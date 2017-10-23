Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now

If you're in Las Vegas, chances are good you'll have a drink in your hand soon, if you don't have one already. Whether you're into craft beer, wine, or ultra-fancy craft cocktails, there's a spot eager to fill your glass, but how do you decide where to go? Well, Thrillist has you covered with this list of bars that go above and beyond with their offerings, ranging from cheap brews in old haunts to elaborate concoctions in brand-new places. Happy imbibing!
Atomic Liquors
Downtown
The oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas used to be a place where people would grab drinks, sit on the roof, and watch nuclear test explosions go off in the desert. (Nevada was once really into that sort of thing.) It eventually closed down, but was reinvented and reimagined as a craft cocktail destination in 2012. It's been a huge hit ever since, and much of Nevada's radioactive history is documented with artifacts on the walls. A restaurant -- dubbed Atomic Kitchen -- is in the works next door.
The Barrymore
Strip
One of the best hidden gems in Las Vegas can be found just off the Strip in the lobby of the Royal Resort. Combining the atmosphere of old Vegas and old Hollywood, the restaurant is big on steaks and modern American cuisine served in several different dining rooms, including one where vintage movie reels hang from the ceiling. However, your night can't go wrong if you stick to the bar area and the long fire pit on the outdoor patio. The cocktail list is divided among speciality, classic, and mule variations -- but you may want to try the signature Barrymore cocktail first. It's like a cross between an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan with Gentleman Jack and orange marmalade. You'll also find a hefty wine list with 50 selections under $50.
Beerhaus
Strip
One of those places you definitely have to visit during a beer crawl of Las Vegas, Beerhaus is a fun and festive social spot in the shadow of the new T-Mobile Arena on the Strip. The food is kept to a tight menu -- featuring bar grub like brats, pretzels, and fried pickles -- served from a pick-up counter. However, the beer list is vast and varied, including bottles, cans, and draft selections, among them, local breweries like Joseph James and Crafthaus. It may be the best single spot on the Strip to sample everything great about beer.
Bound by Salvatore
Strip
Few bars carry more sophistication and elegance than this one. With a menu designed by famed European mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, Bound has more than a few drinks that -- while not cheap -- are worthy of your time and attention. Among the favorites are a pair of espresso cocktails served in an Italian moka pot and the Maestro which blends a number of citrus elements with vodka, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar.
Carnevino
Strip
With a solid claim as the best steakhouse in Las Vegas, Carnevino has a strong beverage menu to match its killer culinary reputation. With impressive amaro and Scotch selections, an array of inventive cocktails, and a hearty list of Italian wines to go with your meat, all the bases are covered. Try the Farmer's Market cocktail, which incorporates fresh, locally sourced ingredients and changes seasonally, or save a few bucks with the popular martini lunch. At $65, it comes with three courses and two drinks.
The Chandelier
Strip
The most impressive lobby bar on the Strip passes through three floors of the Cosmopolitan with a spectacle of dangling beads hanging around it. The lounge could get by on looks alone, but has an impressive array of cocktails, including an Old Fashioned made with 12 year rum aged in bourbon barrels and the infamous verbena -- similar to a ginger-infused margarita but with an edible flower that alters the taste. The bottom level is a social meeting spot while the third floor is a little more quiet and a good place to bring a date. Stick to the middle if you're all about the cocktails.
Delmonico Steakhouse
Strip
There's no bar in Las Vegas that's done a better job of building its whiskey and spirits collection over the years, with more than 700 options from nine countries, and an impressive focus on verticals. Long story short: come here for stuff that's hard to find anywhere else. You'll also come across craft cocktails that are among the best on the Strip, and 2,400 choices for wine that match perfectly with the lineup of prime cajun-seasoned steaks. It's the best of all worlds -- whether you choose to leave the bar for the dining room or not.
Downtown Cocktail Room
Strip
Back when Las Vegas was all about sugary cocktails and bottle service (which wasn't all that long ago), the Downtown Cocktail Room was inspired by the cocktail scenes in other metropolitan areas around the country, and decided to offer something different. The team works in a "lab" of mixology to create a menu of inventive drinks that rotate in-and-out about four or five times a year. Nothing is off limits, from absinthe and mezcals to anything and everything as garnish (including on at least one occasion, house-made chips and salsa). This place was also well ahead of the curve on punch bowls -- mastering the art of doing them right before the trend took off everywhere else.
The Golden Tiki
Off-Strip
The music playing as you walk through the front door suggests you're about to take a ride on the Pirates of the Caribbean... or enter the most fun and indulgent tiki bar in Las Vegas. Golden Tiki doesn't disappoint -- counting a dancing skeleton, conch shell chair, and overstuffed treasure chest among the kitschy decorations. As for the drinks, they're mostly rum-based and heavy on tropical fruit juices. Some even come topped with Dole Whip -- a vintage frozen pineapple treat found in a machine behind the counter.
Herbs & Rye
Off-Strip
The cocktail bar by which all others are judged, Herbs & Rye is singled out as not only one of the best bars in Vegas, but in the entire country. That's because every bartender here appreciates and understands both the art and history of classic cocktails. The menu itself is divided into different American eras, from 1776 through today (touching on the prohibition, tiki, and rat pack periods for example). The back bar alone is worth your attention -- with liqueurs, spirits, and mixers you won't easily find elsewhere. Feel free to challenge the staff; they could make you something new and totally different with the tools at their disposal. But don't overlook the food, especially the pasta -- or the steaks which are half off during happy hour.
Huntridge Tavern
Downtown
No elaborate foofoo drinks here: The Huntridge Tavern (located next door to the Huntridge Pharmacy) is the perfect place for a shot and a beer -- especially if it's a can of Hamm's, which are always on sale for $1.50. It may be everyone's favorite dive bar in Vegas, but the joint is also a piece of history. It's been open almost continuously for more than five decades. You'll find it in that special part of Downtown that's nowhere near the touristy Fremont Street Experience.
Libertine Social
Strip
It’s starting to feel like Libertine Social is being counted among everyone's favorite new restaurants of 2016. A big part of the buzz is the bar program from Tony Abou-Ganim -- a longtime master mixologist who helped open the Bellagio back in the day. At Libertine Social, he's free to experiment and bring craft cocktails to the forefront -- especially with two different bars and a comfortable lounge area to work with. There is a collection of vintage cocktails, including some on draft, as well as "swizzels" and "fizzes" made with seltzer water. You can even try Abou-Ganim's famous Cable Car -- a rum based drink with ground cinnamon born in San Francisco. It's now on the retro menu.
Mandarin Bar
Strip
The Mandarin Oriental is a little more low key than your typical resort on the Strip. It doesn't have any gambling (or its own parking garage for that matter, so be ready to valet) and its lobby is actually on the 23rd floor. That's also where you'll find the Mandarin Bar -- which comes with a cool and stylish view of the Strip through floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the east side of the building. The atmosphere is complimented by a killer lineup of in-house cocktail creations, and a nice cognac list for those looking for an understated experience.
Oak & Ivy
Downtown
Located inside the Downtown Container Park, Oak & Ivy makes the most of a small bar with just a handful of seats. The whiskey selection is strong and makes for some great cocktails, including the Whiskey Smash -- made with water infused with fruit that changes with the season. And while a lot (and we mean… a lot) of places have Moscow Mules on the menu, few come close to the ones served up here. Oak & Ivy offers nine variations, and each one is made with ginger beer that's brewed in house.
Other Mama
Spring Valley
Half of the bar items here are relatively safe -- with a comfortable spin on the classics -- while the other half are a little more adventurous to compliment the food on the menu. Ingredients like triple sec, liqueurs, and shrubs (or drinking vinegars) are made in-house. Recent additions include horseradish-infused vodka, arctic blueberry shrubs, and agave syrup made with thyme. You'll also find some an extensive Japanese whisky selection, but owner and chef Dan Krohmer is hesitant to have the bar menu be culturally defined by the Asian-inspired cuisine. That means anything is fair game, so make multiple visits to how the drink options continue to evolve.
Sage
Strip
The bar at Sage is modern and stylish, matching the cuisine from Chef Shawn McClain. It gets plenty of attention for its absinthe collection and table-side service -- which offers the spirit dripped over a sugar cube, on the rocks with water, or lit with fire and poured over ice. The cocktail program is designed to reflect a sensory-driven experience, with the menu mapped out by sweet, refreshing, bold, and dry categories. Definitely try the Old Fashioned with Eagle Rare 10-Year bourbon and barrel-smoked maple syrup.
Tenaya Creek Brewery
Downtown
After leaving its original location (which is now PT's Brewing Company) Tenaya Creek moved Downtown to a spot just off the beaten path that doesn't quite feel like Las Vegas. There's no gaming and no chaos. Just plenty of beer -- by bottle, draft, or cans -- and an atmosphere that matches the spirit of a midwest college town pub more than a Sin City party spot. A prime example of the local craft beer explosion, Tenaya Creek has carved out its own identity, and loyal fans with beer that are generally well-balanced and not overly hoppy.
Velveteen Rabbit
Downtown
Opened by two sisters who just wanted a good place to hang out, this social drinking spot has mastered the art of the craft cocktail and developed a killer beer list, with a collection of antique furniture that doesn't quite match, but seems to fit the quirky spirit of the place just fine. With up-and-coming musicians on the back patio and local artwork hanging from the walls, it's hard to find a bar that is so supportive of the local community -- while making some of the most unique and creative drinks anywhere in Las Vegas.
The Dorsey
Strip
This upscale lounge is perfect for those who love the glamour of Vegas and a touch of elegance to go along with the late-night DJ's beats. Crafted in oak, brass, leather, and marble, The Dorsey has long comfortable couches for socializing and a "library" room decked out with a fireplace. The cocktails, designed by famed New York mixologist Sam Ross, are pricey but worth every drop. Try the drink that put him on the map: the Penicillin, a smoky libation with Scotch and a bite of ginger.
Sand Dollar Lounge
Downtown
This historic bar on the edge of Chinatown is known for its live music, with blues greats like B.B. King and Muddy Waters making appearances over the years. It also has pool, video poker, and a reputation for friendly staffers. The Sand Dollar originally closed a few years ago, but has since been revitalized with a fresh focus on craft cocktails. Along with the new ownership, some much-needed renovations bring a modern touch to this longtime local hangout.
SUSHISAMBA
Strip
Already known for a staggering sake list, SUSHISAMBA now wants to be your go-to spot for Japanese whisky. The growing selection has been carefully curated over the years, with some utilized in a new lineup of inventive drinks. Check out the Wagyu Cocktail, similar to an Old Fashioned but prepared with maple, salted caramel, and the juices of Miyazaki A5 beef. The restaurant has also been experimenting with a rotating selection of Japanese whisky food pairings, so be sure to ask your server for recommendations.
If you're looking to escape Vegas' glitzy, dramatic theatrics, Atomic Liquors is just what you need. Opened in 1945 as a Rat Pack hangout, this restored Downtown dive is the oldest freestanding bar in the city. Let its massive (and original) neon signage guide you indoors to its unpretentiously vintage interior with brown leather seating and antique decorations adorning the bare brick walls. The fast and friendly staff can concoct any cocktail you can dream up, or pull a draft beer from their handful of local crafts.
Despite being located in the desolate north end of the Strip, the Barrymore rewards dedicated visitors with a casual spot with fire pits on the patio, plush seating across two intimate dining areas, and empty film reels lining the ceiling. The menu is heavy on steak and wine, but the cocktail program is among the best in Vegas. Just ask the bartender for a suggestion and go with it.
Should you find yourself parched from the Las Vegas heat and within walking distance of The Park, consider heading to Beerhaus. The beer garden boasts an extensive list of craft beers (many of which are from local and West Coast breweries), sausages and slow-roasted meat sandwiches, and a sprawling industrial-chic interior. Come for the killer happy hour deals, stay for the jumbo-sized Jenga and Connect Four sets.
Small but mighty, Bound is a swanky lobby bar that serves uber Salvatore Calabrese’s signature cocktails at a decently high price. Have no fear, the attire is still casual and they serve food from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ hotel Italian kitchen. You’ll find drinks like the Cromwell Fizz made with Macallan 10 Year, fresh lemon, orange bitters, egg white, honey syrup, and Moët, and the even more astonishing Never Say Goodnight, which is an espresso martini brewed with Red Bull instead of water (it’ll definitely give you wings). Soak up the creative booze with Giada’s bacon-wrapped dates or Chicken Milanese Fingers in red sauce.
As the name might suggest, this Vegas resto helmed by Mario Batali specializes in meat and wine. In a town of countless upscale meat and potato joints, Carnevino gains the distinction of being one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas. The upscale Italian fare Batali is known for also holds a prominent place on the menu.
Actually designed to look like a giant, inhabitable chandelier, Chandelier Bar has three tiers of elegant night life activities and high-class beverages. The top two levels feature lounge seating, stunningly opulent full bars, and great cocktails surrounded by the gigantic strings of crystals dropped from the structure where as the ground level feels more apart of The Cosmopolitan Casino where it resides. Sip on the secret menu Verbena cocktail that comes with specific instructions or order something a little less clandestine like the fruity Snozzberries drink served with a sour ice ball (hint: it tastes like Snozzberries!) or the Forbidden Fruit that reminds us of a highbrow appletini.
Emeril Lagasse’s 150-seater steakhouse remains a Vegas crowdpleaser since its opening in the late 90s' . The menu is a mixture of French, Italian, and Creole influences and also boasts an exquisite wine menu comprised of more than 2,300 labels, mostly from smaller, biodynamic wineries. If vino's not your thing, good thing Delmonico's also houses nearly 600 whiskey selections.
The entrance to this cozy, bohemian speakeasy isn’t as obvious as it may seem: enter Downtown Cocktail Room through a steel door that isn’t the one under the sign … mysterious we know. The drink menu is diverse and inventive with options ranging from pints of beer to custom cocktails like Sir, Mezzy Have Another (made with mezcal, banana, beer, and a cinnamon twist) and Mr. Bull’s Morning Joe (made with tequila, sherry, coffee liquor, and topped with whipped cream. You can even build your own Buck (just choose the spirit, the ginger beer, and the garnish). Just to give you an idea, they've offered over 300 different cocktails since opening. There is no kitchen here, but they let you order in from Flippin’ Good until 9pm, a burger and shake joint down the road that serves up typical greasy American finger foods.
This slightly kitschy, rum-obsessed tiki bar located in the heart of Vegas's Chinatown has a modern take on the tiki tradition with new twists on old cocktails. The ridiculously strong drinks come in a variety of colors and novelty cups, but the bar is most known for it's table-side Martinique Ti service, which brings the mixology to you for an individualized rum cocktail. They also offer VIP drinks in treasure chests, barrel-aged cocktails, and freshly-infused liquors made right at the bar. Stuffed with a huge array of stuff, everything from old Vegas memorabilia to dancing skeletons and black velvet paintings, this place is as fun to explore as it is to drink at, making it a favorite of happy hour-seeking locals.
This steak-and-cocktails focused restaurant is a sophisticated and romantic spot that attracts both liquor nerds and happy hour hounds. Cocktail lovers gravitate towards the lengthy drinks menu, which reads like a timeline of mixology's greatest hits, from the "Original Collins" of the Gothic Age (1776-1865) through the "Harvey Wallbanger" of the Rat Pack Era (1950-1968) and the bartender's choice of the modern revival (1995-present). Others love this place for their half-off steaks promotion during happy hour, which runs both in the afternoon and late night. The dark, leather-covered furniture and vintage wooden furnishings make this place an inviting throwback to the alluring atmosphere of old Vegas, so it's popularity is unsurprising—make reservations.
Situated in that special part of downtown that's nowhere near the touristy Fremont Street Experience, this iconic dive bar has been open 24/7 since the early 1960s, offerings its loyal fans Hamm beer for $1.50, specialty shots, and decent bar food. Fans flock to this longtime favorite for the prices that verge on free, the friendly staff who ensure your glass is never empty, and the unpretentious crowd -- from young professionals getting off work to old timers having a drink while waiting for their prescriptions at the pharmacy next door.
Libertine Social at the Strip’s Mandalay Bay serves up New American bar food by James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain, including unpredictable small and large plates like ahi tuna cones with whipped pink peppercorn and crème fraiche and Wagyu skirt steak. Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim’s beverage program rallies around the concept of social cocktails, offering up fruity “fizzes” and rum “swizzles,” meant to serve four. The décor is best described as irreverent; eclectic artwork, like pint-sized guitars and abstract portraits, line the walls, while the words “Stay Wild” are plastered behind the bar in neon, silently condoning your Vegas behavior.
Sitting on the 23rd floor of the brand new Mandarin Oriental, Mandarin Bar gets swanky with floor-to-ceiling windows, discreet seating separated by fabric panels, and a towering wall of booze backlit by the Strip. They're serving small plates and gourmet craft cocktails like the Mandarin's signature drink, The Golden Leaf: it's a delicious concoction made with Hendrick’s, Aperol, muddled mandarin orange (they had to), pineapple, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Enjoy it while you take in the awesome views of the Strip.
Located inside the Downtown Container Park, stylish cocktail bar Oak & Ivy may be small, but its whiskey selection is extensive and makes for some exceptional drinks, including the unique New York Sour (Four Roses Bourbon sour featuring a Merlot float), and a cousin to the Negroni, the Boulevardier (Bulleit Rye, campari, and sweet vermouth). Oak & Ivy also offers nine (yes, nine) variations on a Moscow Mule, and each one is made with ginger beer that's brewed in-house.
Other Mama should be all the reason you need to head to Spring Valley, where this homey spot is serving an Asian-inspired menu of seafood specialties like sushi, ceviche, and oysters, plus inventive libations with house-infused spirits. Cool and casual without the frenzy of Downtown, it offers creations like a sashimi salad with thyme and honey, and a scallop carpaccio with blood orange and fennel. While the dishes are fresh and edgy, the cocktails are named after what could be your grandmother's closest group of friends, such as Shelby (bourbon, lemon, maple gastrique, mint), Ingrid (vodka, triple sec, strawberry balsamic shrub, cava), and Bea (cachaca, Drambuie, grapefruit, Aleppo-honey syrup, grapefruit bitters).
Sage offers one of the most memorable fine dining experiences on the Strip thanks to its sexy lounge decor and a fresh, ever-changing menu from James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain. Purple and yellow tones fill the space -- from the ribbon-patterned carpet to the warm mood lighting cast by tasteful chandeliers -- and match the equally vibrant menu, which has featured items including grilled Spanish octopus, black bass, and Wagyu filet. Sage is a favorite in the area for its inventive cocktails, too, including one mixed with cotton candy.
After outgrowng their original location, Tenaya Creek took things up a notch at this 13,000-square-foot Downtown location, all chrome, varnished steel and rustic woods, where 17 beers on tap are sipped (including two guest pours from neighboring breweries). While the brews are distributed in Nevada, Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Canada, when you come to the source the brewing facilities can be observed through floor-to-ceiling windows. Star seasonal variations include the Old Jackalope, a heavy-hitting (at 10.4 %), ruby-hued barleywine-style ale.
Opened by two sisters who wanted a fun place to kick back, this buzzy cocktail hangout is pouring boutique spirits in a space decked out with local artwork and vintage furniture, and adjoined by an outdoor patio with a stage for up-and-coming musicians. Velveteen Rabbit has mastered the art of the craft cocktail, slinging creative drinks that change with the seasons, like autumn's Something Wicked (bourbon, apple butter, meringue, bitters, angostura), and has developed a killer craft beer list, too.
Since 1976, the Sand Dollar has been a Vegas home away from home for rock 'n roll legends-- Mick Jagger, B.B. King, and Prince have all stopped by for craft cocktails on the house. In fact, nearly all of the Sand Dollar's drinks are named for these stars' greatest hits: try a Rolling Stone with rye and bitters, the Born on the Bayou benedictine and bsinthe combo, or a Purple Rain with luxardo cherries.
Situated in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, SushiSamba combines flavors from Japan, Brazil, and Peru inside a vibrant space featuring a 3D art installation of swirling ribbons that wind their way around the dining room, sushi bar, and lounge. The menu, which includes gluten-free and vegan options, is just as vibrant, including the fan-favorite yellowtail taquitos (Japanese yellowtail, avocado, roasted corn miso). According to the restaurant, these little tacos are so popular that they often serve nearly 300 orders in a day. From small plates like seared Wagyu beef to large ones like miso-marinated Chilean sea bass, each dish shows careful attention to detail.