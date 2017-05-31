These Bars Have the Best Views of the Las Vegas Strip

Sometimes a stiff drink goes best with a good burger and a date. Other times it’s best accompanied by a great view. (OK, maybe bring along that date and burger, too.) In Las Vegas, there are so many places to grab a peek of the Strip: hotel lobbies, nightclubs, and even that observation wheel that’s definitely not a ferris wheel. Take your pick. Actually, check out the below, then take your pick.
Mandarin Bar
Mandarin Oriental
The Mandarin Oriental is a hotel that does things a bit differently. Instead of checking in on the ground floor, you take an elevator up to the 23rd floor to find the lobby as well as great restaurants like Twist and the Mandarin Bar, both of which offer a 180-degree view of the Strip from around the east end of the building. Another option: check out the nearby tea lounge for a different kind of drink-and-view experience.
Skyfall Lounge
Delano
This spot has nothing to do with James Bond, but everything to do with checking out Sin City from the 64th floor. Formerly known as Mix Lounge, Skyfall overlooks the entire Strip from the south end. Look hard enough and you might spot a few bats flying around inside the spotlight of the Luxor pyramid next door. Along with a new name comes new renovations, including a vastly improved interior, an artisan cocktail program, and the neighboring Rivea restaurant.
OMNIA
Caesars Palace
Most people like to hit up OMNIA for big name DJs like Calvin Harris and a moving chandelier that hangs over the dancefloor. But the best thing about the nightclub is the open air terrace that comes with a perfect mid-level view of the Strip from Caesars Palace.
Nove Italiano
The Palms
One of our favorite Italian restaurants in Vegas boasts sweeping views of the city from the 51st floor of The Palms' Fantasy Tower. But you don't have to book a table for dinner to take in the atmosphere; guests can enjoy the expansive wine and cocktail list, as well as nine dishes for $9 all night long at the bar. They include chicken pesto paninis and lemon crab bruschetta.
Davidoff of Geneva Cigar Bar
Fashion Show Mall
Pick your poison with a handcrafted cocktail or one of hundreds of cigars, including a premium selection inside the walk-in humidor. There's an outdoor patio where you can blow out all that smoke while taking in the view of some iconic Las Vegas resorts like the Venetian, Wynn, and Treasure Island
Foundation Room
Mandalay Bay
Once known as a private members-only club for high rollers, The Foundation Room has become a little more accessible these days, allowing the rest of us to enjoy the elegant yet rustic dining room and a cozy comfortable lounge that extends to an outdoor patio on the top floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. The view is spectacular and the next best thing to actually hanging off the side of the building.
Cabo Wabo
Planet Hollywood
Slightly elevated above Las Vegas Blvd, the patio at Cabo Wabo is one of the best spots to check out the heart of the Strip just across the street from the Bellagio and nestled in between the Paris and Planet Hollywood. Dress casual and order a plate of nachos to go with your margarita (which, trust me, you're getting).
107 SkyLounge
The Stratosphere
As the name suggests, 107 SkyLounge wraps around the 107th floor of the towering Stratosphere resort. It's hard to find a higher vantage point to check out the lights of Las Vegas while enjoying some of the best dirty martinis in town and a surprisingly good deal on bottle service. Pay attention and you may even notice some helicopters hovering nearby.
Beer Park
Paris
This brand new outdoor beer garden may be brought to you by Budweiser, but there are more than 100 beers to choose from on tap -- as well as wine and cocktails. It hangs off the side of the Paris resort and will keep you busy with games like giant Jenga and Connect Four. When the sun goes down, Chateau nightclub is right next door and offers an equally impressive view from the patio.
Ghostbar
The Palms
Just west of the Strip, Ghostbar offers a full view of Las Vegas in all its neon glory from the 55th floor of the Palms. Hang around inside and check things out through their 14ft-high windows or head outdoors where a see-through section of the floor puts everything into perspective.
Diablo's Cantina
Monte Carlo
While only two stories above the Strip, Diablo's Cantina offers a massive outdoor patio that's one of the best places to be while watching people stumble around after a few too many. Expect the bar to get even busier after the new T-Mobile Arena opens soon right around the corner along with The Park outdoor entertainment and dining district.
Hyde Bellagio
Bellagio
Most people watch the Bellagio fountains from the sidewalk along Las Vegas Blvd, but you can also enjoy the view from another angle inside the Hyde nightclub and lounge. You may even feel a few drops of water splash over the windows (or it may just be someone spilling their drink on you on the crowded dance floor.)
High Roller
The LINQ
If you are going to take a ride on The LINQ Promenade's favorite tourist trap, you might as well book a cabin that comes with its own bartender. Order unlimited cocktails and see how many you can finish off during the roughly 30-40 minute ride on the world's tallest observation (don't call it a Ferris) wheel.
VooDoo Lounge
The Rio
On the 51st floor of the Rio, you'll find not only the VooDoo Steakhouse, but also the VooDoo Lounge, which leads to an outdoor patio with a winding staircase to enjoy the view of Las Vegas from every possible angle. The bartender's favorite choice is usually the Witch Doctor, a rum cocktail topped off with smoldering dry ice and served in a giant fishbowl.
The Barrymore
Royal Resort
One of the best kept secrets on the Strip, The Barrymore not only has great steaks and a diverse list of 50 wines for under $50, but also a bar and outdoor patio that includes views of the now-closed Riviera (which will be torn down soon) and the never-opened Fontainebleau (which should be torn down soon). It may sound depressing, but it's actually a welcome escape from more chaotic areas of Las Vegas and an opportunity to reflect on the evolving north end of the Strip, which will likely look a lot different in just a few years.
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Rob Kachelriess is still saving up to buy a membership at the Foundation Room. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.
-
1. Mandarin Bar3752 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
2. Skyfall Lounge3940 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
3. OMNIA Nightclub3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
4. Nove Italiano4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
-
5. Davidoff of Geneva Cigar BarFashion Show Mall, Las Vegas
-
6. Foundation Room3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
7. Cabo Wabo Cantina3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
8. 107 SkyLounge2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
9. Beer Park3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
10. GHOSTBAR4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
-
11. Diablo's Cantina3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
12. Hyde Bellagio3600 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
13. The LINQ3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
-
14. VooDoo Steakhouse3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
-
15. The Barrymore99 Convention Drive, Las Vegas
Sitting on the 23rd floor of the brand new Mandarin Oriental, Mandarin Bar gets swanky with floor-to-ceiling windows, discreet seating separated by fabric panels, and a towering wall of booze backlit by the Strip. They're serving small plates and gourmet craft cocktails like the Mandarin's signature drink, The Golden Leaf: it's a delicious concoction made with Hendrick’s, Aperol, muddled mandarin orange (they had to), pineapple, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Enjoy it while you take in the awesome views of the Strip.
Skyfall is located within the 43-story Delano Las Vegas, an upscale hotel with chic, modern suites, floor-to-ceiling windows and luxe bathrooms (can you say jacuzzis). Take in panoramic views of the Strip at this breathtaking cocktail lounge and roof bar. It doesn't even matter that the drinks are good when you have a view like this (but rest assured, with Death & Co bartenders at the helm, the drinks are damn good). Skyfall Lounge is socated adajacent to Rivea, French master chef Alain Ducasse's elegant ode to French/Med fusion fare.
Omnia spans multiple stories and incorporates a lounge, high-energy main room and mezzanine, and a breathtaking rooftop garden that showcases panoramic views of the Strip. The focal point of the nightclub is the gigantic kinetic LED chandelier that ascends, descends, and morphs with the beat of the music. The Heart of Omnia lounge boasts antique brass, mirrored panels, and velvet curtains, making for a haven amidst the club’s otherwise chaotic atmosphere.
Great view. Italian food. Red Wine. All the things you need for a perfect date. Grab a bite of pasta, and maybe you’ll get one of those annoyingly sweet “Lady and the Tramp” moments. Located on the 51st floor of the "Fantasy Tower" in the Palms Resort and Casino, Nove Italiano is at once luxe, classy, and as everything in Vegas is, quite trendy.
Davidoff, the world purveyor of the finest smoking accessories and accoutrement around, has recently opened a million dollar cigar bar in the Fashion Show Mall off the Vegas Strip. It's probably the only man cave that's at once decidedly swanky and a total bro haven-- the bar features rare, small-batch liquor and spirits; the cigars, are of course, top notch; and the bar's proximity to the Strip's power players makes us think that cigars are soon to become part of every Vegas dude's pre-gaming ritual.
The Foundation Room, nestled inside Mandalay Bay, gets you plush sofas, dark hallways, and an epic view from the North end of The Strip. This shadow-y spot screams decadence in the form of seafood towers, bottle service, and members-only secret perks. Expect to see high rollers, socialites and trendsetters and maybe (or maybe not) feel woefully out of place.
This combination booze-shack and live music venue is the 2nd stateside outpost of the franchise that somehow combined Cabo San Lucas sleepy-town laid-back attitude with Vegas' live-fast-die-young one. The result: a mid-Strip joint with grass awnings, full Mexican lunch and dinner menus and a whole lot of tequila. Any spot on the Strip is sure to be crowded at any time, but the wait to get on the patio is worth it to chow down on damn-near-perfect guacamole, idly drink a massive margarita and watch as drunken tourists and Vegas' eccentric crowd stumble past below.
The aptly named 107 SkyLounge (because it's located on the 107th floor of the Stratosphere Tower Hotel) makes good on its word to deliver sweeping views of the Vegas Strip. The panoramic, 360 degree space serves "the dirtiest martini in town," offers bottle service (duh), and is just an all around swanky affair. International DJs regularly make the rounds. When you're up this high, you won't ever want your feet to touch the ground.
Budweiser's Beer Park on the Strip at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino offers picturesque views of the city from their 10,000 square foot rooftop beer garden. Come by to catch a game on one of the many flatscreens and shoot some pool, prepare yourself for the beer menu that features 100+ national and international brews (re: Bud Light's not the only option). They also serve up smorgasbord of American ball park delicacies and high-end backyard BBQ-style foods like soft pretzels, Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls, burgers, and even oven roasted salmon. Check the calendar to find out when they host international DJs and bands.
It’s easy to impress your friends from out of town with a view of the Strip from the 55th floor of the Palms. Grab a drink, step outside, and look knowledgeable when you point and say things like, “Look… there’s the airport.” Head inside and check out Ghost's equally impressive interior-- the entirety this plush bar is bedecked in black, white, and fuchsia with massive chandelier light fixtures and tufted velvet setées.
This two-story bar in front of the Monte Carlo has an open air balcony, great views of The Strip, and a killer margarita collection. Go big and order and pitcher for your crew, or try The Sancho -- a 42oz house margarita that's basically just as strong and that can be served on the rocks or frozen. Soak up the booze with an order of combo nachos with steak and chicken. It's essentially four meals for the price of one.
A legendary Vegas nightclub, Hyde Bellagio is on the cozier side at 10,000sqft, so unless you have a table, things are going to be intimate on the dance floor, where you can get down to a solid mix of top-40 hits, EDM, and hip-hop. The open-air view of the famous Bellagio fountains makes up for the smaller space, and regular costume parties with themed outfits and champagne showers step up the club's game, too. You can expect DJs ranging from Lil Jon to Brody Jenner, as well as multiple bottle-service packages. Come earlier in the night and it'll feel more like a lounge than a club, if that's the scene you're craving.
It's full of shopping, making it one of the busiest alleyways in Vegas. Oh, of course, it's got the High Roller too.
Located on the 50th floor of the Rio Hotel and Casino, VooDoo offers a great two-for-one: yes, it's a crazy, party-all-night club and lounge where you can bottle service with the best of them. But the VooDoo is also a world class steakhouse and French resto with a Haitian twist (hence the name). Where else can you dance till and get a 14 0z. New York Strip in the same place?!
Despite being located in the desolate north end of the Strip, the Barrymore rewards dedicated visitors with a casual spot with fire pits on the patio, plush seating across two intimate dining areas, and empty film reels lining the ceiling. The menu is heavy on steak and wine, but the cocktail program is among the best in Vegas. Just ask the bartender for a suggestion and go with it.