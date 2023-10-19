This Probiotic Drink Could Help Make the Morning After a Night Out More Enjoyable

It’s a Wednesday night. You have an early meeting the next morning at the office, but your friend lets you know they scored a reservation at one of the most exclusive cocktail bars in town. Of course, you’re going to check it out — but you’re already dreading your alarm clock the next morning.

It’s moments like those that ZBiotics® Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink was designed for. This bioengineered probiotic helps break down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol that accumulates in your gut as you drink. Acetaldehyde is considered to be one of the main factors behind rough mornings after a night out.

Now, that doesn’t mean you can throw all caution to the wind and still wake up chipper after a long night out. In order for the drink to help, it needs to be your first drink of the night — so take it before you head out on the town. Then, drink responsibly: pace yourself, hydrate, and try not to fall asleep fully clothed on your couch.

Beyond mid-week, impromptu nights out, ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink might come in handy in a few other scenarios, too: