The Best Places in Houston to Watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV is imminent, and while it’s totally cool to DoorDash and watch Kansas City take on San Francisco whilst pantsless on your couch, you may want to actually put on some pants and watch the showdown locally. As such, we scouted the streets in search of Houston’s finest Super Bowl viewing spots -- from sports bars to bbq spots to breweries, each offering choice screen setups, plus specials, deals, parties, and more for the big game.
Saint Arnold Brewery
Warehouse District
Pre kick-off, Saint A is hosting its annual Super Beef Sunday event, which marries bbq from Louie Mueller Barbecue, Reveille Barbecue Co., and JQ's Tex Mex BBQ with Saint Arnold beer, from 11am to 2pm in its Beer Hall. The ‘que will provide a nice base if you plan on sticking around for the game on the giant screen in its outdoor Beer Garden later. With skyline views and flowing beer, we think you’ll want to.
Pitch 25 Beer Park
EaDo
Sure it’s a soccer bar first and foremost, but the lineup of 20 strategically placed TVs and extensive, 100-tap beer list make the indoor-outdoor space a choice spot for football watching, too. The Super Bowl watch party promises a DJ, photo booth, and games… plus, there’s ax-throwing in case your team’s losing.
Revelry on Richmond
Montrose
A smart 40-tap library of rotating craft brews and 27-screen setup make this Richmond sports bar a game day winner. Watch the Chiefs and 49ers face off at the Revelry Super Bowl House Party, rocking live music from 2-5pm, patio games for pregaming, free swag, and specials from beer buckets to $20 all-you-can-eat burgers, hot dogs, and Frito pies. You’ll also get the chance to pick your team, and every time they score, you’ll score a free Jell-O shot.
Eight Row Flint
Heights
This modern Texas ice house will host its 4th annual Super Bowl Sunday potluck, as Agricole Hospitality folk beef up the spread and guests bring their favorite Super Bowl masterpieces to share. The food truck will be open and slinging eats like tacos, burgers, wings, and nachos, and there will be beer specials to boot. The game day fun goes down from 4pm to midnight.
Pub Fiction
Midtown
The 5th Annual Super Boil is going down starting at 11am at this Game Day haven, which also happens to rock a super solid TV setup (the flatscreens are 80+ deep), DJ, and specials just for Super Bowl LIIV. The first 100 patrons will receive a complimentary pound of crawfish, and first 200 earn raffle tickets for prize drawings throughout the game. Call to reserve one of the biggest, most desireable tables (minimums will be in place), or snag open seating available at the bar, high top tables, and outside.
Beer Market
Midtown
The Midtown location of this beer-forward concept is pretty much covered in side-by-side flat screens inside and out, making it damn near impossible to have a bad view of the Big Game. You’ll have to take your eyes away from the game for just a second, though, because there’s an epic 365+ beer vault and solid roster of pub grub waiting for you -- think brew pretzels and cheese dip, hot wings, mac & cheese burgers, and short rib tacos. The Studemont location has a smaller outdoor area, but its inside is another excellent choice for game watching.
Pluckers Wing Bar
Houston
This cult favorite wing and sports bar is taking reservations for tables, which 1) takes the guesswork out of what time to show up to snag a seat, and 2) means you can guarantee you’ll be eating wings on Super Bowl Sunday. These are two very important matters. Reservations are $10 per seat (you have to reserve the entire table at the time of calling) and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Various locations
This Houston institution has five locations and a yuge menu; the one-pound burger is its very worthy claim to fame, but you’ll also find tailgate classics including wings, nachos, chili cheese dogs, and pulled pork sandwiches. Oh, and cheap pitchers, an extensive TV spread including projection screens, live DJ music during half-time, and rowdy, ready-to-party crowd.
Lucky’s Pub
EaDo
The monster pub boasts Houston’s biggest and baddest 21-foot HDTV, plus the 50 other HDTVs in the main area and projection screens in every damn room. Expect an energetic crowd of sports fans, a generous roster of specials, a lineup of 250+ beers, and pub grub ranging from nachos and wings to burgers to 16-inch pizzas. Niners fans should head across the street to Lucky’s Lodge, where the H-Town Empire 49 fan club will be passionately screaming at the Big Screen in the parking lot.
Social Beer Garden
Midtown
As the Niners take on the Chiefs, you can take on beer buckets, shot specials, and $3 drafts at this fun-loving beer garden. The string-lit patio sports views of the Downtown skyline, and it’s dog-friendly and kid-friendly (until 9pm). There’s also a cozy hammock garden, and some vintage arcade games to keep you entertained if the half-time show goes south.
Biggio’s
Downtown
Not only does this swanky, two-story sports bar inside Downtown’s Marriott Marquis have two 30-foot-tall high-definition screens, it also has first-come, first-served front row leather recliners. You’ll definitely have to show up early to snag one, but there’s also plenty of other seating, and of course bar space for since you’re probably too nervous to sit anyway.
Front Porch Pub
Midtown
Multiple TVs with game and sound on? Check. Beer flowing? Check. Crawfish boiling on the patio, drink specials all day long, and a shotski ready for when your team (or DraftKings team) scores? CHECK, CHECK, CHECK. Game day is BIG at this small-but-mighty Midtown sports pub.
Little Woodrow’s Midtown
Midtown
If it’s a nice night, this sports bar and party spot has outdoor seating up the wazoo. Grab a swing seat or covered table to cheer on whichever team you’ve bet on, and play some corn hole and sip big ass Texas beers while you’re at it. You can expect equal amounts of fun at its other locations around town, including Bellaire, EaDo, Katy, Rice Village, Shepherd, and The Heights.
The Square at Memorial City
Memorial City
What better way to watch the big Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers showdown than on a colossal, 24-by-14-foot big screen HDTV with surround sound? We can’t think of one for Memorial City-area folk. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets.
McIntyre's
Shady Acres
Fun fact: You can watch Super Bowl LIV from the comfort of your very own swing at this cool kids’ patio bar (which also boasts 49 TVs, covered and open-air seating, and booths inside in case Houston weather decides not to cooperate). Beers and on-tap house cocktails will keep your thirst quenched while you yell at the screen, and your bar tab will transfer to the food truck so you have one less chance to forget your card somewhere.
B.B. Lemon
Washington
Don’t want a bar scene? Watch the game on the jumbo screen at B.B. Lemon’s lawn, instead. The Washington location of this HTX-meets-NYC concept will be offering Super Bowl specials including $5 domestics and $24 buckets, half-off bottles of wine, and $6/12 wings by the half and full dozen.
