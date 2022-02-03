The 16 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Houston
Bengals or Rams—no matter who wins, beer, wings, and HD TVs are always a sure bet.
The playoffs were a doozy, and we expect nothing less from the Big Game, as the La-La Land heroes Los Angeles Rams take on Midwestern underdogs Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI showdown. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm CST, which gives you plenty of time to tug on some real pants and snag a seat at one of these standout spots for watching all things NFL. From sports bars, barbecue joints, and breweries throwing dedicated Super Bowl parties to one local gem boasting both creative cocktails and a mechanical bull, these are Houston’s finest football viewing destinations.
8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery
The Big Game will be blasting across the big screens at this Houston brewery’s one-acre backyard, affectionately known as WonderWorld. Take advantage of $18 WonderKeg specials (pro tip: it’s good all weekend long, from Friday through Sunday) and carbo-load on tasty food truck eats while you take in the pigskin spectacle.
Axelrad Beer Garden
This year, this super chill, hammock-strewn beer garden is opting to celebrate the Super Bowl’s arguably way more adorable counterpart: the Puppy Bowl, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Pregame with that ridiculous cuteness, then stick around for the Big Game, which will be screened indoors while its light out and outdoors on the projector once the sun sets.
Feges BBQ
If watching the Rams and Bengals face off while stuffing your face with delicious barbecue sounds like a good time, Feges BBQ is all yours. The fan favorite will be screening the game via three indoor projectors as well as on its patio with full audio, and you can score happy hour pricing throughout the game, from $10 quesadillas, half-sized whole hog plates, and chopped brisket sandwiches to a selection of half-off wines and $3 beers.
Space Cowboy
Catch the gridiron action on a towering 17-foot screen at the recently madeover Heights House Hotel’s good vibes lounge. Starting at 5 pm, Confidential Cocktail Club’s Matthew Medina will be shaking up the good stuff as you take down Caluma Tacos courtesy of chef Adriana Maldonado. Drink and shot specials will be available throughout the game, alongside Lotería, a mechanical bull, a live DJ, and an emcee. We feel like we should mention the mechanical bull again, so here it is.
The Sporting Club
One of the most opulent spots to watch Super Bowl LVI is this high-energy sporting club, which rocks a 360-degree marble bar with an LED TV matrix, luxurious 5,000-square-foot dining space, dope retractable roof that’ll make you feel like you’re literally at the stadium, and garage-style doors opening up to a 3,000-square-foot patio. Pop some bubbly, slurp down ice cold oysters and fiery ‘nduja pizzas, and cheer on your team.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden
The craft brews will be a-flowing as Saint A projects the game onto its giant outdoor screen, set to the backdrop of the Clutch City skyline in the beer garden. Also flowing? Fire Emoji Wings, Mucho Meatcho Pizzas, Churro Pretzels, and certifiably excellent times.
Pitch 25 Beer Park
Sure, it’s a soccer bar first and foremost, but a lineup of 20 strategically placed flatscreens and extensive, 100-strong beer list make the colossal indoor-outdoor space a choice spot for (American) football, too. Expect Super Bowl Sunday Funday shenanigans like a DJ, photo booth, and pub games… plus, there’s always axe-throwing, in case your team’s losing.
Revelry on Richmond
A smart 40-tap library of rotating craft brews and 30+ screen setup make this Richmond sports bar a game day winner. Watch the Bengals and Rams face off at Revelry’s Super Bowl LVI Watch Party, rocking two large outdoor screens, live music from 2 pm to 5 pm, $35 all-you-can-eat crawfish, Super Bowl square buy-ins, cornhole and bucket competitions, and mimosa carafe specials.
Beer Market
This suds-centric Midtown concept is pretty much covered in side-by-side flat screens inside and out, making it damn near impossible to catch a bad view of the Big Game. You’ll have to tear your eyes away from the screen for just a second, though, because there’s an epic 365+ beer vault and solid roster of pub grub waiting for you—think Brew Pretzels with Cheese Dip, Spicy Garlic Wings, Shrimp Tacos, and Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas.
Pluckers Wing Bar
Wings are front and center at this cult favorite sports bar, where you can get ‘em smothered, dry-rubbed, and mouth-numbingly hot in increments from 5 to 100 pieces. Consider pairing your order with a frosty beer or two this Super Bowl Sunday, when the ever-lively fanatical crowd is sure to be at their liveliest.
Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill
This Houston institution has five locations and a yuge menu; the one-pound burger is its very worthy claim to fame, but you’ll also find tailgate classics including wings, nachos, chili cheese dogs, and pulled pork sandwiches. Oh, and cheap pitchers, an extensive TV spread including projection screens, live DJ music during half-time, and rowdy, ready-to-party crowd.
Social Beer Garden
As LA takes on Cincy, you can take on drink buckets, shot and beer specials, and food truck-provided snacks at this fun loving beer garden’s Super Bowl Watch Party. The string-lit patio sports views of the Downtown cityscape, and—bonus—it’s also dog-friendly and kid-friendly (until 9 pm). A cozy hammock garden, corn hole and mini golf, and a smattering of vintage arcade games keep folks entertained if the half-time show goes south, and get there early if you want to scope out the cuteness at the Puppy Bowl Adoption Event before kick off.
Biggio's
Not only does this swanky, two-story sports bar inside Downtown’s Marriott Marquis house two 30-foot-tall high-definition screens, it also has first-come, first-served front row leather recliners. You’ll definitely have to plan ahead to snag one, but there’s also plenty of other seating, and, of course, bar space, since you’re probably too nervous to sit anyway. Another option: guarantee yourself a comfy landing spot by booking a private VIP booth.
Front Porch Pub
Multiple TVs with the game and sound on? Check. Beer flowing? Check. Nachos on deck, drink specials all day long, and a shotski ready for when your team (or DraftKings team) scores? CHECK, CHECK, CHECK. Game day goes hard at this small-but-mighty Midtown pub.
Little Woodrow's
If it’s a nice night, this sports bar and party spot has outdoor seating up the wazoo. Grab a swing seat or covered table to cheer on whichever team you’ve bet on, and play some corn hole and sip big ass Texas beers while you’re at it. You can expect equal amounts of fun at its other locations around town, including Bellaire, EaDo, Katy, Rice Village, Shepherd, and The Heights.
McIntyre's
Fun fact: You can watch Super Bowl LVI from the comfort of your very own swing at the Shady Acres location of this cool kids’ patio bar, which also boasts 49 TVs, covered and open-air seating, pub games, and booths inside just in case the Houston weather decides not to cooperate (the brand’s three-level downtown hub is an equally worthy game-watching spot). Beers and draft cocktails will keep your thirst quenched while you scream at the screen, and your bar tab transfers easily to the resident El Guajillo Grill food truck, so you have one less chance to forget your debit card.