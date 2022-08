The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas

Capo's is a restaurant with a mafia theme and a busy bar area. The building used to be a Hooters, but that was years ago. Now, the windows are covered, the lighting is dark, and photos of Al Capone and other classic mob figures line the walls. The music ranges from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli. This is old-school, Jersey-style Italian. No messin' around. So grab a seat in that red leather booth and order the best Italian beef sandwich in Vegas or the so-weird-it-works Caesar salad with pasta and a meatball on top. While most speakeasies tend to favor whiskey and bourbon, Capo's is all about martinis. Ask for the off-menu "Sharon Stone" (in honor of the movie Casino), which comes as dirty as it wants to be.

How to get in: A voice from behind a small window will ask for a password, but anything you come up with will probably get you inside. You can also try calling 702-364-2276 to score a reservation.