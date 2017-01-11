The Most Overrated and Underrated Cocktails, According to Houston Bartenders

Heights

Overrated cocktail: Dirty vodka martini

“I mean, as much as I really want to say the Moscow mule here, I have to give the nod to the dirty vodka martini. If for no other reason than the sheer disappointment of the order. A guest approaches, and confidently asks for a "martini," and I get this little glimmer of hope in my eyes. 'Preference of gin?,' and they look at me weird and go, 'Gin? Ugh. No. Tito's, extra dirty,' and a little piece of me dies. Like, it's watered-down neutral spirit with green salt water. It's disgusting, and the antithesis of cocktail culture. I've tried so hard over the years to embrace and elevate it, giving dashes of this or that to try and impart some sort of balance (sherry vinegar currently), brining my own olives to bring some actual flavor, and it's always just this awkward green mess. It's a drink that's beyond repair, and it needs to die.”