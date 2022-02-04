The 20 Best Sports Bars in Las Vegas
Where to watch the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in Sin City.
Sports fans are facing a perfect storm with both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics taking place this month. We also have March Madness right around the corner, while the Golden Knights continue their annual tradition of almost winning the Stanley Cup. And before you know it, the Raiders will be back on the field with a coach smart enough to pause before sending an email. In other words, there couldn't be a better time to get familiar with the best sports bars in Las Vegas. As a bonus, a few of our sports bars even have in-house betting windows for those who feel ready to make a wager. The top picks usually come down to food, booze, atmosphere, and that special feeling of not being the only person in a room screaming at a television screen.
Bar Code Burger Bar
Bar Code Burgers packs in plenty of charm for a neighborhood sports bar, thanks to touches of brick decor and an outdoor patio that runs alongside Flamingo Road. The burgers are some of the best in Las Vegas, made with six-ounce short rib and chuck patties and more often than not, slathered with a messy, sloppy assortment of toppings. Ask about the latest burger of the month, which tends to be more decadent and playful than usual. The wings (regular or boneless) are another popular option, whether you keep things sweet with a PB&J sauce or spicy with mango habanero. Happy hour runs Monday-Friday 3-6 pm with a variety of other specials (depending on the day or the game) offered throughout the week. Save on drafts or beer buckets when the Golden Knights play or just have fun with the Hendertucky Sour, a mix of whiskey, lime, orange bitters, and egg white.
How to book: Book a reservation online or call 702-294-2633 to inquire about the latest details on special events.
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Chickie & Pete's started as a corner sports bar in Philadelphia and now has a Las Vegas location at the Sahara. It's already the unofficial local hangout for Eagles fans with not just football, but other sports constantly shown on one of 50 TV screens throughout the stylish, yet comfortable space. Just make sure to order some of the seafood that made Chickie's & Pete's a local legend in the City of Brotherly Love. Lobster is used as a topping on pizzas as well as cheesesteak for a surf-n-turf you can eat with your hands. The restaurant's famous crab fries don't actually have any crab, but come with an addictive crab seasoning. It just works. Try it. Chickie's & Pete's is also one of the few sports bars in Las Vegas to have its own in-house betting window.
How to book: First-come, first-served, but check online for big events.
Al's Garage
You know a place is good when the specials board lists the soup of the day as "tequila." However, the real discounts are seen in a popular happy hour that runs twice a day (3–6 pm and 10 pm–7 am). Wear Golden Knights gear during games and get a few more dollars knocked off your bill. Open 24 hours a day, Al's Garage doesn't have a cool roll-up door, but is an engaging circular room, wrapped in large television screens that play music videos when a game isn't on. The menu has all-day breakfast, some interesting cocktails (like the Irish Exit, combining Irish whiskey, vanilla liqueur, Frangelico, and Guinness in a beer glass), and plenty of food, including sliders with grass-fed beef patties, an overloaded sampler plate of appetizers, and the big Thursday special: sirloin and shrimp sinner for $18. Finish it off with the Dickel Pickle–a house shot of whiskey, pickle juice, and Tobasco.
How to book: Just walk in and grab a seat. If the bar is full, try John Cutter Tavern, a slightly more formal restaurant next door that's under the same ownership and more about steaks than sports.
Tailgate Social
Tailgate Social works best when you bring friends. Much of the food is designed to share. Most notably the Monster Nachos (topped with a choice of chicken or steak), a crazy stromboli that's four feet long, and a massive red, white, and blue banana in the Tailpipe Sundae. The spicy truffle mustard with the pretzel bites is a nice change of pace from the same old beer cheese. Located in a tight corner of the Palace Station casino, Tailgate Social is bright and spacious for sports-bar standards, especially with a long wall of floor-to-ceiling windows welcoming in plenty of natural light during daytime games. A few distractions are on standby (pool, foosball, video poker machines, and a vintage Midway arcade machine) in case whatever you're watching on one of 28 televisions turns out to be a dud.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
Sticks Tavern
Sticks Tavern is one of our favorite things about Henderson's rejuvenated Water Street district; named (we presume) in honor of its proximity to Lifeguard Stadium, where the Silver Knights play minor-league hockey. A few of the cocktails have a hockey theme and the boozy milkshakes are fun, but the food has a few impressive touches like Mary's Organic Chicken on the rotisserie grill and stringy Oaxacan cheese (not mozzarella) in the fried cheese sticks. Breakfast is served Monday–Friday, and if you're not washing down a breakfast burrito with an Aperol Spritz at 8 am, you're not doing Vegas right. Sticks Taverns is also a ghost kitchen for To Be Frank, which serves some of the best gourmet hot dogs in Las Vegas.
How to book: Seats are generally first-come, first-served. You can also order online for takeaway orders.
Stadia Bar
Stadia Bar proves its possible for a sports bar to also be an upscale cocktail lounge. There's a dedication to premium spirits with a choose-your-own-adventure highball cart, barrel-aged whiskey exclusives, and fun infusions (like Tito's vodka with blueberry and mint). The sports theme is relatively subtle, although the floor is made from old basketball courts and leather-wrapped domes (as opposed to booths) are modeled after football helmets with private TV screens. Stadia Bar is located in the Forum Food Hall, an ambitious food court at Caesars Palace that generally avoids familiar chains in favor of more intriguing concepts (like a burger counter by Bobby Flay and the only Di Fara pizza outside Brooklyn). Guests are welcome to bring in food from Stadia's neighbors or place an order by phone.
How to book: Reservations are recommended and have a food-and-beverage minimum for big events. Call 866-733-5827 for questions or group reservations.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is right by the playground at Town Square, allowing kids to run around and have fun while the adults catch a game with 50 beers, 30 TVs, and some newly added punch bowl cocktails. The place makes the most of its auto shop theme with old cars hanging from the ceiling, roll-up garage doors facing the patio, and license plates decorating the walls. The menu has its quirky side too, especially with orders of PB&J wings and a boozy milkshake made with Trix cereal. However, the burgers are the main draw, with 50 to choose from. Ask for an American Wagyu done "classic" style to fully enjoy the flavor—or for maximum indulgence, go with an angus topped with bacon and an egg with a sliced glazed doughnut in place of a regular bun.
How to book: Sickies is pretty big. Just walk in. Order online for takeout and delivery.
Money, Baby!
Money Baby! (read in your head in Vince Vaughn's voice) is a sports bar masquerading as a nightclub—an idea that totally fits Las Vegas. The upstairs lounge is covered with 200 high-def TVs, allowing guests to see the action wherever they look. During commercials, timeous, and other boring talky moments, the DJ takes over, pumping music with flashy lights and video graphics. If that wasn't enough, Money Baby! also mixes in a golf simulator machine, games, and a breezy open-air patio overlooking the Virgin Hotels pool deck. Place a wager at the in-house betting window. Hot dogs come in one of three styles: naked, Chicago, or Sonoran (wrapped in bacon with Mexican/Southwest-inspired toppings). Have your wings drenched in "Truff" sauce, a spicy blend of red chili peppers and real black truffles.
How to book: Book a table online.
Hardway 8
Hardway 8 is a sports bar with food so good, it made our list of top new restaurants back in 2019. A Rabbit Sausage Bangers and Mash, pounded-thin Pork Jagerschnitzel, and a perfect Reuben Sandwich are among the highlights. The local pride is strong, tipping a hat to Las Vegas history with a bar top made with wood from the basketball court at the old Las Vegas Convention Center, a mural dedicated to the city's history of jai alai, and a photo montage of pro athletes doing things athletes shouldn't do. Yes, Deion Sanders is on there. The name of the bar is an homage to the 1977 Rebels basketball team.
How to book: Just walk in. The vibe is pretty loose. Contact Hardway 8 directly to ask about private events and large groups.
The Still
The Still is one of those places where every seat is a good one—with nearly 30 televisions facing you from all angles. Easy to find on the casino floor of the Mirage, the sports bar has a sharp, modern look with a concrete floor, wood decor, and the soft glow of edison lights. The couches at the low-top tables are a comfy touch. Servers and bartenders handle the drinks. Food is ordered in the back from a vintage Airstream that’s been converted into a small kitchen and grill. You can't go wrong with the steak or chicken tacos, but the fish versions steal the show with thick chunks of grilled mahi mahi. Get as many tacos as you like (and as much Casamigos as you can handle) for $29 on Tuesdays. Chicken wings are served in a variety of sauces with "Knight Wing" specials during Golden Knights games. The skewers of prime filet are The Still's secret weapon, but if you want to stay on the healthy side, try a brown rice bowl with either grilled chicken or tuna.
How to book: Check online for reservation options.
Born and Raised
As the name suggests, Born and Raised is a place to cheer on the local teams. In the past, that usually meant the UNLV Rebels. These days, there's a heavy loyalty to the Golden Knights, which may have inspired the bar to start its own street hockey tournament in recent years. The menu is known for its all-day breakfast, loaded sliders, and wings slathered in from-scratch sauces. The sriracha-glazed wings are borderline legendary. The original southwest location has an efficient L-shaped design with video poker at the bar, a few funky couches, at least 16 screens on the main wall alone, and a covered outdoor patio that doubles as a private dining room with its own speakeasy-style entrance. A second Born & Raised in Henderson has a more contemporary look, but a similar locals-oriented vibe.
How to book: Just walk in. Inquire in advance about private rooms for birthday parties and other large gatherings.
Beer Park
As one of the best rooftop bars in Vegas, Beer Park has awesome open-air views overlooking the Bellagio fountains and the neon lights of the Strip. But the real draw is the beer selection with more than 100 choices, including 36 on draft. At least six wines and four cocktails are on tap, too. The whole place is a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces with picnic tables, a game room feel, and an in-house betting window to save you the hassle of trying to find the Paris sports book. Ultimately, Beer Park manages to feel like a casual neighborhood hangout, while also being a Strip spectacle. No easy feat.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
MacKenzie River Pizza
Yeah, it's a chain, but location is everything. MacKenzie River Pizza is at City National Arena, the official practice facility for the Golden Knights in Downtown Summerlin. It's something of a dream come true for any fan. Not only can you unload tons of cash on official merch, but you can actually watch the team work through drills on the ice while you eat. Just try not to fog up the glass while staring out on the ice from the dining room windows. It's definitely a beer and pizza kinda place, although it's hard to resist a burger with poutine as a garnish. Happy hour runs 3-6 pm Monday-Friday ($3.50 wells!) with daily specials Monday-Thursday. You'll find a second MacKenzie River Pizza in Southern Nevada at Lifeguard Arena in Downtown Henderson, where the minor league Silver Knights play.
How to book: Just walk in. Online ordering is available for Summerlin and Henderson.
Crown & Anchor
This British pub (with dual locations east and west of the Strip) is open 24 hours a day, but really comes alive when soccer is on. That could be in the middle of the night when games are broadcast live from other parts of the world. Crown & Anchor makes a point to show as many Premier League games as possible, giving Brits an opportunity to watch their favorite teams while chowing down on a Cornish Pasty or Jumbo Yorkshire Pudding. The bar also has specials during Golden Knights games (like half-off appetizers) and "American football." If sports aren't your thing, there's always video poker.
How to book: Just walk in or place an order via ChowNow.
Sporting Life Bar
Sporting Life originally built its reputation as a sports bar for foodies, and while the menu seems more streamlined these days, there's still unexpected, ambitious stuff like deconstructed chicken pot pie and a tender, marinated skirt steak. There's also plenty of space, a casino-style digital odds board, a bar made with wood from a 1920s basketball court, and individually controlled TVs so you don't have to watch the Lakers if you don't want to. The bar takes pride in its craft beer selection and the mac n' cheese is made with brown ale from local brewer Tenaya Creek. Sporting Life is the party headquarters for Ohio State fans and alumni, but also draws big crowds for trivia nights, poker tournaments, and any big sports event. A second sister location, Sporting Life Home Field, is now open west of the Strip on Sahara with a more reserved menu.
How to book: No reservations, but ask about private events.
Blue Ox Tavern
As a home away from home for fans of the Minnesota Vikings, the Blue Ox Tavern specializes in bar food prepared with a Midwestern touch, whether it's the 10,000 Lakes Fish & Chips or the cheese curds with horseradish cream—or ranch, if you insist—on the side. Ask about the $2 mystery shots (served all day, every day) or the Purple Rain spin on a Long Island Iced Tea in tribute to Prince. The bar was renovated as part of a Food Network pilot and looks more modern these days (although you can still see some of that vintage wood paneling hidden behind blue paint). The game room will keep you busy with darts, pool, and a skeeball machine. A second Blue Ox on Sandhill is more like a diner and a third on Eastern is popular with UNLV students.
How to order: Just walk in. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Blondies
No apostrophe needed. Blondies is probably the best sports bar you'll find in the middle of a shopping mall. It has more than 40 big screens, including one that's 12-feet long, and one of the best happy hour deals on the Strip. All-you-can-drink specials are offered on domestic drafts 3-6 pm and 9 pm-midnight Monday-Friday. Between baseball, football, and whatever the international tourists want to see (usually soccer) there's always a game worth watching any time of day.
How to book: Reservations and specials are available for special events.
Tap
If you need a sports bar to feel like an attraction, Tap is your place. The walls are decorated with memorabilia, from boxing gloves used in championship fights to hockey sticks used in the Stanley Cup Finals, plus football helmets and UFC championship belts. The beer selection is heavy on local and seasonal brews on tap and the kitchen turns out fun stuff like Philly cheesesteak sliders and fried s'mores. A "patio" on the casino floor has outdoor lights and games like giant Connect Four. The bar is also a quick walk from the MGM Grand sports book, allowing you to place a bet without losing your table (hopefully).
How to book: Book a table online or call 702-891-7239 to place a reservation.
Scooter's Pub
As the unofficial Las Vegas home for Seahawks fans, Scooter's Pub draws a fun and rowdy crowd that rivals the most hardcore Seattle spots. An overflow dining room comes in handy during UFC viewing parties, big football games, and other major events. Pig out on parm sliders, Angus Beef Chili Nachos, and a wicked Pastrami Burger buried in mozzarella cheese. Happy hour runs 3-7 pm and 12-3 am Monday-Friday, with $5 plates of bar food, half-price domestic drafts, and $3 house wine.
How to book: Call 702-227-9047 to inquire about large parties.
McMullan's Irish Pub
Vegas has its share of Irish pubs, but McMullan's is the complete package. Just west of the Strip on Tropicana, it's convenient for both tourists and locals without any parking headaches to worry about. The bar is also across the street from the Orleans casino, where you can place a bet when inspiration hits. McMullan's has an easy-going neighborhood vibe and several rooms (none of which look quite the same) for handling overflow crowds eager to watch all sorts of games day and night. The pub is loyal to Liverpool but shows Premier League games from all teams. It's also your number-one spot in Vegas for Australian rugby. Whatever you're watching, it's even better with a shot of Irish Whiskey, a pint of Guinness, and an Irish stew of braised lamb and roasted potatoes.
How to book: Call 702-247-7000 or email to ask about reservations. You can also arrange private events in the banquet room.