plus a handful of beer and wine selections; and it does so with the highest level of service -- think top-tier, perfectly chilled glassware, complimentary house snacks and hot towels, and bowls of hard candies with your check. Behind the bar, you’ll find the city’s top talent, including rising star bartender Elyse Blechman, who was crowned Miss Speed Rack Texas earlier this year. Reservations are accepted, with around half the seats kept available for walk-ins.

Houston Watch Co. Downtown This throwback to another era is locked away inside the 1910 Southern Pacific Railroad Building, but all you need to do to unlock it is walk through the door. The two-level space used to house the official timekeeping equipment that kept railroads operating on the same schedule in the 1900s, but now you can completely lose track of time via four varieties of Old Fashioneds, or a selection from the bar’s solid roster of cocktails and whiskeys. The jazzed up watering hole is loved by both industry folk and locals, though it’s still highly underrated.