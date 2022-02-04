The 20 Best Sports Bars in Las Vegas

The Still is one of those places where every seat is a good one—with nearly 30 televisions facing you from all angles. Easy to find on the casino floor of the Mirage, the sports bar has a sharp, modern look with a concrete floor, wood decor, and the soft glow of edison lights. The couches at the low-top tables are a comfy touch. Servers and bartenders handle the drinks. Food is ordered in the back from a vintage Airstream that’s been converted into a small kitchen and grill. You can't go wrong with the steak or chicken tacos, but the fish versions steal the show with thick chunks of grilled mahi mahi. Get as many tacos as you like (and as much Casamigos as you can handle) for $29 on Tuesdays. Chicken wings are served in a variety of sauces with "Knight Wing" specials during Golden Knights games. The skewers of prime filet are The Still's secret weapon, but if you want to stay on the healthy side, try a brown rice bowl with either grilled chicken or tuna.

How to book: Check online for reservation options.