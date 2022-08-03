The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas

This brand-new cocktail lounge is from the people behind attractions like Real Bodies and Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, and it definitely has entertainment value. The Cabinet of Curiosities is the main space, serving signature cocktails and pick-your-own classics alongside rows of vintage cabinets stocked with oddities and knick knacks—everything and anything from creepy dolls to weird fossils and an old typewriter. Pull up descriptions about each one with a QR code. A bank vault entrance leads to The Lock, a secluded speakeasy in the back that requires entry through a second door or if you're flexible, a smaller crawlspace. A digital passcode is required, but don't worry, that's easy to come by. The Lock has its own menu, but guests are encouraged to fill out an "order form" for custom creations as well. Questions include "Current mood?" and "Favorite destination?"

How to get in: The Cabinet of Curiosities is downstairs from the casino floor at Bally's. The entrance to The Lock has a vintage telephone next to it. Pick it up for a password to get inside.