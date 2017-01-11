Every Way We've Been Screwing Up Our Coffee, According to Indianapolis Roastmasters

“Take control of your brewing by learning to measure your ground by weight. Instead of relying on a scoop, weigh your beans out on a scale. This allows you to be precise and dial in your taste preference easily. For instance, if your coffee is too strong, you can weigh five grams less in your pot. I recommend starting with two grams per ounce of water.” - Andy Gilman, Bee Coffee Roasters

Brewing with lukewarm water

“Improve your brewing with 200°F water. Do you use an electric coffee pot? Those are notorious for having poor heating elements that never reach 200°F. Pre-boil that water on the stove before putting it in the reservoir. With proper water you will get a better extraction and bring more of those great flavors.” - Andy Gilman, Bee Coffee Roasters