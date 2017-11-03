Where You Should Drink in Indianapolis, Right Now

La Revolucion Cafe & Bar Fountain Square Tucked back behind the wide-open, bright yellow dining room is a little slice of low-lit tropical heaven. You can still order all of Rev’s regular food menu, plus you can avail yourself of a fantastic and authentic tiki drink menu. Try the pitch-perfect Painkiller, an easy-drinking mix of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and coconut. Indy winters are about to get cold, folks, but you can pretend you’re on vacation while you’re here. Pull that down parka over your hula-print dress and pretend like the snow is just a bad dream on the other side of Rev’s threshold.

The Brass Ring Fountain Square You’ll find hordes of late nighters hanging out at The Brass Ring long after the other bars have closed. This Fountain Square stalwart packs ‘em in, no matter how many swanky new places open around it, because the drinks are strong, the lights are very low, and the service is always incredibly fast even when it’s crowded. If you want a place to take a date, hit up this bar before 10pm on weekends.

Libertine Liquor Bar

Libertine Liquor Bar Chatham Arch Though the bar has migrated from its original location to the basement on Mass Ave, Libertine has consistently served some of the most original cocktails on an ever-changing menu. This is the place to go when you’re looking for a Manhattan done by the book, or a booze-forward craft cocktail that’s not messing around. Owned by Chef Neal Brown, Libertine has always approached cocktails with a chef-centric attitude, without losing any of the playfulness -- ask for the PB&J cocktail if you want to harken back to middle school brown bag lunches.

Dorman Street Saloon Cottage Home Dorman Street Saloon is a dive bar that serves outstanding craft cocktails. If you want an excuse to explore the ever-expanding landscape of cocktails but you don’t like feeling underdressed, Dorman Street is about to become your new home. Try the peppery J. Carpenter if you like heat, citrus and bubbles, or just spend weeks making your way down the cocktail menu that delivers on flavor and innovation, like housemade infusions and bitters, without a drop of pretension.

Black Market

Black Market Chatham Arch Black Market serves up some of the finest rums in the world available, and an educated staff that can walk you through the expansive selection. Owner Ed Rudisell is obsessed with the stuff and wanted to bring Caribbean flavors out of the sugar-laden cocktails in port cities and into the 21st Century. His vision comes comes through with a cocktail program that balances playful flavors and a serious commitment to stocking only great rum. You’d be a fool to pass up their tiki-centric menu that puts a tropical twist on grown-folks cocktails, like the Fronkensteen, made with Plantation OFTD Overproof Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Black Walnut Orgeat, and apple cider.

Slippery Noodle Inn Pogue's Run There is so much lore and history surrounding The Noodle, sometimes it’s easy to forget that it’s also just a really great bar for live music and good, cheap drinks. Indiana’s oldest bar and former Dillinger playground, The Noodle also hosts live blues music every night of the week and offers half-priced everything on Thursdays. You could spend the night in the back room with the band, or have a bite of dinner out at the front dining room before making your way back to dance. Avoid it when there are conventions in town though, as it’s also a consistent magnet for visitors.

The Wellington

The Wellington Broad Ripple This cute shotgun-style bar shares footprint space with Corner Wine Bar, and bears no signage to set itself apart— all part of the charm of this English-style gem behind Broad Ripple’s main strip. The interior of the bar looks like somewhere you might end up if you wanted to go out in the outskirts of London; it is lined floor to ceiling with polished wood, leaded glass windows, and a smoldering fireplace. The draft list is consistently outstanding, and experienced bar staff means you can get the dry martini or Tom Collins of your grandfather’s dreams.

Spoke & Steele

Spoke & Steele Wholesale District In the lobby of what used to be The Canterbury and now houses Le Meridien, you’ll find another great cocktail spot right in the middle of the action between Lucas Oil Stadium and Conseco Fieldhouse. The slick interior also doubles as a great spot for a business lunch or an after-work meeting with someone you need to impress (but also liquor up a little). Don’t leave without drinking a Smoke & Spice, a cocktail that begins with smoke from a charred cedar plank and ends with a sweet-smoked-tart finish and a fluffy head of velvety egg whites.

Hotel Tango Distillery

Hotel Tango Distillery Fletcher Place Few places can match the comfort and coziness of bellying up to a bar inside a distillery that’s housed in an old carriage repair barn. The enormous stone fireplace anchors all the attention (and heat) in the tasting room, where you can easily spend hours drinking cocktails and warming yourself by the blaze like a well-buzzed lizard. The Boardwalk Empire cocktail makes great use of citrus, gin, and egg whites for an extra light and silky cocktail made even more effervescent with a splash of soda. And since the stills are just in the next room, it’s easy to get a tour of the facility while you’re there sipping by the fire.

Alley Cat Lounge

Alley Cat Lounge Broad Ripple Yes, that Alley Cat, where you went for Kegs & Eggs if you were a Butler student, and where you’ve most certainly started or ended a night at The Vogue. The old friend in the village has gone through a makeover from top to bottom, including the menu and drink selection. These days you can get a really good Negroni and even catch a comic at the Front Room Lounge, part of the bar’s overhaul and rebranding. Proof that you can, in fact, teach old cats new tricks.

The Sinking Ship Meridian-Kessler Listen, there are just some places that you just find yourself going to over and over again, and The Ship is one of those places. In the Venn Diagram of Bar Perfection, The Ship sits in the middle of great music, great people, pool tables, late night dining, vegetarian and vegan food and greasy, sobering noshes as well. If you live in midtown anywhere and find yourself wanting a beer and a great sandwich after 9pm, chances are that you’ll wind up there -- and lucky you, especially if you’re of the non-carnivorous persuasion. And while we love the brother bar up on 96th, there’s just no substitute for the SoBro original.

Marrow Fountain Square Marrow is an Asian soul food fusion restaurant filled with flavor. From the smoked deviled eggs table snacks all the way up to the seared hanger steak appetizer and smoked brisket, all the dishes are rich in taste. It also has one of the best cocktail programs in the city; Browse the menu descriptions and pick from options like the Royale with Duck (made with duck vodka), the Tiki Sazerac with absinthe, or just go for a classic with a twist: the house Old Fashioned is made with “bone marrow-washed" Rittenhouse Rye.

Sun King Brewing Co.

Sun King Brewing Co. Cole Noble This brewery proved craft beer could be not only possible, but profitable in Indianapolis. It's gone from funky small-batch brews to sophisticated barrel-aged beers that add to a list of now-iconic house beers. Sun King is so huge in Indiana that it had to scale back production until state legislators changed the legal ceiling on how much beer could be produced and distributed in the state. It was the first to risk it all on craft beer in Central Indiana, and thus paved the way for almost all other breweries in the city.

Sam's Silver Circle Fountain Square Entering this dive is like taking a walk through time -- the bar is a makeshift 1970s/1980s museum with mesmerizing memorabilia that includes old Sports Illustrated magazine covers and license plates from across the country. The cheap beer (which is often local) might be the best deal in town, but there’s also a jukebox, darts, and even free popcorn at the ready. Silver Circle believers talk up the pizza, which may be a necessary sidecar to all that good, cheap beer.

J. Clyde's Pub Little Flower This cash-only, late-night industry spot is one where “everyone knows your name.” It’s also an economical hot spot full of beer options available 3am. On the east side, permits to sell beer, wine, and liquor can be hard to come by (or non-existent), so head to J. Clyde’s and get a little somethin’ of all stripes to whet your whistle.

McGinley's Golden Ace East Indianapolis This is the granddaddy of Indy’s Irish bars. Or better yet: the great-granddaddy... seeing as the classic pub has been operating since 1934. That means 82 years of St. Patrick’s Day parties, possibly the oldest continuous pub celebration around. Best of all, it’s still run by the same family of Irish immigrants who opened it just months after Prohibition ended. You won’t find Irish fare on the small menu, but you will find one of the best cheeseburgers in the city, and a great Irish jam session every Tuesday.

Tastings - A Wine Experience

Tastings - A Wine Experience Wholesale District This wine bar is basically an arcade for adults. You load a card with however much money you want to spend, then you go around and swipe it and sip 2 oz pours until the cash runs out. Sundays are great for getting $5 mimosas and bloodies, and Tastings offer reservations for dinners featuring a flight of wines with each course. When the weather is decent, both patios provide gorgeous views and optimal people-watching on one of the busiest streets in central Indy.

Thunderbird Fountain Square This Fountain Square bar celebrates the location’s roots as a regular stop for 1950s and ‘60s rockabilly artists. Award-winning bartender/owner Joshua Gonzales and his staff mix up a concise list of creative cocktails, while the kitchen serves a Southern-inspired menu that includes fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, mac and cheese, and braised collards.

The Rathskeller Downtown Downtown’s historic Athenaeum, built in the late 1800s as a German social and athletic club, still shows off the city’s German heritage. Inside, there’s the Rathskeller restaurant, but you’ll also find the Kellerbar and the outdoor Biergarten, which has its own walk-up bar. There’s live music, from rock to polka, inside on the weekends year round, but the primo music spot is the outdoor beer garden. Suit up in your warmest winter duds and toast a pint to the performers.