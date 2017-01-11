New Las Vegas Happy Hours to Plan Your Week Around

If you plan to drink in Sin City (and you do), you might as well save money... even if you're just going to waste it on the slot machines anyway. There are already plenty of killer happy hours in town, but we could always use a few more, right? Sure! Let's take a look at some of the best new happy hours around Las Vegas.
PUB 365
Tuscany Suites & Casino
This new bar gets its name from a rotating selection of 365 craft beers. That's one for every day of the year, if you're keeping track (someone's keeping track, right?!). Featured beers, house spirits, and wine are $3.65 Monday-Friday from 3-6pm. The brews included in the happy hour will change each day, except for locally produced Joseph James Craft American Lager, which will stick around as a regular option. A reverse happy hour runs seven days a week, from 11pm-4am, with three sliders not featured on the regular menu.
Public House
The Venetian
This beer-friendly restaurant is running a "Summer Social Hour" until August 31st. Monday-Friday in the bar and lounge area, from 4-7pm, you can get 16oz drafts, well drinks, and a choice of red or white house wine for $4. Snacks like pork belly sliders, country pate, potted egg, bacon-wrapped figs, and a mixed cheese plate are just $6 each.
Lakeside
Wynn
Lakeside already has a spectacular seafood selection, with a fresh catch flown in regularly from the waters of Hawaii, but now you can enjoy small bites in the lounge every night from 5:30-7pm. Traditional poke dishes are given a new spin with bigeye tuna, charred octopus, and even pork belly variations. There is also a selection of fresh East and West Coast oysters.
Beerhaus
The Park
Beerhaus is already the go-to spot to get a beer before (or after) an event at the new T-Mobile Arena, but now you've got a reason to stop by early. The "Haus Party Happy Hour" runs from 2-6pm daily with $4 brews and bites, and a reverse happy hour from 10pm-close features $4 snacks. You can also show off your nerd knowledge on Tuesdays for "Geeks Who Drink" trivia night, from 8-10pm.
Harvest by Roy Ellamar
Bellagio
One of the best new restaurants of 2015 has a "Harvest Hour" 5-6pm and 9-10pm every day. Guests in the bar and lounge area can enjoy cocktails, wine, and choices from the famous snack wagon for $7 each. Some cocktails are made with cold-pressed juices and in-house grown herbs, so they're basically good for your health. And they're actually good for your hangover.
The Barrymore
Royal Resort
The restaurant is one of the best-kept secrets near the Strip, and recently launched two different Industry Nights. Visit Monday and receive half off any food item on the menu (if you aren't interested in paying half-price for an 18oz bone-in rib-eye, there's something wrong with you), or stop by on Wednesday for half off any bottle of wine -- that includes the list of 50 bottles under $50. The deals are good from 5-10pm. Just be ready to show proof that you work locally.
Cabo Wabo Cantina
Miracle Mile Shops
Sammy Hagar's tequila-soaked party spot has introduced a new "Half-Off Happy Hour" 3-5pm daily, with deals on appetizers, house margaritas, sangria, Cabo Wabo shots, and draft beer. That means you can get the loaded appetizer sampler for just $13.50, which comes with taquitos, mini chimichangas, wings, cheese quesadillas, nachos, guacamole, and salsa.
Oscar's
The Plaza
The Downtown steakhouse named in honor of former mayor Oscar Goodman has added four new cocktails to its happy hour menu for the summer. This spot also has a special RICO burger that's a half-pound hunk of beef topped with Muenster cheese, tomato chutney, crispy onions, spicy pickles, arugula, and smoked bacon on a brioche bun. Pair it with a beer for $20. Happy hour is available 4-7pm and 9-10pm in the lounge daily.
Pancho's
Downtown Summerlin
After its Mexican food became a big hit in Manhattan Beach, California, Pancho's chose Las Vegas to open its second location. A weekday happy hour from 2-7pm offers half-price appetizers (excluding seafood and guacamole) along with $2.25 off house margaritas, well cocktails, draft beers, and house wines. That same drink discount is available 11am-6pm Saturdays and 10am-6pm Sundays. A "Taco Tuesday" deal serves up $2.50 beef or chicken tacos from 5-9pm.
Holsteins Shakes and Buns
The Cosmopolitan
The high-energy burger joint recently joined the Cosmo's property-wide "Social Hour" with deals from 3:30-5:30pm Sunday-Thursday, including dishes like poutine, beef sliders, and buffalo wings for $10 each. Select microbrews are $6.
Bottiglia
Green Valley Ranch
This new Italian spot has a weeknight happy hour from 5-7pm where drinks and small dishes like wood-roasted eggplant, fontina arancini, and burrata with tomatoes are $6. Bottles of wine are also half-off on Thursdays (although the deal doesn't apply to the pricey stuff over $100).
Dog Haus
Off the Strip
Specializing in burgers and gourmet hot dogs, Dog Haus runs happy hour deals from Monday-Saturday 3-6pm with half-off sliders, hot dog sliders, fries, and draft beers. There's also an overnight happy hour 1-4am with half-price draft beers (honestly, who isn't in need of a beer at four in the morning?).
Vista
Caesars Palace
Vista just celebrated its first anniversary, and is now launching Martini Mondays, with five different versions of the drink for $12 each. They each represent one of New York's five boroughs, and are best enjoyed while watching a sunset over the city's skyline on the bar's massive LED video screens. Try the Staten Island -- made with Bacardi 8-Year, simple syrup, mint, and Champagne.
Olivia's
Off the Strip
After opening its doors at The Boulevard mall, Olivia's is one of the best surprises of the year, with a surprisingly strong and adventurous menu of Central and South American cuisine. There's also a happy hour for every day of the week that runs from 7pm-close. Show up on Monday for two-for-one margaritas, then find yourself there again on Tuesdays for $2 cans of Tecate. Post a photo about Olivia's to any social media site on Fridays, and get $5 off your next visit.
Kumi
Mandalay Bay
With food by chef Akira Back, Kumi is a great spot for Japanese-inspired cuisine. It just launched a new menu of small bites that are only available in the bar and lounge after 9pm, including a black cod lettuce cup for $9 and spicy salmon poke tacos for $8.
For those who believe that variety is the spice of life -- and, moreover, that life is made infinitely better by sipping on craft drafts in a contemporary, cool environs -- Pub 365 is a must-visit. The name is a nod to the 365 different brews featured on a rotating basis, so dedicated locals could literally drink a different beer every day for a year without getting bored. It’s even a highlight in the food offerings: it’s no coincidence that the Baja fish tacos feature beer-battered cod, or that the signature nachos are topped with an IPA cheese queso.
Deep within the air-conditioned annals of the Venetian Casino, this polished gastropub boasts a list of over 200 types of craft beers, as well as a robust offering of American and Canadian whiskeys (not to mention single malt scotch, with Japanese selections to boot). It’s probably where Ron Swanson would hangout if dragged to Sin City: the menu here is fairly meat-forward, with regulars raving about poutine with duck confit (pro tip: opt to add the fried egg) and heavy-hitters like the porter-braised short rib with carrot mousseline and IPA-battered onion rings.
Situated within the Wynn, Lakeside embodies the opulence of Vegas: neo-classical sculptures and modern art mounted throughout, mosaic-tiled floors, and a decorative palette of warm oranges and reds -- all overlooking the resort’s signature Lake of Dreams, a mountain waterfall onto which cyclorama images are projected. Helmed by Chef David Walzog, the seafood-obsessed menu marries modern techniques with old classics, such as the ambrosial standout Maine lobster risotto with leeks and herbs.
Should you find yourself parched from the Las Vegas heat and within walking distance of The Park, consider heading to Beerhaus. The beer garden boasts an extensive list of craft beers (many of which are from local and West Coast breweries), sausages and slow-roasted meat sandwiches, and a sprawling industrial-chic interior. Come for the killer happy hour deals, stay for the jumbo-sized Jenga and Connect Four sets.
Harvest by Roy Ellamar in the Bellagio Hotel offers sustainably minded, upscale American fare. The menu is divided into sections of "Garden," "Ocean," "Ranch," “Stone Oven,” and “Rotisserie,” which feature rustic plates like marinated pole beans from California’s Pommer Farms, flatbread with roast pork, smoked ham, apricots, local goat cheese, and honey mustard, and an 18oz dry-aged bone-in rib eye with béarnaise and red wine sauce. Apart from the grainy wooden walls and floors throughout, Harvest’s décor is strikingly modern, with tall glass windows into the kitchen and granite accents.
Despite being located in the desolate north end of the Strip, the Barrymore rewards dedicated visitors with a casual spot with fire pits on the patio, plush seating across two intimate dining areas, and empty film reels lining the ceiling. The menu is heavy on steak and wine, but the cocktail program is among the best in Vegas. Just ask the bartender for a suggestion and go with it.
This combination booze-shack and live music venue is the 2nd stateside outpost of the franchise that somehow combined Cabo San Lucas sleepy-town laid-back attitude with Vegas' live-fast-die-young one. The result: a mid-Strip joint with grass awnings, full Mexican lunch and dinner menus and a whole lot of tequila. Any spot on the Strip is sure to be crowded at any time, but the wait to get on the patio is worth it to chow down on damn-near-perfect guacamole, idly drink a massive margarita and watch as drunken tourists and Vegas' eccentric crowd stumble past below.
The folks behind Oscar's deliver on their promise of "beef, booze, and broads" with a spicy, flame-charred spilotro steak, a wide range of cocktails, and, indeed, broads who roam the room and check on you during your meal. And while the concept may seem old-fashioned, the digs are contemporary and feature stunning views of the strip, golden chandeliers, and a completely glassed-in space that makes you feel like you're dining inside the world's largest snow globe.
Serving authentic Mexican cuisine with coastal California flair, this colorful hacienda (think: tropical fauna thriving throughout, kitsch backsplashes intersected by stained glass and bubbling fountains) has become a Summerlin staple. It’s comfort food, fresh and unpretentious, with menu highlights ranging from chicken with traditional mole verde and shrimp diabla tacos to the grand finale dessert: deep-fried ice cream, doused with corn flakes and a gratuitous shake of cinnamon, finished off with a quenelle of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.
Serving up sliders like crispy pork belly with hoisin & pea shoots next to a dozen other inventive burgers (e.g., a duck confit/foie-stuffed patty with pickled pear & duck cracklings), Holstein's does the classic American food item in its classic exaggerated fashion. Make sure to save room for one of their boozy shakes like the Coconut Rasberry Vegan, which, loaded with Skyy vodka, coconut sorbet, coconut vodka, and marshmallow, is likely richer than the entree itself.
Walking into this Green Valley Ranch spot is like walking into a rustic Italian garden party in which Martha Stewart and Marie Antoinette have equal decorating rights: all-white furnishings, pastel floral prints, contemporary chandeliers, and vibrant hanging lamps all dress up the interior. The whimsical aesthetic continues with the market-driven menu that features light pasta dishes and free-range meats, all of which are plated artfully with edible flowers and mico-greens. If the extensive wine list doesn’t entice you, the fruit-obsessed specialty cocktails, like blood orange mimosas, certainly will.
Need to eat your feelings after losing most of your savings to a particularly bitter slot machine? With its affordable gourmet hot dogs and burgers, Dog Haus has you covered. Winners and losers alike binge here on a budget, opting for artisanal favorites like the Scott Baioli, an all-beef skinless dog dressed with smoked bacon, American cheese, garlic aioli, and caramelized onions. Combined with the divey diner ambience, milkshakes, and craft beer offerings, Dog Haus is a great option for lunch and late-night eaters alike.
Located in Caesars Palace, Vista takes all of Vegas' most exaggerated qualities and manifests them in a shiny, showy lounge. The interior is covered in LED-lit panoramic projections of cities around the world, while matte chrome surfaces line the entire room. DJs elevate the scene to club-like levels while bartenders mix up cocktails like the tequila, amaretto, and orange-based El Laberinto, and Pina Colada Mojito punch bowls.
Don’t be fooled by the strip mall environs -- from the modern, black and white décor to the authentic Latin American influences of the food menu, Olivia’s serves up some seriously bold flavors. The heavy-hitting nacho platter gets a boost from succulently braised beef tongue and red chili crema, whereas seafood lovers swoon over the grilled swordfish pez espada, artfully placed over sweet potato puree and topped with arugula with a dollop of mango-ginger salsa. The vibe is classy, but don’t fret: the drink deals at happy hour won’t break the bank.
A 10,000 square foot Korean-inspired sushi spot from Chef Akira Back at the Mandalay Bay hotel, Kumi offers a high-end dining experience in a sleek space made blushing pink with cherry blossom canvases throughout. Besides the usual sashimi offerings, the Japanese spot also offers an extensive list of shareable plates like shishito peppers and kimchee butter edamame.