The 16 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Houston

Fun fact: You can watch Super Bowl LVI from the comfort of your very own swing at the Shady Acres location of this cool kids’ patio bar, which also boasts 49 TVs, covered and open-air seating, pub games, and booths inside just in case the Houston weather decides not to cooperate (the brand’s three-level downtown hub is an equally worthy game-watching spot). Beers and draft cocktails will keep your thirst quenched while you scream at the screen, and your bar tab transfers easily to the resident El Guajillo Grill food truck, so you have one less chance to forget your debit card.