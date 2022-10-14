The Best Sports Bars in Houston

Every location of Little Woody’s offers a laid back vibe and ample televisions, but the Midtown iteration is the real deal when it comes to game day. After getting a much needed facelift in the last few years, the indoor/outdoor bar has transformed into an absolute oasis for the 21-and-over crowd. Grab a swing seat or shaded table and cheer on your favorite team, and look out for bucket specials during games. Frequent flyers should check out the Big 50 Club for the chance to drink 50 beers and be immortalized on the Big 50 Wall of Fame. Could it be you? It could.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.