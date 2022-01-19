The Best Drag Shows in Houston

Houston’s queer community has been poppin’ off for decades, sparked by the ever-iconic Mary's opening its doors in the city’s unofficial gayborhood of Montrose back in the late 1960s. Today, the community is as strong as ever, and its fierce drag scene is one of the many reasons why. With charismatic nightlife artists and superstar drag troupes that know how to bring late-night raucous and realness, here’s where to catch a show that’ll make you laugh, cry, dance, and death drop in Houston.

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Drag Show Brunch Boheme

Montrose’s beloved wine bar and patio hosts a high-energy Drag Show Brunch featuring Houston’s top talent every Sunday, with showtimes dropping at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. Your ticket gets you into the show plus access to a brunch buffet with eats from Brioche French Toast to Argentinian Beef Empanadas.

Cost: Tickets run $35 per person

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Illusions, the Show Hush Lounge

Come for the bubbles and bagels, stay for the raunchy, laugh-out-loud time when you score tickets to this queen-fueled celebrity tribute show. Brunch and dinner show admission comes with optional perks like VIP seating, Princess and Queen packages, and add-ons from eggplant emoji-shaped cakes to the onstage “hot seat.”

Cost: Tickets start at $10 per person

How to book: Reserve via Eventbrite.

Modern Nostalgia, Eye Cons, and more Michael’s Outpost

Like many of its Strip Center brethren, this clandestine piano bar is one of Houston’s greatest secrets. It’s where Houston’s finest queen emcees and performers unleash a playbill of Cabaret-style show tunes and superstar classics in equally charismatic manner—and where you can take it all in alongside a stiff whiskey neat.

Cost: Cover prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Kings of Houston Pearl Bar

Why should Queens have all the fun? Space City’s favorite lesbian bar gives it up for this team of righteously rowdy drag kings, with special events, weekly performances, and boozy ice cream sundae specials that will take things to the next level while you watch the show.

Cost: Cover prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via Facebook.

Houston's Best Drag Show Buddy’s

Of course, the ultimate gayborhood bar has the ultimate gayborhood drag show. Community hub and party spot Buddy’s hosts weekly drag performances and Tuesday Trivia featuring kings, queens, free admission, and a friendly crowd (that’s you).

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Super Sunday Drag Show and more JR's Bar & Grill

Despite the ever-changing ‘hood it sits in, LGBTQ+ Houston staple JR’s has stuck around for decades for a reason. Or many reasons, really, including its safe, all-are-welcome vibe, sprawling patio, glitzy go-go dancers, and weekly features from karaoke to a roser of no-cover weekly drag shows (just remember to tip well).

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Sing Show, Los Munecas en Mary’s, and more Hamburger Mary’s

If you haven’t heard, iconic spot Hamburger Mary’s is relocating from its Grant Street location, with its new location TBD. While we’ll certainly be missing its fierce nightly shows and weekend drag brunches, it does give us all some more time to brush up on our sing-along skills while we await what is sure to be an epic reopening slated for early February.

Cost: No cover; additional prices vary

How to book: Call 713-677-0674 to reserve.

The Diamantés Papi's Houston Nightclub

You’ll definitely want to hit the floor for some cumbia at Latin dance club Papi’s, set in the former Guava Lamp space. And that goes double on Saturday nights, when rotating drag crew the Diamantés set the place aflame. Keep an eye on Facebook for the full lineup of weekly fun.

Cost: Cover prices vary

How to book: Reserve via Facebook.

ReBarlesque and more ReBar

A new kind of burlesque experience, theatrical dinner show ReBarlesque goes down every Saturday night at queer nightlife staple, ReBar. Expect “comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed” performances from a roster of burlesque artists, hosted by local drag queen Ondi. The popular spot also hosts a rowdy Sunday Service Drag Brunch among other titillating events.

Cost: Cover prices vary

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

