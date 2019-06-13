The Best Bars for Singles in Houston

Guess what, young hopefuls? Houston snagged the No. 2 spot on Travel & Leisure's list of “America’s Best Cities for Singles” last year thanks to its mix of smart and stylish locals (that’s y’all!). But just because our city’s the best, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to meet said singles. That’s where we come in.
Forget speed-swiping on Bumble (or whatever the hell people are using to avoid actual human contact these days) and try meeting someone the old-fashioned way: by getting a dose of liquid courage at a local bar. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic here for the #RightReasons or are on the prowl for your next Hulu login, we’ve got you covered on the best singles bars in town.
Goodnight Charlie’s
Montrose
Where urban cowboys and cowgirls go to play
Ever fall in love over the Texas two-step? You can at this sophisticated honky-tonk, where the bevys flow and the tacos aren’t the only main attraction. Stop in, and you’ll find a curated lineup of live music from classic Americana to new age disco cowboy, plus a not-so-basic lineup of fine whiskeys and bourbons to get your boots tappin’ amongst a bevy of potentials.
OKRA Charity Saloon
Downtown
19th-century casino saloon turned non-profit charity bar
You can easily weed out prospects at this philanthropic watering hole. Just buy a drink, vote for one of four local charities to win a big donation at the end of the month, and take a peek at which ballot box your future ex pops their ticket in. Even if your philosophies don’t align, you can always hash things out over a washers game and a shot of Fernet.
Wicklow Heights
Shady Acres
Casual cocktail garden rocking string lights, picnic tables, and dogs
This alfresco Greater Heights haunt is where the late 20- and 30-somethings come looking for their next totally healthy relationship. And like all the best outdoor bars in Houston, it’s dog-friendly, meaning your totally adorable four-legged pal can totally help you flirt. Not a dog owner? No worries; it’s easy to spit game here thanks to the garden’s uber-relaxed and kinda romantic atmosphere. Show up for weekday happy hour to score a mix of young professionals and $6 cocktails.
Henke & Pillot
Downtown
Posh cocktail lounge with a dance floor made for grinding
Its prime location in Downtown’s Market Square makes this super chic gastrolounge a choice spot for eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. Not only does the popular gathering place rock stiff drinks and a spirited dance floor, it’s also the backdrop for pop-up Speed Dating events. If all goes well, share a late-night pie down the street at Frank’s Pizza.
Howl at the Moon
Midtown
Raunchy dueling piano bar with an equally raunchy dance floor
Looking for all the single ladies in Houston? Journey towards the dueling pianos Midtown, then head right to the stage, where you’ll find them cheering on their soon-to-be betrothed bestie in matching “bride tribe” tanks. The dance floor here pretty much doubles as a mating ground, and sharing a glow-in-the-dark bucket cocktail -- donning names like Passion Paloma and Sex on the Moon -- is the perfect way to build chemistry.
Clé Houston
Midtown
Sexy day and night club complete with world-class DJs and a pool
The music is always thumping at this trendy club, where you can show off your hot bod at the pool by day and on the dance floor by night. The over-the-top, Vegas-like atmosphere is enough to make even the stiffest singles cut loose, but it can get pretty packed, so be prepared to reserve a private cabana or table if you actually want to slide into more than just DMs. TL;DR, bring your A-game and your wallet.
Pitch 25 Beer Park
EaDo
Indoor/outdoor beer park where the competition heats up
This young-gun beer park is pretty much a playground for adults, and with lighthearted social activities like Open-Play Dodgeball and Bubble Soccer offered in the in-house soccer pitch, there is plenty of opportunity to meet someone who shares your same love of competition. There’s also a Lone Star-worthy collection of almost 100 draft beers to help your newest fling kickoff with ease.
Nightingale Room
Downtown
Smooth bar and music club with plenty of soul
They say size doesn’t matter -- and if they’re referring to the size of this small-but-mighty bar and nightclub in Downtown’s hottest nightlife corner, we totally agree. The soulful, handsome drinkery is as cool (and as tight) as they come, offering you the chance to literally rub shoulders with other single peeps as you take in the smooth tunes from the vinyl collection behind the bar -- which you can browse and submit requests from -- as well as the occasional live band. Hit the second-level terrace when the conversation gets more intimate.
Present Company
Montrose
Funky, scenic patio bar giving off a vacation vibe
Rocking decor as bright and fun as its drinks, fun times are in your future at this Palm Springs-esque bar and patio. Don’t get distracted by all the neon signage, though: you’re here to meet someone to snag a LaCroix cocktail and selfie with. Happy hours and Sunday fundays are always good bets for singletons, as is “Rad City,” the bar’s Thursday night ‘80s-themed fête.
Kung Fu Saloon
Washington
Part sports bar, part vintage arcade
If locking eyes over a game of Skee-Ball is your idea of the perfect meet, this fun-loving vintage arcade bar is for you. Challenge your fellow single to a game of Mortal Kombat, loser buys the pickleback shots; or really get to know each other over cheese fries and Giant Connect Four. If things go really well, there are private karaoke rooms available for rent.
Little Woodrow’s
Midtown
Uninhibited sports bar that can get as laidback or rowdy as you want it to be
Yes, Little Woodrow’s is a bonafide haven for dudebros in Houston’s biggest party zone, but hear us out! Dating is a numbers game, right? As such, it makes sense to take a note from The Little Mermaid and “be where the people are” -- and thanks to fun social events like Trivia, Yoga & Mimosas, and Turtle Racing, Little Woody’s is where they are. It’s just simple math, y’all.
Boots ‘N Shoots
Downtown
Two-level watering hole with a dancefloor that gets reckless
This whiskey-soaked saloon and party bar is a hotbed for 20-somethings ready for a good time. Snag a couple of seats at the winding downstairs bar for cocktails and conversation that you can actually hear, then head upstairs to bump boots on the dancefloor, where you can keep things interesting with a giant shot wheel.
