The Best Sports Bars in Houston
Drink beer, eat wings, and watch the home team do their thing.
With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
Drift
Warning: this patio bar is known to get packed, but on Game Day, that just means its buzzing with energy. Secure a seat in view of the massive 200-plus-inch TVs, or one of the 50 flatscreens stacked throughout the bar, and cheer on your team fueled by palomas, painkillers, and whatever delicious eats are up for grabs from the weekly rotating food trucks.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Highline Park
This upscale sports pub sits over in the mixed-use M-K-T development, which is right off the Heights Hike & Bike trail. So you could technically ride your bike there before you carbo load on stuff like Fajita Fries, Short Rib Grilled Cheese, and Game Day’s favorite companion—buckets of beer.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Patterson Park Patio Bar
Just because you’ll be staring at a television screen for the next several hours doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why you’ll head to this sports loving indoor-outdoor patio bar on the bayou. The multi-level treehouse gives major Swiss Family Robinson vibes, but like, a cooler version with cold beer, cocktails on tap, rotating food trucks, swing seats, and flatscreens all over the place.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Plucker’s Wing Bar
If you’re in it for the wings, this cult favorite wing-slinging sports bar is where you want to be. You can get them in increments from five to 100 pieces, all smothered (or dry-rubbed) in sauces from the garlic lover’s Vampire Killer and mildly spicy Baker’s Gold to the flaming hot Fire in the Hole. You’ll have to show up early on game days if you want a table without a wait, or try snagging one of the highly coveted seats at the flatscreen covered bar.
How to book: Join the Waitlist.
Pour Behaviour
With 45 HDTVs and two massive LED video walls over 20,000 square feet, it’s damn near impossible to have a bad view of the action at this bad decision favorite. You’ll have to take your eyes away from the game for just a second, though, because there’s a full roster of tapped brews (which can be served in giant beer towers, if you so please), cocktails and bottle service, and snacks from Texas-Sized Nachos to South Texas Fire Burgers work your way through. Here for Sunday Funday? Doors open at 11 am for brunch.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out via Toast.
The Sporting Club
Sit under the retractable roof and you feel like you’re actually at the stadium, that is, if the stadium was a swanky sporting club complete with a 360-degree marble-top bar, LED TV matrix, and super luxe 5,000-square-foot dining space. You’ll find better-than-stadium food and drink as well, of course— Calabrian Chili Hot Wings, Spicy ‘Nduja Diavola Pies, Steak Frites, and Seafood Towers plump with Oysters, Crab Fingers, Mini Lobster Rolls, and more.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or make reservations for bottle service for parties of 6 or more online.
Biggio's
In case you didn’t get a hint from its name, Biggio’s pays homage to Houston Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. The upscale spot sits inside Downtown’s Marriott Marquis (yeah, that’s the one with the Texas-shaped lazy river), impressing the crowd with two stories, soaring screens (including a duo of 30-foot high-def ones), an outdoor terrace, and first-come, first-served front row recliners. Watch your team and fill up on Ball Park Pretzels, Loaded Nachos, and Dirty Bison Chili Dogs along with an ever-changing selection of local draft beers and craft cocktails made with local spirits.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or book a VIP Booth.
Nick's Place
Houston’s OG sports bar has been keeping no-nonsense sports fans happy and full of beer since 1993. Don’t expect a ton of frills here, just good food, a solid screen setup, and “all sports all the time.” The convivial neighborhood spot serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering not-so-average grub from Jalapeno Cheeseburger Sticks to Pizzadillas. Those looking for the classics can stick to wings, nachos, burgers, and bar pies (naturally).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Kirby Ice House
This laidback bar is a hit with fandom of all kinds. That’s because it offers 51 beers on tap, a full bar for craft cocktails and wine, a great selection of high end bourbons and whiskeys, plenty of high-def TVs inside and out, a high-def TV and audio sports package, and a seriously expansive backyard that rocks food trucks and tons of seating. All is well as long as those fans are at least 23 years old, because no one 22 or under is allowed (don’t worry, your dog doesn’t count).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Little Woodrow's
Every location of Little Woody’s offers a laid back vibe and ample televisions, but the Midtown iteration is the real deal when it comes to game day. After getting a much needed facelift in the last few years, the indoor/outdoor bar has transformed into an absolute oasis for the 21-and-over crowd. Grab a swing seat or shaded table and cheer on your favorite team, and look out for bucket specials during games. Frequent flyers should check out the Big 50 Club for the chance to drink 50 beers and be immortalized on the Big 50 Wall of Fame. Could it be you? It could.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill
Though the One-Pound Burger is this cult favorite sports bar’s claim to fame, you’ll also find riffs on tailgate classics including Mango Habanero Hot Wings, Chicken Fajita Nachos, and Fried Oreos. All that plus cheap pitchers, an extensive TV spread, game day happy hours, an energizing atmosphere, a rowdy crowd, and Saturday night karaoke. But back to those heart-clogging burgers. Get ‘em loaded with country fried bacon, mouth-burning jalapeños, crispy onion rings, caramelized ‘shrooms, and cheese. Always get the cheese.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Houston’s first full-fledged soccer bar sits just a block away from BBVA Compass Stadium—home of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash. A lineup of 20 strategically placed TVs broadcast futbol matches from around the world, making it the ultimate soccer fan destination (though you’ll find the bar showing American football games, too). An extensive beer list, 100 taps, indoor and outdoor bars, and an indoor soccer pitch help to fuel the fandom, while Smoked Jumbo Wings, Chopped BBQ Loaded Fries, and Hangover Burgers can soak up the brews throughout the games.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
McIntyre's
Ever want to watch your favorite sports team absolutely dominate from the comfort of your very own swing? Well you’re in luck, because you can at the Shady Acres location of this cool kids’ patio bar that boasts covered and open-air seating, plus booths inside in case Houston weather decides not to cooperate. Rotating food trucks that carry your bar tab, a 50-beer selection, sangria, and a house vodka-cider-lemonade on tap, along with 49 TVs. So, you can win your day just as hard as your team did. And if you’re downtown, McIntyre's three-level sports hub also has swing seats, making it an equally worthy game-watching spot for dining and quenching while you scream at the screen.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.