The Best Irish Bars in Indianapolis

They say everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. But in Indianapolis, we've got some serious Irish heritage happening. After all, the Irish were the second-largest group of immigrants to make it to the city. Thus, we come by a love of beer and whiskey naturally. Plenty of pubs in town cater to those tastes and are happy to play the Irish card year-round. But on St. Patrick's Day, especially after the Downtown parade, our pubs are packed with revelers lifting a pint, a shot glass, or maybe even both. Sure, there's probably some green beer floating around as well, but leave that to your college friend. Stick to Guinness... or Jameson. And please, eat plenty of corned beef.
Connor's Pub
Broad Ripple
Connor’s Pub originally made Indy’s dive bar list, but its Irish heritage earns it a place in this round-up as well. The off-the-beaten-path location on the north side of the Broad Ripple canal makes Connor’s a neighborhood favorite -- along with the reasonable drink prices and an easygoing atmosphere that attracts everyone from college kids to retirees. And while there’s nothing particularly Irish about the pub’s popular pizza and cheeseballs, they'll be great with whatever you're drinking.
McGilvery's Taphouse
Greenwood
After a change in ownership, McGilvery’s upped its food game and now focuses on made-from-scratch Irish fare. Here you’ll find Dublin coddle, shepherd’s pie, bangers, colcannon, fish & chips, and, of course, corned beef & cabbage. Keeping all of that in mind, it's a typical shopping center bar (which definitely isn't a bad thing), with a loyal neighborhood clientele and popular trivia nights. Whatever day or night you stop by, you can expect some sort of drink special.
Nine Irish Brothers
Mass Ave
This pub originated in Lafayette, IN, and really is operated by the youngest of nine O’Bryan brothers. The women of the family are honored with “and five Irish sisters” inscribed over the bar. (That means a family of 14 kids, many of whom are involved in the business.) With live music on the weekends and a menu that includes excellent (and ample) servings of fish & chips, Guinness stew, and corned beef & cabbage (as well as more typical pub food), Nine Irish Brothers has made itself at home on Mass Ave.
Brockway Public House
Carmel
This industrial-style pub opened in 2008. With a sophisticated draft beer system that apparently serves up the coldest, freshest pint around, Brockway also delivers the perfect pint of Guinness... and has the certification to prove it. Plus, the burger has been deemed the best in the Indianapolis area by ESPN. Aside from the accolades, this place offers some great classic pub food, as well as a signature fish & chips. It also has a unique version of bangers & mash that includes bacon-wrapped sausage served on a stick.
O'Reilly's Irish Bar and Restaurant
Warehouse District
An Irish-themed sports bar within walking distance of Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium? Seems like a good idea to us. This place has a kick-ass bar menu filled with sandwiches, burgers, and entrées, and also features a half-dozen classic Irish plates. So, along with your beer or Jameson, feel free to try its famous bangers & mash... or maybe the Irish meatloaf. Check out the location in the Warehouse District, or stop by the new Greenwood location for a peek. And, sure, maybe even a drink.
Claddagh Irish Pub
Wholesale District (& other locations)
Yes, it’s a chain with nearly a dozen locations (including a few in the Indianapolis area: one on the Northside, one in Plainfield, and one Downtown), but Claddagh certainly knows how to do the Irish theme up right. It also has an all-day Irish breakfast that includes rasher bacon, black & white pudding, bangers, eggs, mushrooms, and soda bread to spice up the charm. Whether you’re looking to hear some live music (DJ sets every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night), grab some Irish specialties, or just stop by for a pint, you really can’t go wrong with a seat at Claddagh.
McGinley's Golden Ace
East Washington St
This is the granddaddy of Indy’s Irish bars. Or better yet: the great-granddaddy... seeing as the classic pub has been operating since 1934. That means 82 years of St. Patrick’s Day parties, possibly the oldest continuous pub celebration around. Best of all, it’s still run by the same family of Irish immigrants who opened it just months after Prohibition ended. You won’t find Irish fare on the small menu, but you will find one of the best cheeseburgers in the city, and a great Irish jam session every Tuesday.
Langton's Irish Pub
Carmel
CLB restaurant group owner Craig Barnum drew inspiration for this Carmel bar from actual Irish pubs. In fact, much of the interior of Langton’s was handmade in Ireland, brought here, and then assembled. The result is an appealing dark-wood decor with several built-in booths, known as snugs, that will seat small groups in their own cozy enclaves. Live music on Fridays, and a menu that features Guinness stew, corned beef, bangers & mash, and more standard bar food, make this a great place to get your Irish on in Carmel City Center.
Mo's Irish Pub
Noblesville
This bar and restaurant in the busy Hamilton Town Center shopping area wins over diners with its Irish atmosphere and extensive list of what the Irish call “The Water of Life” (whiskey). Of course, we’re assuming the whole “Kegs & Eggs” thing happening on St. Paddy’s Day (8-11am) doesn’t hurt, either. Nor does the all-out celebration going down from Thursday-Saturday featuring live music and all the food and drink you could ask for.
Sign up here for our daily Indianapolis email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Jolene Ketzenberger is a freelance writer who covers local food at EatDrinkIndy.com and who will not be drinking green beer on St. Patrick's Day. Follow her @JKetzenberger on Twitter and @joleneketzenberger on Instagram.
-
1. Golden Ace2533 E Washington St, Indianapolis
-
2. Nine Irish Brothers575 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
-
3. Connor's Pub6331 Ferguson St, Indianapolis
-
4. Mcgilvery's Taphouse8249 US 31 S, Indianapolis
-
5. Claddagh Irish Pub2539 Futura Pkwy, Ste 150, Plainfield
-
6. Langton's Irish Pub710 South Rangeline Rd., Carmel
-
7. Brockway Public House12525 Old Meridian St, Carmel
-
8. O'Reilly's Irish Bar and Restaurant36 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
-
9. Mo's Irish Pub13193 Levinson Ln Ste In, Noblesville
This place has got quite the history: established in 1934 by Irish immigrants, Golden Ace is now Indy’s oldest Irish pub and one of the top 21 Irish pubs in the country. Since its opening, the restaurant has been family-owned and operated, ensuring the traditional bar food and excellent service carries through the years. Stop in for weekly live traditional music and cocktail specials. You’ll feel down-right Irish here.
NIB is a family-run polished version of an old-school pub. It has a quieter dining room in back and a sunny bar room up front. Black and white O’Bryan family photos line the walls between Guinness pints, making you feel like part of the family. This is a hotspot especially after work— it’s great for friends and families to grab and meal and drinks. The large menu offers appetizers, salads and sandwiches, and the 15 beers on tap include a few Indiana craft brews.
Like any quality dive bar, Connor's Pub is a bit off the beaten path, but it has a local following from neighborhood regulars and Butler University students. The bar's cheese balls and pizza draw in a late-night eating crowd, and for good reason -- those balls are delicious.
McGilvery’s has a large beer selection of Irish and local craft brews. The exterior is unassuming, but the interior has black tables and booths and, of course, beer and Irish signs deck the walls. The menu offers typical pub food, done well. Try the loaded chicken bowl, a hearty serving of made-from-scratch mashed potatoes topped with weed corn and hand-battered chicken tenders.
The Claddagh offers an authentic Irish and lively environment. Unwind at the end with a cold one from their extensive drink offerings— we recommend The Irish Mule for going all out— and some top-notch bar food— try the Jameson Burger and if you’re in a group, the Antipasto Board. All other Irish pubs can go home now.
Langton’s is a bit more upscale than typical dives, but is still a casual environment offering your favorite pub grub. It’s a new-age Irish pub, with plenty of TVs (some at individual tables, so you have the option to flip channels). The waitstaff knows its menu and which beers on tap compliment which entree, because you’re going to want a cold pint with your hearty meal.
Brockway Public House has a nice atmosphere for a leisurely evening. The menu offers pub grub favorites, and we recommend the fish and chips with a pint of Irish or craft beer, sourced locally. Grab it to go or take a seat and relax— it’s never too noisy for some good conversation.
Hang out with friends and enjoy traditional Irish food and drinks. The place is family-friendly with a kids menu. O’Reilly’s is comfortable place with great staff and quick service. It’s frequented by a fun-loving crowd, especially come happy hour, so stop in for deals and a good time.
Mo’s offers offers traditional American and Irish meals in a casual, lively environment. Try the Mos’s Jameson Burger, a BLT Burger with crumbled blue cheese and a signature Killarney sauce, served on a toasted bun with seasoned fries. Feeling thirsty? Wash it down with the lovingly-named “water of life,” one of many Irish whiskey Mo’s offers. We’re feelin’ lucky.