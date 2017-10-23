Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now

Atomic Liquors Downtown The oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas used to be a place where people would grab drinks, sit on the roof, and watch nuclear test explosions go off in the desert. (Nevada was once really into that sort of thing.) It eventually closed down, but was reinvented and reimagined as a craft cocktail destination in 2012. It's been a huge hit ever since, and much of Nevada's radioactive history is documented with artifacts on the walls. A restaurant -- dubbed Atomic Kitchen -- is in the works next door.

The Barrymore Strip One of the best hidden gems in Las Vegas can be found just off the Strip in the lobby of the Royal Resort. Combining the atmosphere of old Vegas and old Hollywood, the restaurant is big on steaks and modern American cuisine served in several different dining rooms, including one where vintage movie reels hang from the ceiling. However, your night can't go wrong if you stick to the bar area and the long fire pit on the outdoor patio. The cocktail list is divided among speciality, classic, and mule variations -- but you may want to try the signature Barrymore cocktail first. It's like a cross between an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan with Gentleman Jack and orange marmalade. You'll also find a hefty wine list with 50 selections under $50.

Beerhaus Strip One of those places you definitely have to visit during a beer crawl of Las Vegas, Beerhaus is a fun and festive social spot in the shadow of the new T-Mobile Arena on the Strip. The food is kept to a tight menu -- featuring bar grub like brats, pretzels, and fried pickles -- served from a pick-up counter. However, the beer list is vast and varied, including bottles, cans, and draft selections, among them, local breweries like Joseph James and Crafthaus. It may be the best single spot on the Strip to sample everything great about beer.

Bound by Salvatore Strip Few bars carry more sophistication and elegance than this one. With a menu designed by famed European mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, Bound has more than a few drinks that -- while not cheap -- are worthy of your time and attention. Among the favorites are a pair of espresso cocktails served in an Italian moka pot and the Maestro which blends a number of citrus elements with vodka, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar.

Carnevino Strip With a solid claim as the best steakhouse in Las Vegas, Carnevino has a strong beverage menu to match its killer culinary reputation. With impressive amaro and Scotch selections, an array of inventive cocktails, and a hearty list of Italian wines to go with your meat, all the bases are covered. Try the Farmer's Market cocktail, which incorporates fresh, locally sourced ingredients and changes seasonally, or save a few bucks with the popular martini lunch. At $65, it comes with three courses and two drinks.

The Chandelier Strip The most impressive lobby bar on the Strip passes through three floors of the Cosmopolitan with a spectacle of dangling beads hanging around it. The lounge could get by on looks alone, but has an impressive array of cocktails, including an Old Fashioned made with 12 year rum aged in bourbon barrels and the infamous verbena -- similar to a ginger-infused margarita but with an edible flower that alters the taste. The bottom level is a social meeting spot while the third floor is a little more quiet and a good place to bring a date. Stick to the middle if you're all about the cocktails.

Delmonico Steakhouse Strip There's no bar in Las Vegas that's done a better job of building its whiskey and spirits collection over the years, with more than 700 options from nine countries, and an impressive focus on verticals. Long story short: come here for stuff that's hard to find anywhere else. You'll also come across craft cocktails that are among the best on the Strip, and 2,400 choices for wine that match perfectly with the lineup of prime cajun-seasoned steaks. It's the best of all worlds -- whether you choose to leave the bar for the dining room or not.

Downtown Cocktail Room Strip Back when Las Vegas was all about sugary cocktails and bottle service (which wasn't all that long ago), the Downtown Cocktail Room was inspired by the cocktail scenes in other metropolitan areas around the country, and decided to offer something different. The team works in a "lab" of mixology to create a menu of inventive drinks that rotate in-and-out about four or five times a year. Nothing is off limits, from absinthe and mezcals to anything and everything as garnish (including on at least one occasion, house-made chips and salsa). This place was also well ahead of the curve on punch bowls -- mastering the art of doing them right before the trend took off everywhere else.

The Golden Tiki Off-Strip The music playing as you walk through the front door suggests you're about to take a ride on the Pirates of the Caribbean... or enter the most fun and indulgent tiki bar in Las Vegas. Golden Tiki doesn't disappoint -- counting a dancing skeleton, conch shell chair, and overstuffed treasure chest among the kitschy decorations. As for the drinks, they're mostly rum-based and heavy on tropical fruit juices. Some even come topped with Dole Whip -- a vintage frozen pineapple treat found in a machine behind the counter.

Herbs & Rye Off-Strip The cocktail bar by which all others are judged, Herbs & Rye is singled out as not only one of the best bars in Vegas, but in the entire country. That's because every bartender here appreciates and understands both the art and history of classic cocktails. The menu itself is divided into different American eras, from 1776 through today (touching on the prohibition, tiki, and rat pack periods for example). The back bar alone is worth your attention -- with liqueurs, spirits, and mixers you won't easily find elsewhere. Feel free to challenge the staff; they could make you something new and totally different with the tools at their disposal. But don't overlook the food, especially the pasta -- or the steaks which are half off during happy hour.

Huntridge Tavern Downtown No elaborate foofoo drinks here: The Huntridge Tavern (located next door to the Huntridge Pharmacy) is the perfect place for a shot and a beer -- especially if it's a can of Hamm's, which are always on sale for $1.50. It may be everyone's favorite dive bar in Vegas, but the joint is also a piece of history. It's been open almost continuously for more than five decades. You'll find it in that special part of Downtown that's nowhere near the touristy Fremont Street Experience.

Libertine Social Strip It’s starting to feel like Libertine Social is being counted among everyone's favorite new restaurants of 2016. A big part of the buzz is the bar program from Tony Abou-Ganim -- a longtime master mixologist who helped open the Bellagio back in the day. At Libertine Social, he's free to experiment and bring craft cocktails to the forefront -- especially with two different bars and a comfortable lounge area to work with. There is a collection of vintage cocktails, including some on draft, as well as "swizzels" and "fizzes" made with seltzer water. You can even try Abou-Ganim's famous Cable Car -- a rum based drink with ground cinnamon born in San Francisco. It's now on the retro menu.

Mandarin Bar Strip The Mandarin Oriental is a little more low key than your typical resort on the Strip. It doesn't have any gambling (or its own parking garage for that matter, so be ready to valet) and its lobby is actually on the 23rd floor. That's also where you'll find the Mandarin Bar -- which comes with a cool and stylish view of the Strip through floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the east side of the building. The atmosphere is complimented by a killer lineup of in-house cocktail creations, and a nice cognac list for those looking for an understated experience.

Oak & Ivy Downtown Located inside the Downtown Container Park, Oak & Ivy makes the most of a small bar with just a handful of seats. The whiskey selection is strong and makes for some great cocktails, including the Whiskey Smash -- made with water infused with fruit that changes with the season. And while a lot (and we mean… a lot) of places have Moscow Mules on the menu, few come close to the ones served up here. Oak & Ivy offers nine variations, and each one is made with ginger beer that's brewed in house.

Other Mama Spring Valley Half of the bar items here are relatively safe -- with a comfortable spin on the classics -- while the other half are a little more adventurous to compliment the food on the menu. Ingredients like triple sec, liqueurs, and shrubs (or drinking vinegars) are made in-house. Recent additions include horseradish-infused vodka, arctic blueberry shrubs, and agave syrup made with thyme. You'll also find some an extensive Japanese whisky selection, but owner and chef Dan Krohmer is hesitant to have the bar menu be culturally defined by the Asian-inspired cuisine. That means anything is fair game, so make multiple visits to how the drink options continue to evolve.

Sage Strip The bar at Sage is modern and stylish, matching the cuisine from Chef Shawn McClain. It gets plenty of attention for its absinthe collection and table-side service -- which offers the spirit dripped over a sugar cube, on the rocks with water, or lit with fire and poured over ice. The cocktail program is designed to reflect a sensory-driven experience, with the menu mapped out by sweet, refreshing, bold, and dry categories. Definitely try the Old Fashioned with Eagle Rare 10-Year bourbon and barrel-smoked maple syrup.

Tenaya Creek Brewery Downtown After leaving its original location (which is now PT's Brewing Company) Tenaya Creek moved Downtown to a spot just off the beaten path that doesn't quite feel like Las Vegas. There's no gaming and no chaos. Just plenty of beer -- by bottle, draft, or cans -- and an atmosphere that matches the spirit of a midwest college town pub more than a Sin City party spot. A prime example of the local craft beer explosion, Tenaya Creek has carved out its own identity, and loyal fans with beer that are generally well-balanced and not overly hoppy.

Velveteen Rabbit Downtown Opened by two sisters who just wanted a good place to hang out, this social drinking spot has mastered the art of the craft cocktail and developed a killer beer list, with a collection of antique furniture that doesn't quite match, but seems to fit the quirky spirit of the place just fine. With up-and-coming musicians on the back patio and local artwork hanging from the walls, it's hard to find a bar that is so supportive of the local community -- while making some of the most unique and creative drinks anywhere in Las Vegas.

The Dorsey Strip This upscale lounge is perfect for those who love the glamour of Vegas and a touch of elegance to go along with the late-night DJ's beats. Crafted in oak, brass, leather, and marble, The Dorsey has long comfortable couches for socializing and a "library" room decked out with a fireplace. The cocktails, designed by famed New York mixologist Sam Ross, are pricey but worth every drop. Try the drink that put him on the map: the Penicillin, a smoky libation with Scotch and a bite of ginger.

Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown This historic bar on the edge of Chinatown is known for its live music, with blues greats like B.B. King and Muddy Waters making appearances over the years. It also has pool, video poker, and a reputation for friendly staffers. The Sand Dollar originally closed a few years ago, but has since been revitalized with a fresh focus on craft cocktails. Along with the new ownership, some much-needed renovations bring a modern touch to this longtime local hangout.