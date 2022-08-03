The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas
Where drinks are served with style and discretion.
From sports bars to cocktail dens and pool parties, Las Vegas is full of great bars, but sometimes you want to enjoy a drink in a place where character, style, and discretion are held in high regard. The best worst-kept secret in Sin City isn't the bodies buried in the desert (allegedly). It's the wave of speakeasy-style bars that have emerged in recent years, taking inspiration from the Prohibition era when booze was served on the sly. And while the new Roaring 20's haven't been as carefree as their predecessor, a good, stiff cocktail helps life’s troubles go by a little easier. So check out the best secret speakeasy bars in Las Vegas. We'll give you the rundown on not only the drinks and atmosphere, but how to get there and if needed, talk your way inside.
The Cabinet of Curiosities
This brand-new cocktail lounge is from the people behind attractions like Real Bodies and Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, and it definitely has entertainment value. The Cabinet of Curiosities is the main space, serving signature cocktails and pick-your-own classics alongside rows of vintage cabinets stocked with oddities and knick knacks—everything and anything from creepy dolls to weird fossils and an old typewriter. Pull up descriptions about each one with a QR code. A bank vault entrance leads to The Lock, a secluded speakeasy in the back that requires entry through a second door or if you're flexible, a smaller crawlspace. A digital passcode is required, but don't worry, that's easy to come by. The Lock has its own menu, but guests are encouraged to fill out an "order form" for custom creations as well. Questions include "Current mood?" and "Favorite destination?"
How to get in: The Cabinet of Curiosities is downstairs from the casino floor at Bally's. The entrance to The Lock has a vintage telephone next to it. Pick it up for a password to get inside.
Gambit
Gambit is a new joint in Henderson that allows guests to choose their own adventure. The Bank is the main lounge with video poker and an outdoor patio while Gatsby's Supper Club is a sit-down dining room with a stage for live music. The menu features steaks, seafood, and flatbreads. Yet the best place for cocktails is 33, a tequila and mezcal speakeasy hidden in the back. It's an intimate, but stylish space with a touch of Dia de los Muertos-inspired decor. The collection of agave spirits (and a few welcome surprises like Sierra Norte Mexican Whiskey and Camazotz Oaxacan Rum) can be sipped on their own or used in a choice of expertly prepared cocktails, including a modified negroni or smoky paloma. A flight of any three tequilas is $30.
How to get in: The 33 speakeasy is behind a sliding mirror wall to the left of the main entrance. You'll see people walking in and out, but don't hesitate to ask for help.
Cleveland's The Lounge
If you're taking a quick day trip to Boulder City, Cleveland's The Lounge is the best place to grab a craft cocktail. The secluded bar opened in late 2019, closed during the pandemic, and is now back at full force with regular live music on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on a corner stage. It's actually owned and operated by a guy named Cleveland and is located on the basement level of the Boulder Dam Hotel, which dates back to the 1930s. The history only adds to the timeless feel of the lounge, a dark and moody spot with locally painted artwork, black drapes, and dim lighting. You can't go wrong with the Old Fashioned, muddled with just the right amount of cherries, a Godfather made with Glenlivet 12 Year, or The 1933, created by an in-house bartender with Nevada-produced 10 Torr gin specifically in mind.
How to get in: Enter the Boulder Dam Hotel and look for a downward staircase to the left of the lobby's check-in desk.
Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
Think of Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails as two businesses in one. By day, it's a men's grooming salon, good for a haircut or shave. At night, guests make their way through an entrance in the back that opens up to a dark and seductive whiskey lounge with a stage for live music. It's an impressive sight with mismatched chandeliers, leather couches, and other vintage furniture. Order scotch for bottle service or choose something fun from the cocktail menu. Can't go wrong with the Mustache Ride, a frothy vanilla, cherry, and almond mix of whiskey and Guinness. The new rye-based Bonnie + Clyde comes with a take-home flask, while the Six String Sling, featuring a mix of Japanese whiskey and scotch, is served in a glass with guitar-shaped ice.
How to get in: Walk through the salon and look for a janitor's door in the back, which opens up to the speakeasy. Try your luck with a seat at the bar or make a reservation in advance.
Más Por Favor
At first glance, Más Por Favor looks like a bright, open taqueria in a Chinatown strip mall—which is pretty great all by itself. But off to the side is a secret hallway, modeled after a drug tunnel (with bags of "cocaine" as decoration), leading to a dark but wonderfully vibrant speakeasy parlor. The cocktails skew towards tequila and mezcal with a dynamic variety of flavors. Some go down a little too easy. The red or white sangria (neither overly sweet) carry more volume and last a bit longer. Casamigos Margaritas are on tap with house-infused jalapeno bitters and other modifications encouraged. And yes, you can order the same delicious tacos sold out front. The No-Boo combo of carne asada, truffle, and artichoke is especially tasty. The kitchen's take on a Frito Pie offers the option of using Doritos instead.
How to get in: Play it safe and book a reservation.
Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den
Hidden behind a small convenience store at Famous Foods Street Eats food hall, Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den is a speakeasy with a sweet side. The lounge sets the mood with string lights, brick walls, and Asian decor. Cocktails are divided into two categories on the menu: "The Cat's Meow," which are sweet, colorful, and fruit-forward, and "Liquid Courage," a collection of modified classics commonly found elsewhere in Resorts World. When sampling the former, try the Apple Blossom, prepared with Takara Shochu and apple flavors. From now until at least October 1, the venue is hosting Tokyo Vice Den, a Japanese-themed pop-up featuring House of Suntory whiskey and cocktails, including two refreshing soda water highballs.
How to get in: Look for a small convenience store named Ms. Meow's Mamak Stall in the middle of Famous Foods Street Eats. One of the shelves (the one stocked with potato chips) pushes open to reveal the speakeasy. Serious guests only. Anyone wanting "just a look" is usually turned away.
The Laundry Room
Commonwealth is a popular bar in the Fremont East district, but the Laundry Room—hidden behind the back wall underneath the stairs—carries the spirit of a true speakeasy. Originally the laundry facility for the historic El Cortez casino across the street, the intimate space accepts guests by reservation only with a limited number of seats. Browse through the menu for original cocktails—with cool names like The Deadpan and Arsenic Meets Lace—or just talk with the bartender about putting together a customized, balanced libation based on flavor, aroma, and mood. No matter what you get, every drink is $17. Pay attention to the house rules. No cell phones. No PDA. No rowdy behavior. Just set the real world aside and get lost in the world of true mixology.
How to get in: Make a reservation and you'll probably get on the Laundry Room's exclusive text list, which will be the best way to book subsequent visits in the future. Walk-ups at the entrance (a spray-painted door on 6th Street near Fremont) could get lucky, but timing is everything, so don't count on it.
The Underground
The Mob Museum is a cool place to learn about Vegas' obsession with organized crime and comes with a fully operational speakeasy in the basement. While it feels like a natural continuation of the exhibits on the upper levels, the Underground is the real deal and stays open long past museum hours. Hang out in the main room, where live music plays on weekends, or score a seat in the private VIP area, hidden behind a wall and lined with authentic artwork from the Roaring '20s. Most of the drinks are based on recipe books from the Prohibition-era, like a Southside Gin Mojito or an Old Fashioned served in a glass flask from a hollowed-out book. An in-house distillery serves up some light-bodied corn-based moonshine, so ask for a shot on the side. Check the online schedule for the latest specials and tasting events.
How to get in: The Underground is accessible through the museum itself or from a quiet entrance around the corner. The latest password is listed online, but expect to get in, regardless of what you say.
The Golden Tiki
This modern take on a classic tiki bar is dark, mysterious, and full of kitschy decor. The drinks are dominated by fruity, tropical rum cocktails—organized on the menu by strength level—but head mixologist Adam Rains knows how to work in well-balanced recipes and intriguing spirits. Most cocktails can be turned into a shareable bowl, given a photogenic shot of fire, or topped off with Dole Whip, a frozen treat originally only served at Disneyland. The Golden Tiki is open round the clock and hosts a daily happy hour 4-7 pm.
How to get in: Walk in through a lava rock cave, pass by a waterfall, and keep your eyes peeled for a talking skeleton, fully loaded treasure chest, and a conch shell large enough to sit inside.
Herbs & Rye
The term "craft cocktail" is tossed around a little too freely these days, but few bars take the art of preparing the perfect drink as seriously as Herbs & Rye. The standalone building east of the Strip has long been known as an industry clubhouse; a place where bartenders from other establishments say they like to go on their downtime. With dark decor and a heavy oak bartop, the place is comfortable but commands attention. The menu itself is a virtual textbook on the history of booze, breaking down cocktails by eras like Prohibition, Tiki, and Rat Pack. Everything is prepared with care and authenticity, often with spirits not easily found in other bars. The food isn't bad either, and steaks are half-off during happy hour, which has been extended throughout the evening since the early days of the pandemic.
How to get in: Doors open at 5 pm. Feel free to make a reservation.
Ghost Donkey
Ghost Donkey is tucked away in the back corner of the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan. The New York import seats just a handful of guests and is totally fine with Christmas lights dangling from the ceiling year-round. Agave spirits are the specialty, whether sipped on their own or in a lineup of wildly inventive cocktails. Mezcal, in particular, is used to full effect in thoughtful recipes that don't conflict with the often smoky flavor of the spirit. The Mushroom Margarita uses mezcal infused with huitlacoche, an edible corn fungus that's also available as a topping on one of five different gourmet nachos recipes. A new Manhattan variation uses purple corn whiskey, mezcal, and coconut for a unique blend of flavors.
How to get in: In true speakeasy style, the exterior of the bar is easy to miss—identifiable only by a single understated door with a picture of a donkey on it.
The Parlor Room
Take a sharp turn in the back corner of the main dining room at Bavette's Steakhouse, and you'll find yourself in the Parlor Room, a hidden bar with vintage chandeliers, plush furniture, and a crowded collage of artwork and mirrors on the wall. The drink menu—heavy on scotch, martinis, and Old Fashioned variations—is the same as the main dining room, but the atmosphere is loose and cozy. The same can be said for the playlist, which leans toward lounge and chill hip-hop.
How to get in: The Parlor Room is only open on weekends or busy weeknights when something big is going on (like a Golden Knights game at the T-Mobile Arena or a concert at Dolby Live).
Tsuya Sake Lounge
Tsuya Sake Lounge is a sparse, intimate room, hidden by a curtain behind the host stand at Yui Edomae Sushi. While the main restaurant is typically an indulgent (and expensive) omakase experience, the lounge has its own menu of small bites, ranging from oysters to A5 wagyu skewers. The food is designed to pair well with a carefully selected lineup of sake. Think of it as a way to sample some of the best Japanese food in town, but in much smaller doses.
How to get in: Call 702-222-2408 to inquire about availability.
Datamosh
It's not widely publicized, but Omega Mart (the AREA15 art installation by Meow Wolf that spoofs a grocery store) has its own intimate bar named Datamosh, said to be a pharmacy that exists in another dimension. Much like Meow Wolf itself, the drinks are playful. Some are served in a wobbly silicone cup. Others come in a container that changes color based on the temperature. The most fun? The Source (a mix of mezcal and and lillet blanc that's topped with a rosemary-infused bubble) and Old Fashioned Spray (a blue raspberry Old Fashioned served in an off-center glass and sprayed with a liquid that may or may not resemble Windex). The bar itself is bathed in a variety of colors that change frequently.
How to get in: You must have a ticket for Omega Mart to enter Datamosh. It's around a corner on the north side of the attraction.
Capo's
Capo's is a restaurant with a mafia theme and a busy bar area. The building used to be a Hooters, but that was years ago. Now, the windows are covered, the lighting is dark, and photos of Al Capone and other classic mob figures line the walls. The music ranges from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli. This is old-school, Jersey-style Italian. No messin' around. So grab a seat in that red leather booth and order the best Italian beef sandwich in Vegas or the so-weird-it-works Caesar salad with pasta and a meatball on top. While most speakeasies tend to favor whiskey and bourbon, Capo's is all about martinis. Ask for the off-menu "Sharon Stone" (in honor of the movie Casino), which comes as dirty as it wants to be.
How to get in: A voice from behind a small window will ask for a password, but anything you come up with will probably get you inside. You can also try calling 702-364-2276 to score a reservation.
1923 Prohibition Bar
1923 Prohibition Bar isn't quite as secretive as it used to be. Formerly known as 1923 Bourbon Bar, the lounge moved from its longtime location under the escalators in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place to a more intimate second-level space next to Minus 5 Ice Bar. Both venues are under the same ownership and connect in the back for customized experiences. Private buyouts are a big part of the business plan. The space is designed to set a mood with vintage furniture, Roaring 20s decor, and low lighting with brick accents, chandeliers, and deep red hues. The extensive bourbon selection can be enjoyed as a flight, served neat, or as part of a barrel-aged Manhattan or Old Fashioned. Live musicians and burlesque dancers perform on weekends.
How to get in: Look for the bookshelf to the left of Minus 5 Ice Bar and knock on it to get inside. Yeah, the sign above it is a dead giveaway, but have fun and play along.
Downtown Cocktail Room
The Downtown Cocktail Room is the perfect combination of authenticity and ingenuity—two things you don't always see so close to the Fremont Street tourist trap. Established long before the Downtown resurgence, "DCR" was designed as a word-of-mouth destination with a trick door originally meant to keep the average drunk from stumbling in. The mixology team is always on its toes, revamping the drink lineup with every season. Hundreds of original cocktails have been represented across more than 50 menus over the years. If that wasn't enough, the back room was recently transformed into another bar entirely—Mike Morey's Sip'nTip—with its own menu, vibe, and seperate entrance from the alley. Think of it as a speakeasy within a speakeasy.
How to get in: Give yourself a moment to figure out the main door facing Las Vegas Boulevard. Just look for the glass panel that appears a little different from the rest and push—don't pull—to get inside.
Velveteen Rabbit
We may be stretching the definition of "speakeasy" with this one, but the Velveteen Rabbit has so much charm and character, it often feels like a venue from a different era. The furniture never seems to match and the walls are decorated with local artwork, but a modern touch is felt with weekend DJ sets on the patio. The lineup of craft cocktails rotates frequently, offering up inventive, well-balanced drinks often prepared with house-made liqueurs and spirit infusions. Discrete and quiet, the Velveteen Rabbit has been a staple of the Downtown Arts District for years and as the neighborhood continues to grow, continues to thrive in the face of new competition.
How to get in: Walk in anytime after 5 pm.