Simple Tricks to Uncomplicate Outdoor Cocktails This Summer
Make cocktail creation a breeze.
If you’re one of the lucky ones who will curate the vibes this summer by planning beach days and hosting barbecues, the last thing you want to worry about is running out of drinks or figuring out how to transport them to the festivities. But no worries, there are simple ways to make things easy for yourself on the cocktail front. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best tricks to make cocktail creation a breeze this summer — from keeping the drinks cooler for longer to making libations portable for on-the-go fun.
Mix batch cocktails
When the party starts jumping, you’re not going to want to spend time mixing drinks, and neither will your guests. By opting to serve large format cocktails (like a classic punch bowl), you can provide batched cocktails without having to leave your conversations for too long. Make a signature cocktail (and give it a cute name, of course) by starting with a base spirit like Truly Flavored Vodka, which makes for a light summertime drink and comes in three fun flavors —Pineapple Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Wild Berry. If you need a place to start, try a Truly Spritz, made with Truly Flavored Vodka, soda water, and hard seltzer (equal parts of each) and multiplied for your number of guests. Don’t forget to add fruit to the bowl for a colorful twist.
Experiment with alternatives to ice
When it gets really hot outside, you want your cocktail to stay cool without watering down your drink with too much ice in the process. If you’re going the large-batch cocktail route, replace ice cubes in the punch bowl with frozen fruit, which acts as ice without diluting your drink, and adds a colorful snack at the bottom of your cup. (You can’t go wrong with pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, or grapes.)
Use mixers in cans
You don’t need a bartender to have a popping party; you can turn all of your guests into mixologists instead. For easy drink-making, especially at destination hangs like a beach or campsite, you’ll want to have your mixers in cans. They’re easy for your guests to portion out, are less likely to spill, and guarantee a fresher fizz. (Besides, no one wants to carry around a 2-liter bottle.) Grab a few cans of juice and hard seltzer and let your guests make their own fun.
Make the drinks portable
When restaurants briefly allowed customers to order alcoholic drinks with their takeout orders in 2020, to-go containers for drinks were all the rage. While the sun may have set on to-go cocktails, let’s not stop that convenience just yet. Your guests will appreciate the no-spill option of putting a cocktail in a secured container. The same is true for insulated cups, which have the added benefit of keeping your drinks chilled all night long. If your party’s on the beach, to-go containers and insulated cups are especially must-have to keep sand on your feet and not in your drink, too.
Create fun treats and desserts
Sometimes holding a cup all night isn’t the wave — so give your guests options on how to enjoy their spirits. Turn your signature cocktail into a portable popsicle for a festive treat that’ll keep the party going. Another option is delectable desserts: adding your favorite spirit to a cake, pie, or even colorful jello shots will give your guests something to eat, drink, and have a conversation over.
Have a bowl of drink markers
Let’s be honest: no one stays in the same place all party long, so it’s easy to put your drink down and lose it somewhere. By giving your guests cup markers, they’ll have less chance of picking up someone else’s cup and have a fun little “buddy” all night. Choose markers that will best fit the cupware of your event — whether they’re for glasses with stems or for plastic cups — and that are bright and colorful.