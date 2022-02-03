The 16 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Houston

The playoffs were a doozy, and we expect nothing less from the Big Game, as the La-La Land heroes Los Angeles Rams take on Midwestern underdogs Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI showdown. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm CST, which gives you plenty of time to tug on some real pants and snag a seat at one of these standout spots for watching all things NFL. From sports bars, barbecue joints, and breweries throwing dedicated Super Bowl parties to one local gem boasting both creative cocktails and a mechanical bull, these are Houston’s finest football viewing destinations.