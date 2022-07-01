Simple Tricks to Uncomplicate Outdoor Cocktails This Summer

If you’re one of the lucky ones who will curate the vibes this summer by planning beach days and hosting barbecues, the last thing you want to worry about is running out of drinks or figuring out how to transport them to the festivities. But no worries, there are simple ways to make things easy for yourself on the cocktail front. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best tricks to make cocktail creation a breeze this summer — from keeping the drinks cooler for longer to making libations portable for on-the-go fun.

Mix batch cocktails

When the party starts jumping, you’re not going to want to spend time mixing drinks, and neither will your guests. By opting to serve large format cocktails (like a classic punch bowl), you can provide batched cocktails without having to leave your conversations for too long. Make a signature cocktail (and give it a cute name, of course) by starting with a base spirit like Truly Flavored Vodka, which makes for a light summertime drink and comes in three fun flavors —Pineapple Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Wild Berry. If you need a place to start, try a Truly Spritz, made with Truly Flavored Vodka, soda water, and hard seltzer (equal parts of each) and multiplied for your number of guests. Don’t forget to add fruit to the bowl for a colorful twist.

Experiment with alternatives to ice

When it gets really hot outside, you want your cocktail to stay cool without watering down your drink with too much ice in the process. If you’re going the large-batch cocktail route, replace ice cubes in the punch bowl with frozen fruit, which acts as ice without diluting your drink, and adds a colorful snack at the bottom of your cup. (You can’t go wrong with pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, or grapes.)