When: Monday - Friday, 2 pm - 6 pm

In a city of epic patio bars, Eight Row Flint might just win gold. It regularly draws in a mix of regulars and neophytes, even more so during happy hour, when select local brews go for $4.50 each and serious house cocktails including Old Fashioneds, Margaritas, Mules, and Palomas are $6.50. Like whiskey? Good. There are over 100 varieties to choose from, and you can up your game by ordering a Cheap Thrill—a shot of Jim Beam Black, Wild Turkey 81, Ilegal Mezcal, or Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila—for $3.50 any damn time you please (not to mention the option to throw in a Lonestar for $1.50 or White Claw for an additional four bucks).

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.