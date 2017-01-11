These Are the Best Beers to Drink This Spring in Indiana

6.4%

Indy’s favorite hop-heavy seasonal really shines this spring (as denoted by the bright green label). This edition of the quarterly, rotating IPA is described by the brewers as featuring Centennial, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops, which gives the beer a tropical fruit and citrusy taste. If you want to try a beer that’s more on the beginner side of the IPA continuum, the spring edition of Fistful of Hops is a great introduction.



5%

It tastes pretty much exactly as it sounds: like a tall, ice-cold glass of vacation. This kölsch completely steals the title “the champagne of beers” with its ultra-refreshing, soda-esque fizz, and is a beer that almost requires bright sunshine and a cool breeze... because what kind of vacation would it be otherwise? Grab a glass if you're looking for one of those malty, yet light, beers that you can enjoy all by itself while you have a nice long porch-sitting session.