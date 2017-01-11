From Bordello to Blues: Inside the Slippery Noodle Inn

You took this over from your parents in the 1980s. Why?

I have two older brothers who worked here back in the early 1960s, when my mom and dad bought the place. One of them even wrote a letter to them saying it wasn't worth a "plugged nickel." And it wasn't at the time, there was nothing Downtown. But because I grew up in the place, I never understood why they kept saying it wasn’t worth taking over.

My dad was diabetic, and over the years he had lost one leg. He still bartended, he was blind. But the only thing we had at the time was the very front bar room. My mom would come in every day. We were only open until lunch at the time. They'd open at 10 in the morning and close at 6pm and I would come down after I got off of work at Lilly and stock their beer for them and help them clean and stuff. My dad went into the hospital and passed away during surgery to remove his other leg.