The Best Damn Beer Bars in Indianapolis

Broad Ripple

You might have been there when it was still Chumley's, but the Village Tap Room took over in the college stomping grounds’ footprint just last year. And yes, it is still pretty much exactly the same bar it once was: walls lined with local and regional taps, an ever-rotating lineup of beers, and breweries Hoosiers can’t help but love. Of course, this place won’t give you hell for ordering something that comes from one of the mega-brewers, but why would you? Being in a bro-heavy part of town doesn’t mean you need to drink like one.



SoBro

You might call Twenty Tap the Brewpub’s modern successor to the throne. There are well over 30 taps at this point, and a good amount will get you a pint of something locally brewed that's an easy drive away. Just like at Brewpub, the servers here are true beer aficionados, so definitely consult with your bartender or server if you need a recommendation for something to go with your food. Of course, if you'd rather take our suggestion, just get the Central State House Belgian Blonde.