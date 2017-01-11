The Best Rooftop Bars in Houston

While Houston has no shortage of patios at which to get your buzz on, cool rooftops and next-level terraces are slightly harder to pinpoint. That doesn’t mean these unicorns don’t exist; you just need to know which rainbows to follow. We scoured the skies to bring you the most excellent above-ground, open-air drinking spots. In the words of your dad who is absolutely up-to-date with modern trends: let’s “raise the roof.”

Rosemont Social Club Montrose Comfy cabanas and pillows give an Arabian Nights feel to this sultry rooftop lounge. The meticulously crafted cocktail lineup features everything from classic Pimm’s cups to a Vietnamese-style julep infused with coffee, and there’s small bites and flatbreads to keep you going well into the night.

The Dogwood Midtown Not only does this premium party spot have a rooftop bar, but the patio wraps around the entirety of the open-air building design, meaning MAXIMUM outdoor time on a warm summer's night. To clarify: by warm summer’s night, we actually mean hot summer’s night, but that’s what the Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka on tap is for, right?

Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE – Monnalisa

Monnalisa Memorial Make your way through the lounge nestled away in Hotel Sorella and you’ll be treated to an open-air oasis overlooking the CityCentre, complete with an infinity pool, draped cabanas, luxe loungers, and lanterns that really set the mood. As if things couldn’t get any more alluring, the relentlessly chic space plays host to live music every weekend. Continue Reading

El Big Bad Downtown Margaritas as good as the ones from this feisty tequila temple deserve to be enjoyed alfresco, so it’s a good thing it has a 2,000sqft balcony. Take the semi-creepy elevator, or the winding stairs, one level up and grab an umbrella-covered table at which to slurp your cranberry-and-churro-infused marg.

Blue Bar at Brenner's on the Bayou Rice Military Proving that the Buffalo Bayou can, in fact, be pretty freaking beautiful, this swanky bar with a duo of raised decks boasts picturesque views and a sublime happy hour to boot. But if you can’t make it out of work in time, fire pits and specialty cigars (by request) make even non-happy hours a damn good time.

The Grove Downtown Overlooking the charming urban park that is Discovery Green, this second-story treehouse is one of the most beautifully designed spaces in Houston. Don’t miss the upcoming Sundown at The Grove, a beer, wine, and small bites tasting event that takes place every Wednesday from late June through the end of August.

Proof Rooftop Lounge

Proof Rooftop Lounge Midtown We’re almost positive you couldn’t tell by the name, but this place is a rooftop lounge. The sprawling 4,000sqft space lures the hard-partying type thanks to special events like its weekly Saturday Night Live event, when the DJ is blasting beats and club kids are sure to be poppin’ bottles.

Red Door Midtown Just when you need to escape Houston’s biggest dance orgy (which is most definitely happening downstairs), the posh, breezy rooftop awaits... and so do the scantily clad dancers on said posh, breezy rooftop.

Grand Prize Bar Museum District If this two-story watering hole looks grungy, that’s because it is. It’s managed to become a beloved hangout for both regular and industry folks thanks to rad happy hour specials, its ample rooftop, and a Jekyll and Hyde-like personality that’s half serious cocktailery, half low-key dive bar.

B&B Butchers Washington During Social Hour (weekdays 3-6pm), this bespoke butcher & steakhouse’s rooftop patio draws a well-dressed crowd looking to booze and bite. Get a view of the Downtown skyline while you take down Texas-spirited cocktails and opulent bar bites, including miniature beef Wellingtons and carpetbagger pizza.

Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge Downtown Get all the feels and a view down on Main Street as you take down a few of spirits guru Justin Burrow’s boozed-up, old-style cocktails laced with things like elderflower and spiced wine syrup. But before you get to the breezy, albeit pretty small, second-story terrace, you’ll have to find your way into the bar. We’ll help.

The Rooftop Bar at The Tremont House Galveston While the drinks here aren’t cheap, the four-story view from atop the historic 1839 Tremont House, which glows at night thanks to an 8ft, lighted manzanita tree and illuminated pots, more than makes up for it. Just know that the hours are weather permitting... meaning this probably isn’t the best spot to host your hurricane party.

La Grange Montrose Fact: coastal Mexican food and freshly squeezed and infused craft cocktails are best enjoyed outdoors. So this hip patio bar, housed in a former ‘30s horse hospital which later became the late Montrose hotspot EJ’s, gives you two ways to do just that. But it’s the totally chill terrace bar that earns it a coveted spot on this list.

Lawless Spirits & Kitchen Downtown Gone is the storied State Bar in the Rice Lofts, a popular haunt for influential lawyers and politicians since its days as a members-only Capitol Club (which, by the way, was rumored to be where President Kennedy enjoyed his last drink). The spirit of the place remains, but the industrial space has been given a much-needed refresh, with an excellent craft cocktail & bar menu included. Sip a Bootleg Old Fashioned on the patio to watch the bustle of the city and feel the power.

3rd Floor Midtown Get excellent drink specials, a generous selection of beers, and a bird’s eye view of Houston’s ever-changing landscape at this third-story watering hole. For snacking, get the Bavarian beer pretzel with apricot mustard and spicy queso.



Brooke Viggiano is a Houston writer who feels completely fine about the fact that most of Houston’s rooftop bars are, like, four stories tops, because what kind of madman likes long elevator rides?! See what else she strongly dislikes @BrookeViggiano.