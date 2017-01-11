New Las Vegas Happy Hours to Plan Your Week Around

If you plan to drink in Sin City (and you do), you might as well save money... even if you're just going to waste it on the slot machines anyway. There are already plenty of killer happy hours in town, but we could always use a few more, right? Sure! Let's take a look at some of the best new happy hours around Las Vegas.

PUB 365 Tuscany Suites & Casino This new bar gets its name from a rotating selection of 365 craft beers. That's one for every day of the year, if you're keeping track (someone's keeping track, right?!). Featured beers, house spirits, and wine are $3.65 Monday-Friday from 3-6pm. The brews included in the happy hour will change each day, except for locally produced Joseph James Craft American Lager, which will stick around as a regular option. A reverse happy hour runs seven days a week, from 11pm-4am, with three sliders not featured on the regular menu. Continue Reading

Public House The Venetian This beer-friendly restaurant is running a "Summer Social Hour" until August 31st. Monday-Friday in the bar and lounge area, from 4-7pm, you can get 16oz drafts, well drinks, and a choice of red or white house wine for $4. Snacks like pork belly sliders, country pate, potted egg, bacon-wrapped figs, and a mixed cheese plate are just $6 each.

Lakeside Wynn Lakeside already has a spectacular seafood selection, with a fresh catch flown in regularly from the waters of Hawaii, but now you can enjoy small bites in the lounge every night from 5:30-7pm. Traditional poke dishes are given a new spin with bigeye tuna, charred octopus, and even pork belly variations. There is also a selection of fresh East and West Coast oysters.

Beerhaus The Park Beerhaus is already the go-to spot to get a beer before (or after) an event at the new T-Mobile Arena, but now you've got a reason to stop by early. The "Haus Party Happy Hour" runs from 2-6pm daily with $4 brews and bites, and a reverse happy hour from 10pm-close features $4 snacks. You can also show off your nerd knowledge on Tuesdays for "Geeks Who Drink" trivia night, from 8-10pm.

Harvest by Roy Ellamar Bellagio One of the best new restaurants of 2015 has a "Harvest Hour" 5-6pm and 9-10pm every day. Guests in the bar and lounge area can enjoy cocktails, wine, and choices from the famous snack wagon for $7 each. Some cocktails are made with cold-pressed juices and in-house grown herbs, so they're basically good for your health. And they're actually good for your hangover.

The Barrymore Royal Resort The restaurant is one of the best-kept secrets near the Strip, and recently launched two different Industry Nights. Visit Monday and receive half off any food item on the menu (if you aren't interested in paying half-price for an 18oz bone-in rib-eye, there's something wrong with you), or stop by on Wednesday for half off any bottle of wine -- that includes the list of 50 bottles under $50. The deals are good from 5-10pm. Just be ready to show proof that you work locally.

Cabo Wabo Cantina Miracle Mile Shops Sammy Hagar's tequila-soaked party spot has introduced a new "Half-Off Happy Hour" 3-5pm daily, with deals on appetizers, house margaritas, sangria, Cabo Wabo shots, and draft beer. That means you can get the loaded appetizer sampler for just $13.50, which comes with taquitos, mini chimichangas, wings, cheese quesadillas, nachos, guacamole, and salsa.

Oscar's The Plaza The Downtown steakhouse named in honor of former mayor Oscar Goodman has added four new cocktails to its happy hour menu for the summer. This spot also has a special RICO burger that's a half-pound hunk of beef topped with Muenster cheese, tomato chutney, crispy onions, spicy pickles, arugula, and smoked bacon on a brioche bun. Pair it with a beer for $20. Happy hour is available 4-7pm and 9-10pm in the lounge daily.

Pancho's Downtown Summerlin After its Mexican food became a big hit in Manhattan Beach, California, Pancho's chose Las Vegas to open its second location. A weekday happy hour from 2-7pm offers half-price appetizers (excluding seafood and guacamole) along with $2.25 off house margaritas, well cocktails, draft beers, and house wines. That same drink discount is available 11am-6pm Saturdays and 10am-6pm Sundays. A "Taco Tuesday" deal serves up $2.50 beef or chicken tacos from 5-9pm.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns The Cosmopolitan The high-energy burger joint recently joined the Cosmo's property-wide "Social Hour" with deals from 3:30-5:30pm Sunday-Thursday, including dishes like poutine, beef sliders, and buffalo wings for $10 each. Select microbrews are $6.

Bottiglia Green Valley Ranch This new Italian spot has a weeknight happy hour from 5-7pm where drinks and small dishes like wood-roasted eggplant, fontina arancini, and burrata with tomatoes are $6. Bottles of wine are also half-off on Thursdays (although the deal doesn't apply to the pricey stuff over $100).

Dog Haus Off the Strip Specializing in burgers and gourmet hot dogs, Dog Haus runs happy hour deals from Monday-Saturday 3-6pm with half-off sliders, hot dog sliders, fries, and draft beers. There's also an overnight happy hour 1-4am with half-price draft beers (honestly, who isn't in need of a beer at four in the morning?).

Vista Caesars Palace Vista just celebrated its first anniversary, and is now launching Martini Mondays, with five different versions of the drink for $12 each. They each represent one of New York's five boroughs, and are best enjoyed while watching a sunset over the city's skyline on the bar's massive LED video screens. Try the Staten Island -- made with Bacardi 8-Year, simple syrup, mint, and Champagne.

Olivia's Off the Strip After opening its doors at The Boulevard mall, Olivia's is one of the best surprises of the year, with a surprisingly strong and adventurous menu of Central and South American cuisine. There's also a happy hour for every day of the week that runs from 7pm-close. Show up on Monday for two-for-one margaritas, then find yourself there again on Tuesdays for $2 cans of Tecate. Post a photo about Olivia's to any social media site on Fridays, and get $5 off your next visit.

Kumi Mandalay Bay With food by chef Akira Back, Kumi is a great spot for Japanese-inspired cuisine. It just launched a new menu of small bites that are only available in the bar and lounge after 9pm, including a black cod lettuce cup for $9 and spicy salmon poke tacos for $8.



