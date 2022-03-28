The 19 Sexiest and Most Scenic Rooftop Bars in Houston
Soak up the views at swank hotel lounges, tropical sky-high escapes, and laid-back cantinas.
Houston’s might be known for its super strong patio game, but the city’s often overlooked rooftop scene levels some serious competition in the ambiance department. That’s probably because rooftop bars and terraces, sky-high perches with sweeping views, and multi-level, sundrenched watering holes are slightly harder to come by. But much like the scarce Houston days that don't cause you to uncomfortably sweat through your clothes, they do, in fact, exist. Here are the 19 best places to catch an above-ground, open-air buzz in Houston.
Idle Hands
Despite the name, you won’t have idle hands at this Montrose rooftop patio lounge. That’s because they’ll be filled with something tropical, at least if you’re doing things right. Hit the terrace to unwind with live music, food and drink inspired by travels in the Caribbean, Latin America and beyond—think Pulled Pork Birria and Pineapple Shrimp Tacos—and refreshing cocktails like the Rosa Mexicano, hit with mezcal, lime, and raspberry sorbet. The Sunday Rum Runner Brunch is a choice way to ease out of the weekend, too. Pro tip: You’ll want to sneak in via the back entrance past Southside Espresso during the area’s ongoing construction.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Rise Rooftop
If poppin’ bottles at the club with a 150-foot-long, 45-foot wide retractable roof is more your speed, this colossal Midtown haunt is your new jam. Rise took over the former Proof space during the pandemic, breathing new life into the space and drawing a crowd of lively fans with its fresh lineup of DJs, artists, and top shelf tipples.
How to book: Purchase tickets and reserve online.
Harold's In The Heights
Historic 19th Street is filled with antique shops and thrift stores, local cafes and boutiques, and this popular rooftop hangout, which blends ambiance and Southern hospitality with some damn fine food and drink. Score a seat on its rooftop patio to gaze out over the neighborhood while you slurp down Oysters on the Half Shell, Double Brined Fried Chicken, and wines and craft cocktails by the carafe. It’s an excellent spot for happy hour and a leisurely brunch, to boot.
R24 Rooftop Bar & Lounge
City-dwellers have yet another downtown happy hour option. This formerly executive level guests-only lounge has opened its sweet, sweet views to the public Thursday through Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm. You’ll find the rooftop joint 24 stories up at the luxe Hilton Americas, shaking up refreshed cocktails like the jalapeño- and agave-kissed Texas Margarita.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first come seating.
Sunset Rooftop Lounge
Live music, Latin beats, and “Steak Night + Saxophone Tuesday” are all a part of the fun at this hip rooftop escape, a fantastic spot to watch the sun crest over the skyline with an aptly titled cocktail in hand. The boozy lineup includes the Tullahoma Sunset, a coffee-spiked whisky drink; the St Petersburg Sunset, a Moscow mule riff; and a take on a Paloma dubbed the Chapala Sunset.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Blue Bar at Brenner's on the Bayou
Proving that the Buffalo Bayou can, in fact, be pretty beautiful, this swanky bar rocks a duo of raised decks, picturesque views, and a sublime happy hour. But if you can’t make it out of work in time, fire pits, specialty cigars (by request), and Ruby Red Frosé make even non-happy hours anything but sad. As do Miso Tenderloin Skewers and crispy, tempura-battered Bang Bang Shrimp, of course.
The Grove
Overlooking the charming urban park that is Discovery Green, this two-story treehouse is one of the most gorgeously designed spaces in all of Houston. Though the second floor is mostly used as a private party space, you can always kick back on the first-level terrace to enjoy Ahi Tuna Aguachile, Thai Style Chargrilled Wings, and Blue Crab Corn Fritters while making your way through the superlative cocktail list. Bonus points? Herbs and produce are picked straight from the rooftop garden, which also helps to absorb heat and more efficiently cool the revelers below.
B & B Butchers
This bespoke butcher shop and steakhouse’s rooftop patio draws a sharply dressed crowd looking to booze and schmooze. Cop a view of the Downtown skyline while you take down Texas-centric cocktails and an opulent chophouse meal, and be sure to keep it in mind for happy hour and brunch.
Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirits Lodge
This Houston classic is back in action and ready to serve you all the good stuff. Catch a great view of Main Street as you indulge in a few of spirits guru Justin Burrow’s boozed-up, old-school cocktails laced with things like elderflower and spiced wine syrup. But before you get to the breezy—albeit quite intimate—second-story terrace, you’ll have to find your way into the bar. Good thing we can help.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
This 21-and-up reboot of Hungry’s sits on the second level of the long-revered neighborhood hangout, marked by a canopied open-air treehouse-style terrace that packs the house during happy hour. That’s when you can score drinks (including Frozé) on the cheap alongside Wood-Stone Pizzas and enticing small plates from Blue Crab Cakes to Ahi Tuna Tartare.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Z On 23
The Le Méridien hotel’s resident rooftop bar sits 23 stories up, where you can get a sensory overload via fancified cocktails and close-up views of Houston skyscrapers. Snag a lounge chair and make classy conversation over Sazeracs, Aperol Spritzes, and popcorn shrimp—and don’t forget to snap a selfie for Insta or it totally didn’t happen.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
77 Degrees
Its name a nod to the “optimal cocktailing temperature,” this stylish spot brings the fun with four levels of cabana-style seating that’ll make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacay alongside sexy views of downtown. Grab a swing and enjoy life in the clouds as you make your way through a library of Caribbean-inspired tapas and cocktails, from rum-, mango-, and coconut-spiked tipples to Gulf snapper ceviche, fresh guac, and pineapple pork tacos. And come nightfall, the tiered haunt transforms into a super cool neon-lit escape.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Buffalo Bayou puts out some of the most interesting brews in all of Houston (we’re talkin’ creamsicle-inspired pints and picnic-perfect suds infused with maple chili jam, y’all), and now that the team has moved into newer, bigger digs, you can enjoy said interesting brews with one of the best views of downtown. You’ll also probably want to pair those beers with outside-the-box pub grub, including but not limited to gems like masala fried cauliflower, carne asada fries, and Cheetos-dusted-and-crusted pizza made with 72-hour fermented dough.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Dogwood
Not only does this premium party spot house a killer rooftop bar, but the patio wraps around the entirety of the open-air building design, meaning MAXIMUM al fresco time on a warm summer's night. To clarify: By warm summer’s night, we actually mean hot summer’s night, but that’s what the Deep Eddy sweet tea vodka on tap is for, right?
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
El Big Bad
Margaritas as good these deserve to be enjoyed alongside ample amounts of sunlight, so it’s a good thing this Big Bad boy offers a 2,000-square-foot balcony complete with an ultra-‘grammable “I Love You and Tacos So Much” sign for your imbibing pleasure. Take the totally rad elevator (or the winding stairs) one level up and grab an umbrella-covered table to slurp your cranberry and churro-infused marg and take down some Gulf shrimp tacos and old-school nachos while you’re at it. Festive events from social meetups and salsa dancing to absolutely epic holiday weekends add even more incentive to keep an eye on this joint’s Facebook page.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Grand Prize Bar
If this two-story watering hole looks a little grungy, that’s because it proudly is. And it’s managed to become a beloved hangout for both regular and industry folks thanks to rad happy hour specials, a large rooftop, and a Jekyll and Hyde-like personality that’s half serious cocktail den, half low-key dive bar.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Rooftop Bar at The Tremont House
While the drinks aren’t cheap, the four-story view from atop the historic 1839 Tremont House, which glows at night thanks to an 8-foot, fully-lighted manzanita tree and illuminated pots, more than makes up for it. Just know that the hours are weather permitting... meaning this probably isn’t the best spot to throw that hurricane party.
La Grange
Fact: Coastal Mexican food and freshly squeezed and infused craft cocktails are best enjoyed outdoors. So this patio bar, housed in a former ‘30s horse hospital which later became the late Montrose hotspot EJ’s, gives you two ways to do just that. But it’s the indisputably chill terrace bar that earns it a coveted spot on this list. Hit it up for mixers and seasonal fun like Steak Nights and Bingo & Pints.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Lawless Spirits & Kitchen
Gone is the storied State Bar in the Rice Lofts, a popular hideaway for influential lawyers and politicians since its days as a members-only Capitol Club (which, by the way, is rumored to be where President Kennedy enjoyed his final drink). The spirit of the place remains, but the industrial outpost has been given a much-needed facelift including an updated (and excellent) craft cocktail and bar menu. Soak up all that residual power while sipping a Bootleg Old Fashioned on the patio and watching the bustle of the city below.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.