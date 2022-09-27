The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas
Enjoy an al-fresco drink or dinner at one of Sin City’s most stunning restaurant patios.
As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.)
But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot to do with it, and while there are no shortages of outdoor seating areas in Vegas, a whole lot of them look out at parking lots. The places you’ll find here have a little more to please the eye.
Décor is another important factor: cheap aluminum tables and chairs without any ambiance do not make for a great patio. And, finally, a restaurant could have the prettiest patio of all, but none of that matters when the food is lackluster and the service sub-par.
From Downtown Arts District to stunning spots on the Strip spanning brunch, Mexican cuisine, our favorite breweries, here’s where to go in Sin City for an all-around excellent patio dining experience.
Peyote
Peyote’s patio is a little piece of Palm Springs-inspired paradise. This spacious patio situated along East Fremont is surrounded by a white decorative concrete wall with the primary views being the retro neon Fergusons Downtown sign overhead and the imposing Big Rig Jig sculpture in the shared interior courtyard, once a Burning Man art piece and now the focal point of Fergusons. Retro shades of coral pink and mint green, that would be right at home in any of Frank Sinatra’s many Palm Springs mansions, provide the primary color palette, and potted plants, cacti, and succulents lend the appearance of a lush landscape. A lovely firepit surrounded by cushy couches and wooden rocking chairs is a great place to lounge with some cocktails after dark, or stop by during brunch or dinner to dig into inventive Mexican dishes like Beets by Peyote with roasted beets, cucumber, red onion, and avocado tossed in a house-made chile cascabel dressing and served with tostadas.
How to book: Make reservations via SevenRooms.
Mon Ami Gabi
As far as getting a patio view of the iconic Bellagio fountains goes, Mon Ami Gabi gives you some of the best bang for your buck as a casual-upscale French bistro. And the food is great, ranging from small plates like Wild Escargots and Handmade Burrata to mains like Trout Almondine and Prime Steak Frites, with an impressive list of wines to pair them with. This may be a national chain but it’s reliably a good bet, and the views never fail to impress.
How to book: Make reservations online.
18bin
You don’t have to go to the Strip for a party brunch, and you also don’t have to sink hundreds of dollars per person to have a bottle-popping good time. Brunch at 18bin is served Saturdays and Sundays, and out on their enormous patio a DJ keeps the party vibes flowing like bottomless mimosas (which are indeed bottomless, and do indeed flow). This absolute gem of a spot on Charleston is located right smack-dab in the heart of the Arts District and is connected to the Arts Factory. They also serve a full menu into the wee hours in addition to brunch, and have a wide range of vegan options. When 18bin took over this space a few years ago they gave the whole patio a makeover and added a greenhouse of sorts with faux grass and picnic tables—now it’s one of the best-looking patios in town. You see some of the buildings of the Arts District around you, but the patio is just closed off enough so that you’re not just watching traffic on Charleston.
How to book: Walk in or make reservations via OpenTable.
Spago
Wolfgang Puck’s flagship Spago restaurant has had quite the evolution since he opened the first location in Hollywood 40 years ago. The first Las Vegas location opened in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace back in 1992, but just a few years ago relocated to the Bellagio. This latest incarnation is unquestionably its best—it’s really hard to beat the Bellagio fountains, as far as views go, patio or otherwise. The restaurant still serves Puck’s classic seasonal New American fare, but with an exponentially better view.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Lakeside
This list could be entirely populated by locations inside the Wynn and Bellagio, and hell, maybe it should be. We can’t claim “best restaurant patios in Vegas” without paying homage to the Wynn, which has succeeded in creating its own breathtaking outdoor spaces tucked away within the property. The Lake of Dreams is one of these spaces, which includes a three-acre lake, 90-foot waterfall, 1,500 pine trees, and a multimedia entertainment experience featuring state-of-the-art lighting and sound and larger-than-life colorful puppetry. And one of the best places to view it all is on the patio at Lakeside, Wynn’s fine dining seafood restaurant and steakhouse, where the freshest of fish is flown in daily from around the world.
How to book: Reservations can be made via SevenRooms.
Beer Park
Of all the restaurants with views of the Bellagio fountains, Beer Park is by far the most casual, and the most fun. This second-floor space located above HEXX at Paris Las Vegas is basically a permanent tailgate party with an outdoor smoker, communal picnic table seating, outdoor lawn games, and 75 HDTVs throughout the 9,000-square-foot outdoor deck. But it also has something that no other tailgate party can compete with: one of the best views of one of the most iconic, most Instagrammed locations in the world, and is arguably the only place on the Las Vegas Strip where you can get that view while still wearing your team’s jersey and flip-flops.
How to book: Walk-ins accepted or make reservations via OpenTable.
Casa Calavera
The outdoor patio at Casa Cavalera is located right next to the resort pool at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and while it might not have Bellagio fountain views, it is an impeccably decorated patio full of color and texture and vibrance. Decorative touches like vivid Dia de los Muertos murals and intricately detailed Mexican ceramic tiles create a unique ambiance that’s occasionally amplified by live mariachi music. They also, wisely, got rid of the sand that used to cover the ground here. Expect Mexican plates ranging from a bright and piquant Yellowtail Aguachile to filling tacos, taquitos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more, including Taco Tuesday specials and a weekend brunch, with a full bar available.
How to book: via OpenTable.
Americana Restaurant
Did you know there are lakes in Las Vegas (aside from Lake Mead)? They’re all man-made (including Lake Mead), but yes, there are lakes in the desert! Enter The Lakes, a planned community built around these big bodies of water. There are a couple of restaurants on the lakes at The Lakes with waterfront patios, but Americana takes the trophy for this one. This consistently underrated restaurant serves beautifully prepared and plated seasonal American cuisine, and you can’t beat their patio on a warm fall evening.
How to book: via OpenTable.
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
For something that has the appeal of a locals’ spot without the sweeping vistas of parking lots, and the aesthetic of a resort restaurant without the Las Vegas Strip in the background, Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort is the best of both worlds. This rustic American dining concept is stylish yet approachable (which is Red Rock Resort in a nutshell), and the charming outdoor patio space is situated next to the resort’s water features near the front entrance (blocking the view of the parking lot right on the other side of them).
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Bouchon Las Vegas
Bouchon is in a little hidden enclave in the Venetian, tucked away on the 10th floor of the Venezia Tower, on the Strip but a world away from it. This isn’t chef Thomas Keller’s best show of force – it ain’t The French Laundry – but the Keller-lite cuisine in the European-style setting with detailed tile and stone floors, a stone fountain, and pillared gazebos with wrought iron domes in the center that open out to the Venezia pool deck makes this an absolutely lovely spot for a meal.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Prime Steakhouse
Yes, it’s another gorgeous restaurant with another gorgeous view of the Bellagio fountains, but the patio at Prime is nothing short of breathtaking, and is easily the best of the best when it comes to patios, views, and Las Vegas restaurants in general (as a coveted AAA Four Diamond recipient). Prime doesn’t just refer to the beef served, but also serves as a spot-on description of the location and views. If you’re going to splurge on a high-end steakhouse in Vegas, this is the one to do it.
How to book: Reservations can be made via SevenRooms.
Atomic Liquors
The patio at Atomic Liquors encompasses both the original 1952 bar, the oldest free-standing bar in Vegas, and their newer sister restaurant the Kitchen at Atomic just built in 2017. Located on the far end of East Fremont where the locals tend to congregate away from the tourists, Atomic is a dive bar and stellar beer bar with a lot of history and a lot of love from the locals it serves, and the large patio is always an excellent cross-section of Las Vegas wildlife. Bathe in the glow of the historic Atomic Liquors neon sign and take in the atmosphere of East Fremont and its characters. This is one of those spots where when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.
How to book: Just walk in.
Mizumi
The dining room at Mizumi, an exquisite Japanese seafood restaurant at the Wynn, is easily one of the most beautiful in Vegas, with an open-air view looking out over private Japanese gardens that surround a koi pond with its own 90-foot waterfall. Sit out on the patio to be surrounded by the lush landscaping, or, for a truly exceptional, one-of-a-kind dining experience, opt for chef’s Min Kim’s omakase menu at the floating pagoda table, located at the end of a long dock right next to the waterfall.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Park on Fremont
While Park on Fremont does have a patio that faces Fremont Street and all of its madness, the courtyard garden tucked away in the back is full of trees covered in twinkling lights, blooming flowers, ivy-covered brick, and distressed wood walls, a large white-washed brick fireplace, even a wrought-iron carriage with a chandelier and seating for a small group. It’s something straight out of a fairytale (or the French Quarter in New Orleans). Grab your group and set the scene with one of their giant photogenic shareable cocktails. The food menu runs towards satisfying burgers and bar bites, with a weekend brunch that offers a buttermilk-battered waffle with fried chicken tenders and other treats.
How to book: Walk in or make a reservation online.
Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge
Rhumbar got quite the glow-up earlier this year as the long-standing Strip cigar bar at the Mirage was closed to make way for the brand-new, multimillion dollar Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge, a pink-and-marigold tribute to vintage Las Vegas, all fruity tropical drinks, and mid century modern vibes. It’s a little piece of paradise in Paradise, Nevada. It’s sunny and fun and looks like somewhere the Rat Pack would have been spotted in their heyday; order some bar snacks and a “Colossal Cocktail” to share. From the shiny brass bar to the white breeze block surrounding the patio, every detail is a throwback to a bygone era of glam.
How to book: Walk in or book tables for events online.