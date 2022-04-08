The Best Cocktail Bars in Las Vegas

For at least two years now, we've been more concerned about where we exhale instead of how we exhale, so it's somewhat reassuring to see a new cigar lounge on the Strip. It's one of the latest additions to Resorts World, where it feels like there's something new every week. But Eight is a stylish, seductive hangout, whether sampling a stogie or checking out the equally impressive cocktail and spirits selection—best enjoyed on the outdoor patio facing the Strip. Choose from one of five Old Fashioneds, including a mezcal variation and another using smoked Macallan 12. The Boulevardier is aged for 30 days in charred oak, easing the bitterness while enhancing the flavor. The interior includes private rooms for large groups to hang out and watch TV and private lockers for celebrities and VIPs to store cigar collections.