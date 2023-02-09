The secret's out. Easy's is now mixing craft cocktails with eye-catching presentations and live music at the Aria Resort & Casino. As the name suggests, the stylish cabaret lounge is the latest speakeasy in Las Vegas, hidden behind Easy Donuts & Coffee at the Proper Eats Food Hall, which just opened in December. Easy's aims to be an alternative for those who appreciate Las Vegas nightlife but enjoy it even more without the crowds and chaos of Sin City's nightclub scene.

"What we created with Easy's was an intimate, cool cocktail lounge," says Andy Masi, founder and CEO of Clique Hospitality, the operation behind Proper Eats. "It's not about bottle service. It's about quality cocktails and entertainment with great bands. It's not DJ-driven."

There's no special trick or password to get into Easy's. Just look for the velvet rope in front of the donut shop. (And, in case you're wondering, any pastries in view after 6 pm are for display purposes only, with a fresh batch ready for customers again the following morning.) Reservations are a good idea—Easy's seats just 42 people with a total capacity of 75.