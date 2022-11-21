The 14 Most Essential Craft Breweries in Houston to Visit This Winter

Named after the fault line that runs beneath the brewery, there’s no shaky ground at this neighborhood tour de force, just easy livin’... and even easier drinking. That’s thanks to a stronghold of crisp, approachable brews that pretty much everybody can get down with. Like many breweries before it, Eureka started out as a dream job for three homebrewers (one of whom cut his chops at Saint Arnold). And once their homebrews turned out tasty enough, the wives got on board and the Houston beer community quickly followed suit. Today, Eureka is a place for good beer and fun times, with year-round crafts (like the surprisingly light and sessionable cream ale, the Buckle Bunny) and bold new additions (try the pineapple and toasted coconut kissed Le Tigre Hazy IPA) available by the pint, taster, flight, and take-home crowler, plus goodies like trivia, steak nights, and monthly bike rides.

Key beers: Buckle Bunny Cream Ale, Mini Boss IPA, Wicket Awesome ESB

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order online.