The Best Rooftop Bars in Las Vegas

There's nothing better than a great view to go along with your drink, but if you really want to soak in the neon-lit spectacle of Las Vegas, you'll have to look higher. Literally. To grab the beauty that is the Sin City view, head up on the roof and enjoy the open-air atmosphere of these top bars.
Marquee
The Cosmopolitan
Can a dayclub qualify as a rooftop bar? Of course it can! Marquee is one of the best places for wet bodies in skimpy clothes to bump-and-grind to electronic dance music by the pool, whether it's during the hot summer months or in the wintertime inside the seasonal domed enclosure.
VooDoo
The Rio
Just west of the Strip, and 51 floors above the ground, you'll find the VooDoo Steakhouse. It's a great place to grab a hunk of red meat and just so happens to be next to the VooDoo Nightclub & Lounge, which spills out onto a rooftop deck with a panoramic view of Sin City. It transforms into a crowded dance floor on weekends, with a DJ pumping loud dance music into the bright Las Vegas sky. Don't leave without ordering the Witch Doctor: a fishbowl blending rum and dry ice into a spooky (but delicious) cocktail.
Commonwealth
Downtown
The rooftop deck at Commonwealth features bistro lighting, couches, park benches, and plenty of room for dancing in front of the bar. The main room downstairs is an old-school speakeasy with elegant chandeliers and long tables, offering an atmosphere that perfectly suits your drink of choice, whether it's a cold beer or a Moscow Mule. Commonwealth even has a secret club-within-a-club known as the Laundry Room, which requires a password and bans both cellphones and PDA.
Topgolf Las Vegas
Off the Strip
The four stories of climate-controlled driving ranges at Topgolf come with food and drink service. But don't worry: there are several bars scattered throughout the venue to make sure the booze comes as quickly as the golf balls from the automated machines. Topgolf is right next to the MGM Grand and each seat comes with a wide open view of the Strip. It's worth a visit to hang out, sit back, and enjoy your drink -- even if you never pick up a club. Oh, and did we mention there's also a pool with a swim-up bar?
The Roof Bar
Downtown
It's only open three days a week, but the Roof Bar at Inspire offers a picturesque view of Downtown from the busy corner of Las Vegas Blvd and Fremont St. No stairs here. Take the elevator up to the third floor to check out the action. Inspire also features a theater for guest speakers, a downstairs bar, and a cafe. So yes, there's a little something for everyone.
Diablo's Cantina
Monte Carlo
This huge two-story Mexican joint is known for tasty margaritas and a massive patio overlooking the sea of tourists on the Strip below. It's bound to only get busier with the new T-Mobile Arena around the corner and a new neighboring theater at the Monte Carlo opening next year. If you're feeling lucky, take your chances with the Wheel O' Sin, which offers random deals on shots and drinks during happy hour.
Ghostbar
The Palms
Head up to the 55th floor of the Palms' Ivory Tower for a bar with a spectacular outdoor patio. It's lined with long couches and impressive views to the north, south, and east. If it's a little cold, just head inside where the sights are nearly as good through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Beer Park
Paris Las Vegas
Need a few options? This rooftop beer garden has more than 100 brews to choose from, including nearly 40 on draft. Hang out at one of the picnic tables and enjoy a snack from the roaming food cart or have a little fun with a game of pool or giant-size Jenga. There's even wine and cocktails on tap if beer isn't your thing.
Citrus
Downtown Grand
Formerly known as Picnic, Citrus wants to project a little more vitamin C (or is it vitamin D?) into your life with the sunshine you'll find outdoors at this fun and relaxing pool area. There's cornhole, table tennis, and foosball to keep you busy among the trees and gardens. The bar that lines that patio has been transformed into a massive lemonade stand, with boozy concoctions and refreshing cocktails like the Seedless & Spicy, which mixes watermelon juice, tequila, lime, and spice. Plus, admission is free for locals.
Worldview 16
Downtown
This event space is only available for private functions and features big and bold views of both Downtown and the Strip. Grab your drink from the bar and head to the outdoor terrace where you'll find string lights, fire pits, and interactive food stations from Cut & Taste catering. The unique spot is on the 16th floor of the World Market Center, a sprawling complex for professionals in the home decor and furniture industries.
Drai's
The Cromwell
The Cromwell hotel is 11 stories tall and Drai's is right on top of it, with a massive pool area, giant palm trees, and plenty of booze -- day or night. As far as views go, it's hard to beat this one. You can wander inside to enjoy the nightclub or regular gigs from the likes of Chris Brown and The Weeknd, but you can also hear the music just fine under the stars where the scenery is more impressive (read: bikinis).
Oak & Ivy
Downtown
The best place to grab a drink at the Downtown Container Park specializes in craft cocktails and features a pretty damn good whiskey selection. The bar itself is built inside an old shipping container, and you can actually climb the stairs up to the top of it to find an extra seat if the ground floor patio tables happen to be full.
Chateau
Paris Las Vegas
The next door neighbor to Beer Park has a totally different atmosphere, with a nightclub and lounge that is popular for the likes of wild bachelorette parties and single guys out on the prowl. The outdoor patio is right underneath the Paris casino's Eiffel Tower replica and comes with second story views of the Bellagio fountains across the street.
The Marquee Dayclub's the intersection of fun and luxury. With infinity pools, eight cabanas, and 10 three-story bungalow lofts, this outdoor space is sure to please on a scorching Vegas afternoon.
Located on the 50th floor of the Rio Hotel and Casino, VooDoo offers a great two-for-one: yes, it's a crazy, party-all-night club and lounge where you can bottle service with the best of them. But the VooDoo is also a world class steakhouse and French resto with a Haitian twist (hence the name). Where else can you dance till and get a 14 0z. New York Strip in the same place?!
If you're sick of typical downtown Vegas shenanigans or simply wish you'd been born in another decade — meet Commonwealth, a massive cocktail bar inspired by and designed to look like it came right out of the pre-prohibition days. The roaring 20 are kept alive here in "The Laundry Room," a hidden backroom speakeasy with a drink menu full of classic cocktails and swing music — call ahead and try to get the password if you want in on one of Vegas' not-best-kept secrets.
The four stories of climate-controlled driving ranges at Topgolf off the strip come with food and drink service. But don't worry: there are several bars scattered throughout the venue to make sure you can grab a drink as quickly as the golf balls fly from the automated machines. Topgolf is right next to the MGM Grand and each seat comes with a wide open view of the Strip. It's worth a visit to hang out, sit back, and enjoy your drink -- even if you never pick up a club. Oh, and did we mention there's also a pool with a swim-up bar?
The appropriately named Roof Bar at the Inspire Theatre is an underrated rooftop lounge if you're looking to stage your next night out. It's refreshingly low-key (for Vegas); you can expect sweeping views that rival those on the Strip, without the crowds, and moderately priced drinks. The Inspire also features a theater for guest speakers, a downstairs bar, and a cafe.
This two-story bar in front of the Monte Carlo has an open air balcony, great views of The Strip, and a killer margarita collection. Go big and order and pitcher for your crew, or try The Sancho -- a 42oz house margarita that's basically just as strong and that can be served on the rocks or frozen. Soak up the booze with an order of combo nachos with steak and chicken. It's essentially four meals for the price of one.
It’s easy to impress your friends from out of town with a view of the Strip from the 55th floor of the Palms. Grab a drink, step outside, and look knowledgeable when you point and say things like, “Look… there’s the airport.” Head inside and check out Ghost's equally impressive interior-- the entirety this plush bar is bedecked in black, white, and fuchsia with massive chandelier light fixtures and tufted velvet setées.
Budweiser's Beer Park on the Strip at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino offers picturesque views of the city from their 10,000 square foot rooftop beer garden. Come by to catch a game on one of the many flatscreens and shoot some pool, prepare yourself for the beer menu that features 100+ national and international brews (re: Bud Light's not the only option). They also serve up smorgasbord of American ball park delicacies and high-end backyard BBQ-style foods like soft pretzels, Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls, burgers, and even oven roasted salmon. Check the calendar to find out when they host international DJs and bands.
A staple in the Downtown hotel scene, the Grand features top of the line amenities with dozens of bars, restaurants, and entertainment options. The rooftop bar, Citrus, wants to project a little more vitamin C (or is it vitamin D?) into your life with the sunshine you'll find doing outdoors activities and relaxing by the pool area. There's cornhole, table tennis, and foosball to keep you busy among the trees and gardens. The bar that lines that patio has been transformed into a massive lemonade stand, with boozy concoctions and refreshing cocktails
This event space is only available for private functions and features big and bold views of both Downtown and the Strip. Grab your drink from the bar and head to the outdoor terrace where you'll find string lights, fire pits, and interactive food stations from Cut & Taste catering. The unique spot is on the 16th floor of the World Market Center, a sprawling complex for professionals in the home decor and furniture industries.
Drai's is home to late-night partying on the Strip, ensuring you'll never sleep in a city that's up all night.
Located inside the Downtown Container Park, stylish cocktail bar Oak & Ivy may be small, but its whiskey selection is extensive and makes for some exceptional drinks, including the unique New York Sour (Four Roses Bourbon sour featuring a Merlot float), and a cousin to the Negroni, the Boulevardier (Bulleit Rye, campari, and sweet vermouth). Oak & Ivy also offers nine (yes, nine) variations on a Moscow Mule, and each one is made with ginger beer that's brewed in-house.
A nightlife threeway, Chateau gives you the option to dance the night away in their club, or take the party outdoors to their second-story terrace or Versailles-style gardens overlooking the strip. Get at those panorama views in your VIP cabana, oui?