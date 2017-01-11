What Your Casino Drink Says About You

Wine spritzer

What you're playing: Keno

You're an old woman from the Northeast who's in her 60s. Maybe older. You make a point to visit Vegas at least once a year because Atlantic City ain't what it used to be. Now that you think about it, Vegas ain't what it used to be either. But it's still better than Atlantic City.



Anything in a mason jar

What you're playing: Sports betting

You're at a big hotel on the Strip and you just finished dinner at a trendy new restaurant. The girl at the host stand has kindly offered to pour your colorful cocktail from that mason jar into a plastic cup so you can take it with you on the casino floor. Now what? Well, the sports book is nearby and you've always wanted to bet on a UFC fight... or a ball game... or the Kentucky Derby... or... ?