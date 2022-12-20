15 Shareable Cocktails to Split with Friends in Las Vegas

How can a great cocktail be even better? Make it bigger. Las Vegas is a land of indulgence, so it's no surprise that shareable, large-format cocktails seem to be everywhere these days. The best restaurants and cocktail bars are stretching their creativity when it comes to drinks, going heavy on size and spectacle with over-the-top presentations. Bring a friend, bring two. It's a season for sharing after all. So let's take on the role of Secret Santa and reveal the bars and restaurants who believe bigger is better when it comes to cocktails.