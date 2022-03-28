The 19 Sexiest and Most Scenic Rooftop Bars in Houston

Despite the name, you won’t have idle hands at this Montrose rooftop patio lounge. That’s because they’ll be filled with something tropical, at least if you’re doing things right. Hit the terrace to unwind with live music, food and drink inspired by travels in the Caribbean, Latin America and beyond—think Pulled Pork Birria and Pineapple Shrimp Tacos—and refreshing cocktails like the Rosa Mexicano, hit with mezcal, lime, and raspberry sorbet. The Sunday Rum Runner Brunch is a choice way to ease out of the weekend, too. Pro tip: You’ll want to sneak in via the back entrance past Southside Espresso during the area’s ongoing construction.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.