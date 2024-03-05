Here’s How to Get Into the Most Secret Bars in Las Vegas

The Vault | Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International The Vault | Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International

Can you keep a secret? Las Vegas is full of great bars, but sometimes you want a drink where character, style, and discretion are held in high regard. A wave of speakeasy-style bars are welcoming customers on and off the Strip, taking inspiration from the era of Prohibition, when booze was strong and served on the sly. As a new Roaring '20s continues to define the modern era, it's easier to sip and socialize these days without the threat of cops barging in. So check out the best speakeasies in Las Vegas. We'll give you the rundown on not only the drinks and atmosphere but also how to get there and, if needed, talk your way inside.

Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails The Cosmopolitan Did someone just whisper barber shop speakeasy Las Vegas? Don't worry. We'll fill you in. Think of Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails as two businesses in one. By day, it's a men's grooming salon, good for a haircut or shave. At night, guests enter through a janitor's door in the back, which opens up to a dark and seductive whiskey lounge with a stage for live music. It's an impressive sight with mismatched chandeliers, leather couches, and other vintage furniture. Order scotch for bottle service, or choose something fun from the cocktail menu. You can't go wrong with the Mustache Ride, a frothy vanilla, cherry, and almond mix of whiskey and Guinness. The rye-based Bonnie + Clyde comes with enough booze for two and a take-home flask, while the Six String Sling, featuring a mix of Japanese whiskey and scotch, is served in a glass with guitar-shaped ice. The lounge offers Wagyu sliders, lobster tacos, and other fun snacks as well. Capo's Off the Strip

Capo's is a restaurant with a mafia theme and a busy bar area. The building used to be a Hooters, but that was years ago. Now, the windows are covered, the lighting is dark, and photos of Al Capone and other classic mob figures line the walls. The music ranges from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli. This is old-school, Jersey-style Italian. No messin' around. So grab a seat in that red leather booth and order the best Italian beef sandwich in Vegas or the so-weird-it-works Caesar salad with pasta and a meatball on top. While most speakeasies tend to favor whiskey and bourbon, Capo's is all about martinis. Ask for the off-menu "Sharon Stone" (in honor of the movie Casino), which comes as dirty as it wants to be. Spoiler: The public phone at the entrance isn't really a public phone. A voice from behind a small window will ask for a password, but anything you come up with will probably get you inside. Cleveland's The Lounge Boulder City

If you're taking a quick day trip to Boulder City, Cleveland's The Lounge is the best place to grab a craft cocktail. The secluded bar opened in late 2019, closed during the pandemic, and has only grown more popular over time with regular live music on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on a corner stage. It's actually owned and operated by a guy named Cleveland and is located on the basement level of the Boulder Dam Hotel, which dates back to the 1930s. The history only adds to the timeless feel of the lounge, a dark and moody spot with locally painted artwork, black drapes, and dim lighting. You can't go wrong with the Old Fashioned, muddled with just the right amount of cherries, a Godfather made with Glenlivet 12 Year, or The 1933, created by an in-house bartender with Nevada-produced 10 Torr gin specifically in mind.

Datamosh Old Fashioned Spray | Photo by Laurent Velazquez

Datamosh Off the Strip

It's not widely publicized, but Omega Mart (the AREA15 art installation by Meow Wolf that spoofs a grocery store) has its own intimate bar named Datamosh, said to be a pharmacy that exists in another dimension. Much like Meow Wolf itself, the drinks are playful. Some are served in a wobbly silicone cup. Others come in a container that changes color based on the temperature. The most fun? The Source (a mix of mezcal and Lillet Blanc that's topped with a rosemary-infused bubble) and Old Fashioned Spray (a blue raspberry Old Fashioned served in an off-center glass and sprayed with a liquid that may or may not resemble Windex). The bar itself is bathed in a variety of colors that change frequently. Just know you must have a ticket for Omega Mart to enter Datamosh. Downtown Cocktail Room Downtown

The Downtown Cocktail Room is the perfect combination of authenticity and ingenuity—two things you don't always see so close to the Fremont Street tourist trap. Established long before the Downtown resurgence, "DCR" was designed as a word-of-mouth destination with a trick door initially meant to keep the average drunk from stumbling in. Just look for the glass panel that appears slightly different from the rest and push—don't pull—to get inside. The mixology team is always on its toes, revamping the drink lineup every season. Hundreds of original cocktails have appeared across more than 50 menus over the years. If that wasn't enough, the back room was transformed into another bar entirely—Mike Morey's Sip'nTip—with its own menu, vibe, and entrance from the alley. Think of it as a speakeasy within a speakeasy. Easy's Aria

You'd never expect extravagant cocktails, caviar, and live music inside a food hall, but this is Las Vegas, where there's always something fun around every corner. In this case, the "corner" is Easy's, a hidden bar and lounge behind the doughnut counter at Proper Eats Food Hall. It's an intimate space with a contagious social energy and a stage just large enough for a jazz trio to provide the entertainment. The lights are low, but look around, and you'll notice vintage furniture and a carpet that reflectively matches the same design on the ceiling. Mixologist Eric Hobbie's menu ranges from classic cocktails in proper glassware to inventive "Show Stoppers" with interactive presentations and a $50 price tag. Shroomin' is a fun one, designed to share with a blend of gin and matcha inside two mushroom-shaped glasses that "grow" upon presentation on a tray of moss and flowers. Sip slowly while enjoying full caviar service with your favorite accouterments.

Golden Tiki | Photo courtesy of Golden Tiki

Ghost Donkey The Cosmopolitan

Ghost Donkey is tucked away in the back corner of the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan. The New York import seats just a handful of guests and is totally fine with Christmas lights dangling from the ceiling year-round. Agave spirits are the specialty, whether sipped on their own or in a lineup of wildly inventive cocktails. Tequila, categorized by region on the spirits list, is used to equal effect in an espresso martini, paloma, or swizzle with house-made ginger beer. Mezcal appears in thoughtful recipes that complement the often smoky flavor of the spirit, including a Manhattan variation with the unique combination of purple corn whiskey and coconut. If you get hungry, order one of four loaded gourmet nacho plates. The Golden Tiki Chinatown

This modern take on a classic tiki bar is dark, mysterious, and full of kitschy decor. Walk in through a lava rock cave, pass by a waterfall, and keep your eyes peeled for a talking skeleton, a fully loaded treasure chest, and a conch shell large enough to sit inside. The drinks are dominated by fruity, tropical rum cocktails—organized on the menu by strength level—but head mixologist Adam Rains knows how to work in well-balanced recipes and intriguing spirits. Most cocktails can be turned into a shareable bowl, given a photogenic shot of fire, or topped off with Dole Whip, a frozen treat originally only served at Disneyland. The Golden Tiki is open round the clock and hosts a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 pm. Herbs & Rye Off the Strip

The term "craft cocktail" is tossed around a little too freely these days, but few bars take the art of preparing the perfect drink as seriously as Herbs & Rye. The standalone building west of the Strip has long been known as an industry clubhouse, where bartenders from other establishments say they like to go on their downtime. With dark decor and a heavy oak bartop, the place is comfortable but commands attention. The menu itself is a virtual textbook on the history of booze, breaking down cocktails by eras like Prohibition, Tiki, and Rat Pack. Everything is prepared with care and authenticity, often with spirits not easily found in other bars. The food isn't bad either, and steaks are half-off during happy hour, which was extended throughout the evening since the early days of the pandemic and has continued ever since.

The Laundry Room | Photo by Anthony Mair

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den Resorts World

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den is a speakeasy with a fashionable Far East image, setting a mood with string lights, brick walls, and Asian decor. It's also one of Katy Perry's favorite places to grab a drink in Las Vegas. The cocktails are an eclectic bunch, ranging from the sweetness of Waffle House (a maple and bacon Old Fashioned) to the strength of Velluto, featuring a sesame-infused rye. If you want to go big, try Rinse & Repeat (two Fernet cocktails side by side) or The Golden Ticket (a $150 libation made with Glenfiddich 23-year Scotch that comes with an actual ticket to skip the line at Zouk Nightclub or Ayu Dayclub). The lounge isn't easy to spot. Hang around Cha Chaan Teng, a noodle and tea cafe at the Famous Foods Street Eats food hall, and a host may reveal the secret entrance behind a wall of shelves. Be polite. There's no guarantee without a reservation. The Laundry Room Fremont East

Commonwealth is a popular bar in the Fremont East district, but the Laundry Room—hidden behind the back wall underneath the stairs—carries the spirit of an authentic speakeasy. Originally part of the laundry facility for the historic El Cortez casino across the street, the intimate space accepts guests by reservation only with a limited number of seats. Browse the menu for original cocktails—with cool names like The Deadpan and Arsenic Meets Lace—or just talk with the bartender about creating a customized, balanced libation based on flavor, aroma, and mood. No matter what you get, every drink is $19. Pay attention to the house rules—no cell phones, no PDA, and you may be expected to pay for popcorn. Don't worry. Set the real world aside and get lost in true mixology. You can take your chances at the main entrance (a spray-painted door on 6th Street near Fremont), but make a reservation to play it safe. The Lock at the Cabinet of Curiosities Horseshoe

Things aren't always what they seem when a drinking destination has split personalities. The Cabinet of Curiosities is the main space, serving signature cocktails and pick-your-own classics alongside rows of vintage cabinets stocked with oddities and knick-knacks—everything and anything from creepy dolls to weird fossils and an old typewriter. Pull up descriptions about each one with a QR code. A bank vault entrance leads to The Lock, a secluded speakeasy in the back that requires entry through a second door with a digital passcode. A reservation is usually necessary to get inside, but you can also dig around for a set of keys hidden among the cabinets for an "express pass" when seats are available. Either way, you'll have to pick up a nearby telephone to gain the password. The Lock has its own cocktail menu, but guests are encouraged to fill out a "personality card" for custom creations as well. Questions include "Current mood?" and "Favorite destination?" Silent films play on the wall, and The Lock has a hidden VIP room for even more privacy in an already private place.

The Parlor Room | Photo by Patrick Michael Chin

Más Por Favor Chinatown

At first glance, Más Por Favor looks like a bright, open taqueria in a Chinatown strip mall—which is pretty great all by itself. But off to the side is a secret hallway, modeled after a drug tunnel (with bags of "cocaine" as decoration), leading to a dark but wonderfully vibrant speakeasy parlor. The cocktails skew toward tequila and mezcal with a dynamic variety of flavors. Some go down a little too easily. The red or white sangria (neither overly sweet) carries more volume and lasts longer. Casamigos Margaritas are on tap, with house-infused jalapeno bitters and other modifications encouraged. And yes, you can order the same delicious tacos sold out front. The No-Boo combo of carne asada, truffle, and artichoke is especially tasty. The kitchen's take on a Frito Pie offers the option of using Doritos instead. The Parlor Room Park MGM

Take a sharp turn in the back corner of the main dining room at Bavette's Steakhouse, and you'll find yourself in the Parlor Room, a hidden bar with vintage chandeliers, plush furniture, and a crowded collage of artwork and mirrors on the wall. The drink menu—heavy on scotch, martinis, and Old Fashioned variations—isn't any different from the one in the main dining room, but the atmosphere is loose and cozy. The same can be said for the playlist, which leans toward lounge and chill hip-hop. The Parlor Room is only open on weekends or busy weeknights when something big is happening (like a Golden Knights game at the T-Mobile Arena or a concert at Dolby Live). Pier 17 Yacht Club Caesars Palace

Absinthe is one of the best shows in Las Vegas–a raunchy spectacle inside a big top on the outdoor grounds of Caesars Palace. Part of the fun is hanging out in the surrounding Green Fairy Garden, which has developed into an entertainment spot of its own in recent months with a towering illuminated LED tree and No Pants (a series of food truck counters serving cocktails, coffee, and munchies). Hidden behind a path of shrubbery is Pier 17 Yacht Club, named in honor of Absinthe's original Manhattan wharf location by the Brooklyn Bridge. The intimate speakeasy makes the most of its limited space with a nautical theme, vintage wallpaper, and black and white photos celebrating the legacy of the production. Some cocktails are exclusives. Others are scratch-made versions of the batched drinks sold during the show. There's extra seating outdoors, string lights for ambiance, and a deliciously messy short rib burger available with tots on the side (and the option to add caviar on top). The playlist skews toward yacht rock classics, of course, but a DJ takes command of the rooftop on weekends.

Ski Lodge Slava's Snowstorm | Photo courtesy of Ski Lodge

1923 Prohibition Bar Mandalay Bay

1923 Prohibition Bar isn't quite as secretive as it used to be. Formerly known as 1923 Bourbon Bar, the lounge moved from its longtime location under the escalators in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place to a more out-in-the-open second-level space next to Minus 5 Ice Bar. Both venues are under the same ownership and connect in the back for customized experiences. 1923 Prohibition Bar is deceptively large with multiple rooms, including a hidden chamber for weekend Ghost Stories, an intimate, interactive show with magician Kent Axell. The extensive bourbon selection can be enjoyed as a flight, served neat, or as part of a barrel-aged Manhattan or Old Fashioned. Live musicians and burlesque dancers perform on weekends. A second version of the 1923 Prohibition Bar is gearing up to open at the Venetian. Ski Lodge The Cosmopolitan

The Ski Lodge is a hidden bar inside Superfrico, where art, quirks, and spectacle come together in an experiential Italian restaurant. The secluded lounge is more low-key, living up to its name with wood paneling, winter-themed decor, and digital windows to showcase snowy landscapes. Niko Novick's cocktail menu is always eclectic, frequently evolving with seasonal updates. Don't be surprised to see savory components like wasabi gin or nori-infused tequila.

The Ski Lodge also lives up to its theme with a shotski featuring three different Baileys shots.

Whatever you drink, ask for a crispy square-shaped pizza or kit for roasting marshmallows. The Underground Downtown

The Mob Museum is a cool place to learn about Sin City's obsession with organized crime and comes with a fully operational speakeasy in the basement. While it feels like a natural continuation of the exhibits on the upper levels, the Underground is the real deal and stays open long past museum hours. Just look for a discrete entrance on the east side of the building. The latest password is listed online, but expect to get in regardless of what you say. Live music fills up the main room on weekends, but you'll have even more fun in the private VIP area, hidden behind a wall and lined with authentic artwork from the Roaring '20s. Most of the drinks are based on recipe books from the Prohibition era like a Southside Gin Mojito or an Old Fashioned served in a glass flask from a hollowed-out book. An in-house distillery serves up some light-bodied corn-based moonshine, so ask for a shot on the side. Check the online schedule for the latest specials and tasting events.

Wakuda Omakase | Photo courtesy of DREX Agency

The Vault Bellagio

The Vault doesn't market itself as a speakeasy, but it's about as secretive and exclusive as cocktail lounges get. The entrance is around the corner from the casino cage, leading to an intimate but elegant space with a DJ, artwork, and an extravagant light fixture above a craft cocktail bar. Nothing's cheap, especially the "Vintage Cocktails" that utilize out-of-production spirits (like Bacardi rum, made in the original Bahamas distillery in the 1960s). Pair your drink with caviar or a thin katsu-style steak sandwich with Japanese A5 Wagyu tenderloin. The Vault doesn't bother with advertising or even a website but offers reservations online. Book one in advance. It doesn't take long for the lounge to fill up on any given night. Wakuda Omakase Bar Venetian

Wakuda, one of the best places for upscale Japanese cuisine in Las Vegas, is home to one of the few full-fledged omakase rooms on the Strip, with reservations available on Friday and Saturday nights. It's something of a two-part experience, beginning with a reception in a private bar tucked behind a dark wall with Japanese graffiti to identify a secret door. Much like an omakase meal itself, there's no menu. The restaurant's head of mixology tailors cocktails to guest preferences with exceptional ingredients, from Asian spirits and Japanese bitters to house-made syrups and squeezed-on-the-spot juices. The drinks are served alongside a few canapes, including sliced Iberico ham, foie gras toast, and truffle choux. Wax Rabbit Southwest

Wax Rabbit is one of the things we love about the new Durango resort in the Southwest Valley. The cocktail parlor is hidden inside Mijo Modern Mexican, with a secret door off to the side of a floral, tunnel-like walkway to the restaurant's main dining room. Wax Rabbit specializes in Mexican spirits, especially tequila, with special-edition bottles from the likes of Codigo and Flecha Azul. The cocktail menu is tight and efficient, with just six options, including a reposado Old Fashioned and mezcal paloma. Wax Rabbit has a seductive atmosphere with moody red lighting, a DJ booth for spinning vinyl, and comfortable couches for snuggling up with someone special one date night.

