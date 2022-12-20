15 Shareable Cocktails to Split with Friends in Las Vegas
Grab a date or a group of friends and indulge in 15 boozy punch bowls across some of Sin City’s best bars and restaurants.
How can a great cocktail be even better? Make it bigger. Las Vegas is a land of indulgence, so it's no surprise that shareable, large-format cocktails seem to be everywhere these days. The best restaurants and cocktail bars are stretching their creativity when it comes to drinks, going heavy on size and spectacle with over-the-top presentations. Bring a friend, bring two. It's a season for sharing after all. So let's take on the role of Secret Santa and reveal the bars and restaurants who believe bigger is better when it comes to cocktails.
TAO Asian Bistro
Tao Asian Bistro recently revamped its drink menu, adding six new cocktails to the lineup. And while the food menu is loaded with pan-Asian cuisine, any part of the globe is fair game when taking inspiration for drink recipes. Ask for Casa de Clase, an artful spin on a Margarita with Clase Azul Reposado tequila, aromatic bitters, fresh lime, and house-infused habanero-mango nectar. It's presented in a repurposed Clase Azul bottle for one person ($65) or two ($130).
How to book: Make reservations online.
Superfrico™ Ski Lodge
If you want to maximize your fun at Superfrico this winter season, head to the Ski Lodge, a hidden speakeasy that mixes eclectic cocktails with an apres-ski atmosphere. The drink menu was recently given a festive holiday-themed makeover and now includes a pair of cocktails designed to share, with two glasses per order. The Milk & Cookies combines Tanqueray 10 with Bailey's, milk, and white cocoa, plus a house-baked cookie as garnish. Not The Buttons is like a bright and spicy Old Fashioned with Old Forester, sherry, falernum, ginger, honey, lemon, and a gingerbread man cookie to decorate yourself with a small packet of icing.
How to book: No reservations for the Ski Lodge. Just come in after 5 pm and grab a seat.
Voodoo Steakhouse
VooDoo Steak has a commanding perch on the 50th floor of the Rio hotel. Stay classy with a smooth glass of wine or shift into party mode with the Witch Doctor—a fishbowl sized cocktail-for-two that makes an immediate statement with a cloud of dry ice and a $45 price tag. At least four different rums are used in the recipe, which is balanced out by pineapple juice, raspberry, and grenadine for a sweet treat that goes down easy. Almost too easy.
How to book: Score a reservation online or just walk in and take a seat at the bar.
Downtown Cocktail Room
The Downtown Cocktail Room keeps a low profile with a secluded location around the corner from the Fremont Street Experience, but draws loyal regulars, thanks to one of the best mixology teams in Vegas. The drink list changes about four times a year, but you can always count on a couple punch bowls in two sizes: a small for 4-6 people ($100) or large for 8-12 people ($180). Oh My Gourd is a revival of an old favorite—a chocolate, pumpkin, and vodka cocktail that dates back to 2019—reimagined for groups to share in time for the holiday season.
How to book: Just show up.
Bar Parasol
Bar Parasol hasn't changed much over the years, although it's now something of a companion piece to the new Aft Cocktail Deck, an outdoor lounge overlooking the Wynn's Lake of Dreams. Either one is happy to serve the Havana, a rum-fueled take on an Old Fashioned that’s meant to share with El Dorado 12 Year, Bacardi 8, Amaro Meletti, cardamom, and Chinese cinnamon. The cocktail is finished tableside with a cloud of cherrywood smoke in a glass globe dispenser, dried orange slices for garnish, and a small dish of chocolates.
How to book: Seating is first-come, first-served.
Eight Lounge
Eight Lounge, which specializes in cigars and cocktails, just became an even better place for date night. Couples are encouraged to order Nube Afrodisíaca (or "Aphrodisiac Cloud"), a seductive presentation of two cocktails in a multisensory experience. One combines white peach- and rosemary-infused Grey Goose with Aperol. The other mixes watermelon and basil-infused Grey Goose with Chartreuse Green. Both are shaken with lemon, strained into bird-shaped glassware, and topped off Dom Perignon, gold glitter, and fresh sprigs of mint. These birds of a feather arrive on a wood platter with strawberries, chocolate, caviar, and edible gold with a scroll that reveals a secret message.
How to book: Call 702-676-7405 or go online to book a reservation.
STK Steakhouse
Think of the $69 Paloma bucket as a new kind of bottle service—one that matches STK's reputation as a steakhouse that mixes great flavors with fist-pumping beats and a rousing nightlife scene. The 375-milliliter cocktail is made with Espolon tequila, four bottles of Fever Tree grapefruit, fresh lime juice, and glassware sporting a Tajin rim. It pairs well with food that's also designed to share, especially the 34-ounce bone-in ribeye and shellfish platter.
How to book: Try your luck in the lounge area or book a reservation online.
NoMad Bar
Bring friends. The sophisticated NoMad bar has two Cocktail Explosions, which serve four to eight people, depending on how much booze each person can handle. Order the Foxtrot (a Tiki-inspired combo of bonded rye, overproof bourbon, orgeat, falernum, and lime) or the Porn Star (a provocatively named mix of Absolut Elyx, sherry, passionfruit, vanilla, and lime). Either option is $125, served in a towering carafe with a dispenser nozzle at the bottom.
How to book: Book a table via Seven Rooms.
Sugar Factory
No subtlety here. The Sugar Factory is all about excess, especially when it comes to a sticky-sweet lineup of 64-ounce Goblet cocktails, served in a smoky cloud of dry ice with candy as the garnish. The Sugar Factory has 25 Goblets on the menu, but party like it's your birthday with the Candy Shop, designed by 50 Cent himself. The recipe includes the rapper's own Branson cognac along with Teremana tequila, Malibu rum, fruit juices, and sour peach candy. Goblets are $44. Non-alcoholic versions are $35.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
The Beast By Todd English
The main eatery at AREA15 was built with big appetites in mind. The Beast has a large, open, centralized kitchen with multiple stations serving up a variety of bold American flavors, including some of the best BBQ in town. The food almost seems modest, however, compared to the Beast Fishbowls—four giant-size cocktails which run $50. The Painkiller In Paradise is an unapologetically sweet combination of three rums, cream of coconut, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite.
How to book: Score a reservation online.
I Love Sugar
How to book: The Candy Martini Bar accepts online reservations.
Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Garden
Bring a few friends to the incredibly photogenic Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and order Bottom's Up—a strawberry and jalapeno Margarita with Cointreau, lime, and a full bottle of Casamigos Blanco poured on top. The towering libation is $285.95 and intended for 10 people. If you come solo, stick with a glass of Lisa Vanderpump's own line of rosé, which is actually quite good.
How to book: Lines get long. Do your best to book a reservation online for special events.
The Dorsey is a stylish, social craft cocktail lounge off the casino floor at the Venetian. It's also been a longtime player in the large-format cocktail craze. Try a classic take on a Mojito or Paper Plane that runs $41 and is large enough for two to share. If you arrive with a larger party of 4-6 people, go with one of three $100 punch bowls. Green Street is a refreshing blend of Absolut Elyx, lime, cucumber, apple, and mint.
How to book: Just walk in. If you want to secure a table, book a reservation online.
Clique Bar & Lounge
Clique recently brought back its tableside mixology program, featuring the "If You Know, You Know" (or #IYKYK) menu. Get everyone at your table on the same page and choose a cocktail. A bartender will make the drink for each person in your party, using premium spirits, liqueurs, garnishes, and house-made fruit juices with a tableside cart. A flame may even erupt during the presentation, especially with the appropriately named Firing Squad, which has whiskey, Aperol, honey, lemon juice, and bitters poured over frozen orange ice cubes.
How to book: Take your chances with open seating. Call 702-698-7939 with any questions.
Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge
The Champagne Bubble Bath at Gatsby's isn't just a delicious drink. It's a conversation piece. The gin cocktail is served inside a miniature porcelain bathtub with edible rose petals and chocolate on a silver platter. It comes with multiple straws and a small ladle so each person at the table can scoop out their own portion. The cocktail has a bright, floral taste, thanks to the inclusion of Aperol, Monin strawberry, lime, rose syrup, and pineapple juice.
How to book: Inquire about reservations online.