The Best Bars for Singles in Houston

Goodnight Charlie’s Montrose Where urban cowboys and cowgirls go to play

Ever fall in love over the Texas two-step? You can at this sophisticated honky-tonk, where the bevys flow and the tacos aren’t the only main attraction. Stop in, and you’ll find a curated lineup of live music from classic Americana to new age disco cowboy, plus a not-so-basic lineup of fine whiskeys and bourbons to get your boots tappin’ amongst a bevy of potentials.

Julie Soefer Photography/OKRA Charity Saloon

OKRA Charity Saloon Downtown 19th-century casino saloon turned non-profit charity bar

You can easily weed out prospects at this philanthropic watering hole. Just buy a drink, vote for one of four local charities to win a big donation at the end of the month, and take a peek at which ballot box your future ex pops their ticket in. Even if your philosophies don’t align, you can always hash things out over a washers game and a shot of Fernet.

Wicklow Heights Shady Acres Casual cocktail garden rocking string lights, picnic tables, and dogs

This alfresco Greater Heights haunt is where the late 20- and 30-somethings come looking for their next totally healthy relationship. And like all the best outdoor bars in Houston, it’s dog-friendly, meaning your totally adorable four-legged pal can totally help you flirt. Not a dog owner? No worries; it’s easy to spit game here thanks to the garden’s uber-relaxed and kinda romantic atmosphere. Show up for weekday happy hour to score a mix of young professionals and $6 cocktails.

Henke & Pillot Downtown Posh cocktail lounge with a dance floor made for grinding

Its prime location in Downtown’s Market Square makes this super chic gastrolounge a choice spot for eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. Not only does the popular gathering place rock stiff drinks and a spirited dance floor, it’s also the backdrop for pop-up Speed Dating events. If all goes well, share a late-night pie down the street at Frank’s Pizza.

Howl at the Moon Midtown Raunchy dueling piano bar with an equally raunchy dance floor

Looking for all the single ladies in Houston? Journey towards the dueling pianos Midtown, then head right to the stage, where you’ll find them cheering on their soon-to-be betrothed bestie in matching “bride tribe” tanks. The dance floor here pretty much doubles as a mating ground, and sharing a glow-in-the-dark bucket cocktail -- donning names like Passion Paloma and Sex on the Moon -- is the perfect way to build chemistry.

Clé Houston Midtown Sexy day and night club complete with world-class DJs and a pool

The music is always thumping at this trendy club, where you can show off your hot bod at the pool by day and on the dance floor by night. The over-the-top, Vegas-like atmosphere is enough to make even the stiffest singles cut loose, but it can get pretty packed, so be prepared to reserve a private cabana or table if you actually want to slide into more than just DMs. TL;DR, bring your A-game and your wallet.

Pitch 25 Beer Park EaDo Indoor/outdoor beer park where the competition heats up

This young-gun beer park is pretty much a playground for adults, and with lighthearted social activities like Open-Play Dodgeball and Bubble Soccer offered in the in-house soccer pitch, there is plenty of opportunity to meet someone who shares your same love of competition. There’s also a Lone Star-worthy collection of almost 100 draft beers to help your newest fling kickoff with ease.

Julie Soefer Photography/The Nightingale Room

Nightingale Room Downtown Smooth bar and music club with plenty of soul

They say size doesn’t matter -- and if they’re referring to the size of this small-but-mighty bar and nightclub in Downtown’s hottest nightlife corner, we totally agree. The soulful, handsome drinkery is as cool (and as tight) as they come, offering you the chance to literally rub shoulders with other single peeps as you take in the smooth tunes from the vinyl collection behind the bar -- which you can browse and submit requests from -- as well as the occasional live band. Hit the second-level terrace when the conversation gets more intimate.

Present Company Montrose Funky, scenic patio bar giving off a vacation vibe

Rocking decor as bright and fun as its drinks, fun times are in your future at this Palm Springs-esque bar and patio. Don’t get distracted by all the neon signage, though: you’re here to meet someone to snag a LaCroix cocktail and selfie with. Happy hours and Sunday fundays are always good bets for singletons, as is “Rad City,” the bar’s Thursday night ‘80s-themed fête.

Kung Fu Saloon Washington Part sports bar, part vintage arcade

If locking eyes over a game of Skee-Ball is your idea of the perfect meet, this fun-loving vintage arcade bar is for you. Challenge your fellow single to a game of Mortal Kombat, loser buys the pickleback shots; or really get to know each other over cheese fries and Giant Connect Four. If things go really well, there are private karaoke rooms available for rent.

Little Woodrow’s Midtown Uninhibited sports bar that can get as laidback or rowdy as you want it to be

Yes, Little Woodrow’s is a bonafide haven for dudebros in Houston’s biggest party zone, but hear us out! Dating is a numbers game, right? As such, it makes sense to take a note from The Little Mermaid and “be where the people are” -- and thanks to fun social events like Trivia, Yoga & Mimosas, and Turtle Racing, Little Woody’s is where they are. It’s just simple math, y’all.