Indiana Is in the Midst of a Distilling Boom

Alcohol and Indiana haven’t always mixed -- they’re not even really shaken together. Indiana distilleries in particular have had a clunky time sidling up to the bar, kind of like a nerdy kid trying to buy a drink now that he’s finally 21.

“Indiana and alcohol has always had an awkward relationship,” said Jeff Wuslich, co-founder of Cardinal Spirits, which opened in 2015. “I always joke that we're like in the 'friend zone' when it comes to alcohol in Indiana. We're not like 'really together.’”

Prohibition ended in 1933, but it wasn’t until 2013 (that’s 80 years, folks) that Indiana distillers got the rights to legally launch their craft spirit businesses. Just three years ago, the Indiana Legislature created the Indiana Artisan Distiller’s Permit, which allowed distillers in Indiana to sell directly to consumers. The permit launched a small industry of craft distillers throughout the state, which are now aiming to become tourist destinations in their own right.