Bartenders of the Year: Changing the Spirits Scene in Las Vegas

"We're a steakhouse, so a lot of martinis go out. At the same time, people know we have whiskey, so they come here just for the whiskey."

The demand for whiskey, bourbon, and rye carries over to the cocktails, including traditional favorites -- like Manhattans, whiskey sours, and Old Fashioneds. The latter is crafted with house-made cherry bitters and orange citrate syrup. "Right now, our Old Fashioned is probably the most popular drink that's on the menu," says Kang. "I usually make the syrup for it every week, but right now, I’m making two batches every week."

Kang broke into the business in Philadelphia. She learned on the job, including at a wedding gig where she was so green she "didn't know the difference between a stout and a lager." Her love of spirits developed when she attended tastings for both Robert Mondavi and Johnnie Walker and "had way more fun" at the Johnnie Walker tasting. She refined her craft at "really crazy martini bars," and relocated to Los Angeles, where she worked at five-star resorts before moving to Las Vegas. She helped open the Cosmopolitan, then made a name for herself at Commonwealth's Laundry Room before taking the Delmonico job at the Venetian.