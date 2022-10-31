The Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas

Any place can be a great place for digital nomads to work remotely, as long as you have a fully charged laptop and hotspot on your phone, but some places lend themselves to remote working more than others. The most obvious of those places is the classic coffee shop, which has long been the champion of “third place” workspaces.

While Las Vegas has no shortage of cute cafes, these are some of the best spots to get caffeinated and fire up your laptop for a shift, all complete with a buzzing atmosphere, ample seating, and strong WiFi. Some excel at house-roasted, hand-poured coffees, while others offer excellent food menus to keep you fueled all day. From Downtown Arts District to Henderson and beyond, here are the best coffee shops to check out in the midst of other fall fun in Vegas.